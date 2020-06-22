Corporations Facing A World Of COVID-19 Challenges

Recent rallies are likely the last straw, the consequences of which will unleash a world of hurt on businesses endeavoring to resume close to normal operations.

On September 12, 2016, I published, here on Seeking Alpha, an article titled, "Mr. Market's Latest Irrational Panic - Oil Shock, Brexit Shock, Fed 'Paper Tiger' Shock, Déjà Vu". Mr. Market panicked again on March 23, causing a record drop in the market. The reasons were again an oil shock combined with the COVID-19 pandemic. Despite the market since bouncing back, I do not have any sense of Déjà Vu this time around. Back in 2016, I summarized:

It seems Mr. Market must go into panic every so often, whether for real or imagined reasons.

We have seen these irrational over-reactions before, in recent times at that. Just like after the oil price shock and Brexit shock, the markets will recover.

Whether or not the Fed squibs raising rates at its September meeting, the markets will likely go on to new highs.

The market often takes fright first and then properly weighs risks afterward. COVID-19 is a different beast. No one, not even Mr. Market, fully comprehends the impact COVID-19 will have over the months and years ahead. Take out the top-tier stocks and the market has really been trading sideways while it attempts to fathom out which direction to take. I know this from the index I keep for 127 dividend-paying stocks, which excludes stocks such as Tesla (TSLA), Amazon (AMZN), Apple (AAPL), and other similar stocks. I continue to believe this share market must be treated with extreme caution at this point in time. The first principle is, do not unduly risk precious capital in pursuit of yield or FOMO. Identify companies that are best placed to survive the period ahead and come out on the other side with a viable business. There is a high likelihood this market will take fright again at an accumulation of worsening issues in the months ahead. Opportunities will arise for investment in companies at prices allowing for appropriate risk-adjusted rates of returns. Here are some key issues I believe, individually or collectively, will weigh heavily on the share market in the months ahead.

Paycheck Protection Program ('PPP') loans are forgivable if used for authorized purposes over an eight-week period starting on date of loan origination. For businesses, still drastically affected by COVID-19, what do they do when the eight weeks run out, possibly as early as June for many businesses?

Pandemic Unemployment Assistance ('PUA') - a temporary measure due to run out on July 31.

Expected record bankruptcy filings not only affect the owners and their employees. Their suppliers will not only lose a customer, but non recovery of amounts owing may force them into bankruptcy as well.

Increasing certainty or uncertainty as to which candidate will win the November presidential election and perceived impact of the potential winning candidate on the share market.

A realization the COVID-19 pandemic will be long-lasting, far longer lasting than most market participants appreciate - this factor exacerbates the risk from the foregoing issues.

I discuss this very real longer term risk from COVID-19 below.

Impacts On Businesses Operating In A COVID-19 Pandemic

Governments may, in many instances, appear uncoordinated in their response to the COVID-19 pandemic. Thankfully, this has not prevented most citizens and businesses from taking necessary precautions to operate as safely and efficiently as possible.

How businesses have coped with the COVID-19 pandemic so far

A good example can be found in the May 7, 2020, Q1-2020 conference call from AAON, Inc. (AAON). AAON, headquartered in Tulsa, Oklahoma, manufactures, supplies, and installs domestic and large industrial scale air conditioning equipment, the production and maintenance of which are of importance in infection control in indoor spaces such as hospitals, schools, and other facilities. For that reason, AAON's business is classed as an essential service, and they have continued to operate as normally as possible. Here are some rather important excerpts from the conference call with President, Mr. Gary Fields, describing how the company has managed up until May 7.

-... we had one employee in the office in Longview (Texas) at AAON Coil Products that began to show symptoms. And that person quarantined themselves right away and ended up being positive.... we contact-traced everyone... we quarantined those people..no further positive cases...only ...one case and that was in the Longview facility - ...Longview ...fewer than 500 employees...rules that the government made for that were very favorable for the employees to take off and still be paid ...attendance went down to a low of 42%....as of today, we're back up to 80% and it's been trending upward for the last ...about two weeks solid...we're expecting that to continue to trend up. -...one other interesting aspect...on the television news stations to talk about our participation in these temporary hospitals, our newly appointed President of AAON Coil Products, Gene Stewart was interviewed...gave him the opportunity to say ... we needed to hire 100 people in order to meet our production requirements...Within four or five days we had 400 applicants... in this situation with social distancing and all...hard to get these people interviewed and onboarded in the same manner...prior to coronavirus... So, while, we're only at 80% of our desired attendance right now, in addition to those people that we expect to be coming back, we'll be hiring more people on top of that. - ...In Tulsa, we have zero cases of coronavirus

Increasing new cases of COVID-19 pose an increasing threat to businesses

Figures 1 and 2 below show the change in daily new cases of COVID-19 in Texas and Oklahoma, sites of AAON's manufacturing facilities, between the conference call of May 7 and today.

