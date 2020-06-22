I break down recent insider transactions in the gold mining sector and provide recommendations for each stock.

Insiders at several mining companies have also been selling some shares as well, however.

3 Gold Stocks With Recent Insider Buying (And Selling)

This is an update on recent insider buying and insider selling in the gold & silver mining sector, and this update was first released to my marketplace subscribers.

I tend to provide updates on insider buying/selling every few months or so, but sometimes, I do so more often when I notice frequent trading activity. Tracking insider buying regularly has helped me outperform the VanEck gold miners index (GDX) in the past, as it can help spot new opportunities and validate my current investments.

My most recent coverage came back in May, when I highlighted insider purchases at four gold miners: Moneta Porcupine Mines (OTCPK:MPUCF), Excellon Resources (OTCPK:EXLLF), Nighthawk Gold (OTCQX:MIMZF), and Caldas Gold Corp. (OTCPK:ALLXF).

Prior to that coverage, I released two updates in March of 2020 (here's part I and part II) and reported insider buying at several companies, including: Hudbay Minerals (HBM), Equinox Gold (EQX), Osisko Gold Royalties (OR), Maverix Metals (MMX), Yamana Gold (AUY), Resolute Mining (OTCPK:RMGGF) and Barrick Gold (GOLD).

What is insider buying or selling?

If you are unfamiliar with the term, insider buying refers to when insiders of a company - such as CEOs, directors or major shareholders - buy shares of company stock on the public market.

Insider buying could mean that the insider making the purchase is bullish on the company's stock, meaning they feel it is undervalued or mispriced and will rise. Insider selling can happen for multiple reasons and isn't always a bad sign. However, it is worth tracking to see which companies have experienced the most insider selling.

Below, I've listed the most relevant and most recent trading activity in the gold & silver sector. I've included screenshots of each stock chart below; green dots represent each individual purchase, while red dots represent a sale.

Data is from SEDI (a document filing and retrieval system for Canadian public companies) and CanadianInsider.com.

3 Gold Stocks With Insider Buying

1. Treasury Metals (OTCQX:TSRMF)

Treasury Metals is a Canadian-based junior gold developer which owns 100% of the Goliath Gold Project in Canada. The company says it plans on the initial development of an open pit gold mine, to feed a 2,500 per day processing plant, with underground operations occurring in the latter years of the mine life.

Treasury Metals and First Mining Gold recently made a huge announcement as Treasury will acquire the nearby Goldlund Gold Project from a First Mining Gold Corp. subsidiary for total consideration of 130 million Treasury Metals shares (worth C$39 million as of writing), as well as 35 million warrants and a 1.5% NSR royalty on the Goldlund project, plus milestone payments up to $5 million. (The Goliath and Goldlund projects are to be combined. Credit: Treasury Metals corporate presentation)

The point of this deal is synergies: there's just a 2km distance between property boundaries, and the deposits are about 25km apart. Goldlund is an open-pit resource, and the combination of the assets will likely increase total gold output and extend the mine life.

Treasury is getting a good deal here in my view: Goldlund carries 809,200 ounces of gold in the indicated resource category and 876,954 ounces of gold in the inferred resource category, so Treasury is effectively paying approximately C$44 million for the asset (plus the royalty and warrants), valuing each ounce of gold at C$38.3. The combined asset carries over 3 million ounces of gold.

One insider appears to be bullish on the deal:

- Between June 8 and 12, director Marc Charles Henderson acquired a total of 430,000 shares at prices between C$.37 and C$.42. Henderson now owns a total of 6.02 million shares of Treasury Metals.

I view this deal as a positive for Treasury Metals, and I think First Mining may have not gotten enough value for the Goldlund project; however, I plan to keep an eye on Treasury's stock and will wait for this deal and the planned share consolidation, to go through before determining whether or not shares are worth a buy.

2. Ivanhoe Mines (OTCQX:IVPAF)

Ivanhoe Mines is a Canadian mining company which has three main projects in Southern Africa: the Kamoa-Kakula discovery and the Kipushi zinc-copper-silver mine in the Democratic Republic of Congo and the Platreef platinum group metals discovery in South Africa.

Ivanhoe carries a market cap north of $2.38 billion and a strong cash position of $603 million, as of March 31, 2020. The company's major shareholders include Zijin Mining (OTCPK:ZIJMF), which owns 13.9%, and entrepreneur Robert Friedland, who owns 13.4%.

The company's Kakula project is on track for production by Q3 2021; the combined Kamoa-Kakula resource contains 432 million tonnes of copper grading 4.68%, making it one of the highest-grade undeveloped copper mines in the world, and it also has the potential to be among the world's lowest cost mines.

