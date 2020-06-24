How To Hedge Your Portfolio Against Volatility - Part 1

Co-produced with Trapping Value

Investors are often exposed to the word "hedging" yet few understand the full range of choices available on this menu and their risk-reward ratios or trade-offs. We thought with the market having recovered a good deal of its 2020 losses, now would be a good time to talk to investors about what hedging is and how it can be used to reach your financial goals. To help readers navigate this, we will break down this data into a series of articles and identify the complexity of the hedging technique suggested. But before we get into that, we have to answer this question.

Why Hedge At All?

There are many reasons to employ hedging techniques and we will go over a few of them below. The primary reason more than anything else is to exploit market inefficiencies. To the extent the hedge is priced cheaper than what it should be, a rational investor could employ it to improve returns. While hedges are not market timing tools per se, they can appear to be at times. This distinction will be addressed when we discuss some individual timing tools.

Another important reason is to smooth out returns. A hedging technique employed effectively can lead to stronger returns with less volatility. Even if investors got the same returns with less volatility, hedging can be a priceless addition. While one may question why would hedging be used to get identical returns with less volatility, the answer there goes more into behavioral finance. Investors are more likely to stick to their investment plan and not feel obligated to jump the ship after severe declines, if their plan reduces the volatility of their portfolio. Beyond that, money ultimately only serves a purpose and it's not an end in itself. Smoother returns make for a more blissful sleep at night, and that's priceless.

A note about complexity and usefulness of hedging

Hedges come in all flavors and complexities and we have done our best to get a gauge on the complexity of each one. But ultimately, this is our opinion and nothing is written in stone on these matters. Some investors may disagree on this and may find some hedges easier than others. We hope our articles and breakdown of hedges will help investors at least consider these for their portfolios. Investors also should understand these gauges for another reason, and that's to figure out what the big or smart money is doing from time to time. Often they tip their hand by the way they hedge outcomes so understanding hedging helps you sniff out market direction, even if you don't hedge yourself!

Hedge 1: Going To Cash

– Complexity Level 1

At the core this is possibly the easiest hedge to understand but one that requires a good sense of market timing. Increasing cash after markets have given fantastic short-term returns is one of the best ways to hedge but it's a difficult tool to employ as fear of missing out takes over. Historically one of the best indicators to use to increase cash has been the Put-Call ratio, but even that can be early.

One indirect way to increase cash for people who are saving for retirement is to simply turn off automatic reinvestments. For us high-dividend investors, turning off automatic re-investment can create a significant amount of cash. This allows cash to build up when the markets are very strong and the same can then be deployed when things take a turn for the worse. Turning off dividend reinvestment though can have consequences as well. Very often companies seduce investors into DRIP programs via discounts. These are discounts at which shares are issued and essentially free money. Turning off DRIP can lose out on these. As an investor, you also can sell shares soon after DRIP and in today's commission free trade setting, this can deliver best of both worlds.

Hedge 2: Short-Term Bonds

– Complexity Level 2

Holding cash is a great short-term hedge but earns nothing or next to nothing today. One way investors can take the first hedge up a notch is to use that raised cash to buy shorter-term bonds. As interest rates have fallen, bonds have lost their appeal to a large extent. But they can serve as a modest boost to just holding cash. In general you want to hold shorter duration bonds with zero default risk as corporate bonds tend to follow equities more closely.

Currently interest rates are flat and pinned near zero, so bonds are harder to find that can actually boost returns over cash. One alternative to this logic is to find a corporate bond that will be redeemed in the next 1-2 years by a very sound and highly rated company. That will likely hold up like cash even in a market dislocation, but provide better returns. But remember, there's no risk-free return.

Hedge 3: Covered Calls

– Complexity Level 3

Covered calls are arguably the best tool to hedge and often the least appreciated. This refers to transactions in which the investor sells call options against the equivalent amount of the underlying security. This is often done to generate an income stream that exceeds the dividends produced by the security but it can be great way to hedge. A key advantage of this is that even if you are bit early to sell calls, you can still make it a good hedge.

For example if you thought Apple (AAPL) shares had run up enough and at $345 you were worried about a pullback. If you deployed strategy 1 (raising cash), you would have to pretty much pick the right moment to do it, otherwise you would have fear of never being able to buy back at a lower price. On the other hand you could sell near term call options.

Source: Interactive Brokers

As shown above the July $345 calls were trading for $11.00 a share or $1,100 a contract. Selling those would create some additional cash in your account, and for you to "lose out," AAPL would have to trade above $356 ($345+$11) at expiration. If AAPL closes below $345, you simply pocket the cash. The "hedge" offsets 3% downturn in one month.

A key enhancer with covered calls is to not do it indiscriminately at any price, but to pick your spots. For example, if you sold calls near the bottom in March, you would have sold shares rather cheap, even accounting for the high premiums.

Conclusion

Hedging is a very important tool and one that has increased in importance with the current market turbulence. The best reason to learn to employ it is to reduce the volatility of your portfolio as very large short-term gyrations can have a detrimental impact on your long-term plan. Hedging is not risk free and can have costs in lost profits, and as we shall see in the latter examples, just plain losses as well. But here's the biggest secret about hedges. Often when you need them most, they are given away. In other words, hedges cost you the least when you need them the most. We will get into some of those calculations in the next article. Also as part of this series, we will address how to hedge your portfolio if you are an "income investor" and do not wish to lose much of your monthly or quarterly dividend pay.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.