Figure 1 - Texas

Figure 2 - Oklahoma

Sources for Figures 1 and 2: Worldometers

Even with best endeavors, large rallies greatly increase the risk of COVID-19 infection rates rising exponentially. In addition to Black Lives Matter and Juneteenth rallies throughout the country, Tulsa and surrounds faces an additional COVID-19 infection spread from the Trump campaign rally held in an indoor venue on Saturday, June 20. These are not political statements, they are just the facts. The spikes seen in Figures 1 and 2 above can be attributed to relaxation of restrictions, the re-opening of businesses classified non-essential, and the large rallies taking place since May 25.

Businesses face enormous challenges coping with COVID-19 infections in the work force

Major challenges will be faced by businesses requiring to supplement with new and additional hires to cover not only employees absent with coronavirus but also other employee contacts required to quarantine. Once again, AAON presents a good example of the difficulties likely to be faced. Excerpts from the AAON Q1-2020 earnings call, CEO Mr. Norman Asbjornson speaking:

- We now have slightly over 2,400 people... while we were going through the change from one managerial group to another we changed out a huge number of people in various levels of management. And while you can teach the new people what the fundamentals are all the little nuances that are known by the people who have been here for a long time aren't easily transferable...those things collectively gave us considerable problems for the past two years. We have now gone past that...the replacement people now know those little areas to avoid to cause us problems with our productivity.

Those words from Mr. Asbjornson refer to difficulties in managing a situation requiring replacement of large numbers of staff pre the coronavirus. These changes were implemented over 2 years and caused problems with productivity. The earlier comments above, by Mr. Fields, highlight how much more difficult it is to train new staff in conditions requiring social distancing.

Mr. Asbjornson went on to express his concerns about the ongoing impact of the coronavirus. I am quoting below more than I would normally do. I have done so because these are concerns, mixed with expressions of optimism, from a very experienced and highly successful industrialist. The fact Mr. Asbjornson had this much to say on the subject suggests to me, uncertainty about the impact of the coronavirus is possibly the one thing that keeps him awake at night.

- We do recognize that, we've got a formidable challenge running against the virus and we all of us are somewhat new in this and it's not going to go away probably never -- or almost never. And certainly, it's not going to be contained and put into what you might call a normal sequence for some period of time until the medical community gets some better handles on a medication to control it. - So we believe we're on top of it. Well we recognize that we could easily have flare ups. We can easily have some problems but I have very little concern with having it get out of control. We've got too many controls. We've got too much work going on. We've got too many things going on, to try and keep ourselves healthy. So I don't expect anything is going to get real bad. Undoubtedly, we are going to have some flare ups. That is for certain. But they're not going to be too detrimental to the future of the company I guess. - So, if the industry and the economy holds in. And I believe, it will we came out of -- when the virus started we had the strongest economy in the construction industry that we've ever had. And I'm just -- in the month of May I am finishing my 60th year in this industry. So I speak, with probably the most long-term knowledge in this industry of anybody who's still active. And I can tell you that, it looks very promising to me with one big question mark and that is how much damage is the virus doing to our economy? - I certainly hope, it's not going to destroy too much but I do have the belief that with the strength that it had prior to going into that that strength is still out there. And I think, it's fairly easily reclaimable. But we do have a lot of challenges in working with it. We believe as far as AAON is concerned we've got it under control. We know how to work with it. So speaking for one company, I think, we're in great condition going forward. And more than ready to get back with continued growth in the industry.

I look forward to AAON's Q2-2020 conference call, due in the first week of August, based on past timing. AAON will be a good example for gaining a better understanding of the impact COVID-19 has had on well managed businesses over the period from now through end of July.

Other Examples Of The Ongoing Impact Of COVID-19

Apple Re-close Some Stores, Raising Economic Concerns

The above is a headline from an AP News report of June 20, 2020, on the re-closure of Apple (AAPL) stores due to surging coronavirus cases. The report goes on to say 11 stores will shut, 6 in Arizona, 2 in each of Florida and North Carolina, and 1 in South Carolina. These stores were only recently re-opened in the second half of May. The AP News report goes on to say:

Apple's Friday decision to close stores in four states with surging coronavirus cases highlights a question that other businesses may soon face: Stay open or prepare for more shutdowns?

Selected Q1-2020 Earnings Conference Calls Depict A Depressed Outlook

Hereunder are links to a selection of company earnings call transcripts describing difficulties and likely long-term ongoing depressed economic conditions associated with COVID-19.

A. O. Smith Corporation (AOS) Q1 2020 Earnings Call Transcript, May 5, 2020

With operations around the world, A.O. Smith is facing varying degrees of the shutdown on a country by country basis. Outlook is for recession-induced lower demand.

Cintas Corporation (CTAS) Q3 2020 Earnings Call Transcript, March 19, 2020

The most relevant discussion can be found in the Q&A session. Much of Cintas's concerns are in relation to the survival of their customers. Watch out for Q4-2020 earnings call due around July 16 - it should be very illuminating.