Combined, the two projects carry a post-tax NPV of $10 billion, according to a PEA study, several multiples higher than its enterprise value ($2.59 billion).

Here's a recent insider transaction:

- On June 11, Robert Martin Friedland, a director, senior officer and 10% holder of shares, purchased a total of 63,900 shares of stock at prices between C$3.395 and C$3.53, bringing his total shareholdings to 25.755 million shares.

This transaction is not that noteworthy, given the small amount of shares purchased (63,900) relative to this insider's total shareholdings (25.755 million).

Ivanhoe's valuation looks very attractive here, and the stock has huge upside potential based on the value of its projects vs. its current enterprise value. However, that upside comes with substantial risk, as Congo ranks low (in the bottom 10) for all countries on the Fraser Institute's Annual Survey of Mining Companies.

3. Roxgold (OTCQX:ROGFF)

Roxgold is a Canadian-based gold mining company with assets in West Africa. It owns and operates the high-grade Yaramoko mine in the Houndé greenstone belt in Burkina Faso, as well as the Seguela gold project in Côte d’Ivoire.

Recently, Roxgold reported Q1 2020 financial results, and it says it produced 32,380 ounces of gold at all-in sustaining costs of $1,058/oz. While this led to $25.4 million in operating cash flow and positive net income, this AISC figure is higher than in previous quarters. For 2020, it expects to produce between 120,000 and 130,000 ounces of gold at AISC between $930 and $990/oz.

Here's recent insider trading activity:

- On June 12, John Lewis Knowles, director, purchased 50,000 shares at C$1.28, bringing his total shareholdings to 390,000.

With a market cap closing in on $500 million and rising cash costs, I'm not sure Roxgold shares are necessarily undervalued at the present moment.

3 Gold Stocks With Insider Selling

1. Ely Gold Royalties (OTCQX:ELYGF)

Ely Gold Royalties is a high-growth royalty company which has backing by investor Eric Sprott.

I've covered the stock for subscribers on April 2 and have built a large position in the company, as you can view in my portfolio spreadsheet. However, I recently did take some profits after the run-up in its share price.

Here's a summary of recent insider selling:

- Between June 8 and 9, William Sheriff Morris, an independent director of the company, sold off 35,000 shares at prices between C$1.74 and C$1.77, reducing his shareholdings to 206,000.

- On June 9, Ronald Husband, a director, sold 40,000 shares at C$1.72, reducing his shareholdings to 947,445. Husband also sold off 150,000 shares at prices between C$1.73 and C$1.85 on June 1.

- On June 1, Stephen Kenwood, a senior officer, sold 29,000 shares at C$1.75, reducing his stake to 396,000 shares.

2. Marathon Gold (OTCQX:MGDPF)

Marathon Gold is focused on developing the Valentine Gold Project in Canada. This project carries a net present value of US$354 million using conservative gold prices of $1,350/oz, and reasonable upfront capex of $205 million.

Using a $1,650/oz gold price bumps its value to US$567 million, based on the pre-feasibility study results, with payback of 1.8 years and an IRR of 36.2%.

Here's a summary of recent insider activity:

- On May 28, Sheryl Mary Dunsworth, a senior officer, sold a total of 630,000 shares at prices between C$1.55 and C$1.57. The sales were carried out privately. She now holds 1.053 million shares of Marathon Gold.

- On June 10, Phillips Charles Walford, a director and senior officer, sold 500,000 shares at C$1.60. Walford now holds 4.658 million shares of stock.

The insider sales are not all that relevant, given the total number of shares still held by both insiders.

3. SilverCrest Metals (SILV)

SilverCrest Metals is developing the historic, high grade Las Chispas Silver-Gold project in Mexico.

Several options-related sales have taken place at SilverCrest Metals recently. Here are just a few transactions to take note of:

- On June 11, Anne Yong, a senior officer, exercised 23,200 options at C$1.88 and then sold the full position at C$12.16. She now holds 102,834 shares of SilverCrest.

- On Jun 10, Christopher Kyle Ritchie, a senior officer, exercised 150,000 options at C$1.84 and sold the entire stake at C$12.41, reducing his stake to 650,900 shares.

- On June 9, Pierre Beaudoin, a senior officer, exercised 6,200 options at C$3.24 and sold 93,800 total shares at C$12.10, reducing his stake to 212,450 shares.

SilverCrest has had an incredible run, and it may be a good time to lock-in some profits.

