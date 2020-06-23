AMC appears to be in better shape than expected, at least in terms of avoiding bankruptcy in 2020.

These chains have promised to greatly increase cleaning and ventilation, and now require touchless purchases masks.

As movie theaters begin to open across the U.S., the primary topic of choice comes down to consumer safety.

One of the most popular articles I’ve written so far during the pandemic is “Now Playing: The Movie Theater Apocalypse.” In it, I noted how:

“This area of experiential retail is one of the hardest hit of all of the industries that we follow… “We recently published a cautionary article related to EPR Properties (EPR), which has roughly 54% exposure to theaters. This is a prime example of a company that will be impacted by the performance of this industry.”

To be fair, EPR shares have modestly recovered during the last 60 days. But they still lag most equity REITs, as illustrated above.

In short, the stock fell much harder at the beginning of the pandemic. As such, it remains around 48% below what it was a year ago.

Compare that to -12.4% for Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares (VNQ).

So does that make it a bargain buy?

To answer that, we should probably start out by looking at the newest information out about it.

One Way to Keep Talking to a Minimum During a Movie

When many movie theaters first began officially talking about reopening, they did so under a “masks maybe optional” understanding.

On Friday, however, that changed with the big dogs, with both Regal Cinemas and AMC (AMC) reversing course completely.

Here’s what AMC’s CEO and President Adam Aron had to say:

“At AMC, we have been consulting with top scientists and health experts to create a broad, sweeping, far-reaching health and safety effort to make AMC Theatres safe for our guests and associates when our theatres reopen in July.” Their conclusion was for all employees to wear masks, as well as guests in locations that required such accessories. “In those areas of the country where masks will not be required, we nonetheless planned to strongly encourage mask usage by guests, and fully expected that the vast majority would do so. That policy on guest mask usage, which is directly comparable with our major competitors and many other highly regarded retailers, was announced yesterday afternoon. “This announcement prompted an intense and immediate outcry from our customers, and it is clear from this response that we did not go far enough on the usage of masks.” (Emphasis added.)

Since AMC says “it is absolutely crucial” that it listens to its guests, it almost immediately responded with:

“As we reopen theatres, we now will require that all AMC guests nationwide wear masks as they enter and enjoy movies at our theatres. The speed with which AMC moved to revise our mask policies is a reflection of our commitment to the safety and health of our guests.” (Emphasis added.) Hopefully, that will increase its ticket sales once they’re back up and running. Though, as with everything else about this recovery, we will have to wait and see.

Dodging the “Big B”

As movie theaters begin to open across the U.S., the primary topic comes down to consumer safety. That’s why most chains have plans to stagger showtimes and block off seats.

There also will be greatly increased cleaning and ventilation, and requiring touchless purchases and masks. Notably, most chains will eliminate drink refills and sell fewer items.

That last factor especially will no doubt impact its profits.

AMC does appear to be in better shape than expected, however, at least in terms of avoiding bankruptcy in 2020. It had around $718 million in cash at last check, with a burn of around $100 million per month.

This means it can likely sustain itself – even with no revenue – for the rest of the year.

One big reason AMC was able to avoid the “Big B” (i.e. bankruptcy) is because of its landlords. As its CFO explained on the earnings call:

“As a result of our strong and long-term landlord relationships, we have successfully been able to defer or abate the vast majority of rent due during the period that our operations remain shuttered. And this has had a positive impact on our monthly cash burn.” (Emphasis added.) He went on to assure that AMC’s income statement and earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) will reflect its full rent liability per quarter. Though the exact details of its various landlord agreements are confidential, and it is still finalizing some of them. “For the second quarter, you should expect that the vast majority of rent protected in the income statement will be deferred. Future cash rent payments will depend on our ultimate reopening schedule and level of attendance.” AMC has been very proud of its long-standing history of prompt and full rent payments. And it intends to get back to that point again by “taking big, bold action and doing so swiftly.”