Fastenal Company (FAST) Q1-20 Earnings Call Transcript April 14, 2020

Through their operations in China, Fastenal was aware very early on the threat COVID-19 presented. The earnings call transcript gives a blow by blow account of how they prepared for the impact. Fastenal expects ongoing and even growing business from government entities but not sufficient to offset other declines. This is a very much aware management, but they still see the future with COVID-19 as murky. Watch out for Q4-2020 earnings call due around July 16 for a likely well-considered view of future direction.

My View Of Future Impact Of COVID-19

I am encouraged by how well US businesses are dealing with the difficulties posed by COVID-19. But COVID-19 is highly unlikely to go away in 12 months. It is more likely to be a major disruptor for several years, at least. There is a strong likelihood of a long-lasting recessionary effect. Et al BioCapital, in this article, makes a case lasting immunity from infection or a vaccine is unlikely, and COVID-19 will become endemic. In nations where the virus has not been suppressed or eliminated, there is very little governments can do about this - the genie is out of the bottle. I have always found, despite high levels of uncertainty, projections are a useful basis for understanding changes in the expected future direction of unfolding events. Back on May 11, I provided some projections for my DGI+ Club members which I repeat below, together with updates of actual new cases and deaths since that time.

Table 1.1 USA Projected COVID-19 Infections And Deaths - Scenario 1 Infections Under Reported By A Factor Of 10

Comments on Table 1.1

Actual New Cases Versus Projections:

Table 1.1 shows I had projected an average 24,000 new cases per day from May 11 through May 31, and an average 23,000 cases per day from June 1 through July 12. The actual average of 22,825 through May 31 was below my projection. But, instead of falling per the projections, the actual daily average is now increasing, and at an accelerating rate. This is likely due to the effect of easing lockdowns and rallies, together with the spread of the virus across the country.

Estimated Higher New Cases:

The column for estimated higher new cases assumes an under reporting of infected persons by a factor of 10. This has implications for both the actual death rate per infected person and also the total percentage of the population infected to date. The adjusted death rate through May 10 reduces from 5.9% to 0.59%. The estimated percentage of the entire US population that has been infected through May 10 increases from 0.4% to 4.1%. If the 10 times factor is anywhere close to being accurate, Table 1.1 shows it would still take to December of 2022 for over 60% of the US population to become infected. That is a long time to endure for herd immunity to begin to have effect, even if herd immunity is possible.

Actual Deaths Versus Projections:

The pleasing thing about the actual figures is the average daily deaths and the death rate are far lower than my projections, which were based on the actual rate through May 10. Given deaths lag new infections, these figures should be treated with caution. Nevertheless, there does appear to be a clear and significant reduction occurring in the death rate. This is possibly not surprising as the earlier death rates were during a time when treatment facilities were stretched far beyond limits. If the 10 times factor is anywhere close to being accurate, actual death rates are well below 1.0% and likely below 0.5%.

Actual Deaths Versus Projections At October 31, 2020:

My projections show over 300,000 deaths by the time of the presidential elections in November. Based on how actual deaths are now tracking, I believe that figure will be far lower. But with rapidly rising numbers of new infections, I will defer adjusting my death estimates for a while longer.

Table 1.2 USA Projected COVID-19 Infections And Deaths - Scenario 1 Infections Under Reported By A Factor Of 30

The assumptions in Table 1.2 are similar to Table 1.1, except for the assumption numbers of infected persons are under reported by a factor of 30 instead of by 10. This change in assumption results in assumed herd immunity being achieved by mid 2021. Deaths are still projected to reach 300,000 by October 31, 2020, but the estimated death rate comes down to 0.20%. As for Table 1.1, I propose to hold off revising my death rate projections for the time being.

Table 1.3 Analysis Of Daily New Cases

The above figures in Table 1.3 are sourced from Worldometer linked further above. I have hidden some of the days for brevity. The daily new cases for the states of New York, New Jersey, Illinois, and Massachusetts have reduced significantly since early June. They are not ceasing but appear to have been brought under control, with fairly stable daily numbers over the past fortnight. Case numbers for California and Texas, and the rest of USA, appear to have been accelerating over the last week. Even at the daily rates shown above, new cases can continue for a long time yet, before the 60% to 70% for presumed herd immunity would be reached. There is a great deal of doubt if herd immunity, or even lasting immunity, is possible with this virus.

Summary And Conclusions

Mr. Market is still digesting the existing and potential future adverse impacts of COVID-19. I have detailed above, many issues which will be coming to a head in the months ahead. Increasing concern around any one of those issues could be enough to send Mr. Market into panic mode. A combination of those issues: recession, increasing bankruptcies, government support measures expiring or lessening, COVID-19 cases increasing exponentially, election of a President deemed unsympathetic to the share market, could cause a sustained longer term fall in the share market.