Speaking of big and bold, the CFO added a dig at “all those journalists… breathlessly reporting with certainty” the company’s upcoming demise. He sees the company’s “success in raising $500 million of new public market debt in April” as “at least temporarily” silencing them.

And we’ve got to give him this: He’s right. The five-year first lien notes, dividend suspension – which saved $21 million per quarter – and rental abatements resulted in enough liquidity to survive the year.

No Rent?

On the earnings call, one analyst asked if AMC has managed to reduce its future rent expectations instead of just deferring it. To which Aron reminded her of the hundreds of leases and landlords the company spans before acknowledging:

“But yes, we've also had considerable success especially for the second half of 2020 in actually lowering rents and converting rents from fixed price rents to percentage of revenue rents. “And similarly with other individual landlords, we have been talking about forgiving rents, not just deferring rents from the Q2, but actually forgiving rents in Q2.” (Emphasis added.) With others still, AMC has even actually or potentially reduced rent on a longer-term basis.

That sounds great for the movie theater chain. But as for EPR?

Let’s just say it like it is: Ouch!

Here’s what its CEO had to say about the rent deferral subject:

“… clearly, by the information we’re showing you, we think most of these are recoverable. We made a decision with regard to AMC… that it was prudent for us to be more conservative with them. “I think that doesn’t mean that we don’t think we’ll recover those balances. It’s just, from an accounting standpoint, when we say there’s a 75% chance of a 90% recovery when there’s a lot of discussion out in the market about them at least considering restructuring, it’s hard for us to make an argument to the auditors that you don’t have some level of risk…” EPR’s decision to put AMC on a cash basis doesn’t mean it doesn’t expect “to recover any of this deferral.” It’s only a means of being prudent, conservative, and flexible as it evaluates the unfolding situation further.

That Confidence Is Nice to Hear, But…

As viewed below, EPR had the worst April rent collection within the net lease REIT sector, at just 15% collections. Then, in May, it “temporarily” suspended its monthly cash dividend and share repurchase program to conserve cash.

The company also deferred its $1 billion gaming investment. And it revised its 2020 investment spending to include only previous commitments totaling about $100 million.

Source: IREIT on Alpha

Now, EPR had cut its dividend in 2009 by roughly 23%. And, up until COVID-19, it was increasing it each and every year:

Source: FAST Graphs

Knowing that, here’s a model of analyst consensus growth estimates:

Source: iREIT

The 2020 figure is the average of 11 analysts, where the funds from operations (FFO) per share estimate is -37% below 2019. And there are 10 analysts involved in the 12% growth in 2021.

Assuming FFO per share of $3.85 and a payout ratio of 85%, the possible dividend per share in 2021 could be about $3.08 – or around 30% less than its predecessor.

Extrapolating that with a 7% dividend yield, the share price would be $44.

Keep in mind, I’m using analyst estimates, not mine. And that this model doesn’t include a worst-case scenario of AMC going bankrupt in 2021.

Which is still a possibility.

Source: FAST Graphs

AMC’s operating costs remain challenged (especially in markets like New York City), and debt restructuring is costly. Put simply, its CCC- credit rating represents an “extremely high risk investment” comparable to junk bonds.

The Moral to the Story

You’ve probably already figured out my conclusion from that last statement. But here it is anyway just to be as clear as possible about where I stand on EPR.

The potential thrill of victory just isn’t worth the potential agony of defeat. AMC may have avoided "the Big B" for the time being, but I'm of the opinion that you should never let a good crisis go to waste.

In other words, when it comes to theaters, it's not a landlord's market. The tenant has all of the control and I consider the last few weeks nothing more than a prepackaged (first step) for AMC to eventually shed hundreds of its locations.

That’s why we’re maintaining a Sell with EPR. There’s just too much of an elevated risk of loss involved.

The company has enhanced exposure to a business model that has been struggling for years. And the coronavirus-related shutdowns hasn’t done it any favors.

Far from it.

As such, we’ll stay far from it as well.

