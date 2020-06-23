While all four retailers have their own strengths and weaknesses, Dollar General seems to be the best company.

To scratch my own itch, I faced off four defensive retailers to determine if my bullishness towards a couple of them is justified.

I have recently published an article explaining why I believed that Microsoft (MSFT) was the best FAAMG company. I approached my assessment in a methodical way, looking at four key financial metrics that I believed provided a glimpse into whether the companies:

have been capitalizing on growth opportunities

can "do more with less"

have been squeezing cash out of the business

have their houses in order, from a balance sheet perspective

Credit: CNBC

I decided to expand the scope of my study beyond Big Tech. Today, I do the same analysis on a select group of defensive retail stocks: Costco (COST), Dollar General (DG), Target (TGT), and Walmart (WMT).

As the chart below illustrates, an equal-weighted portfolio with these four names would have lavishly outperformed the S&P 500 (SPY) and the overall retail sector (XRT) since before the start of the 2008 recession. This would have been true even during the long bullish period between March 2009 and December 2019.

Of course, this article is also an attempt to scratch my own itch: DG and COST account for nearly 15% of my All-Equities SRG portfolio. Facing off the defensive retail names can help me to better understand if my bullishness on these two stocks is justified.

Source: Stock Rover

After looking closely at the charts below and understanding that doing so is no more than a limited approach to analyzing these companies, I reached a few conclusions. Obviously, all four retailers have their own strengths and weaknesses. But, in the aggregate, Dollar General seems to be the best company among the four.

Finding opportunities

I started the exercise from the P&L's top line: the ratio between recent revenue increase (numerator) and the five-year average sales growth rate (denominator). The higher this metric is, the more growth opportunities the companies have been able to find recently. By looking at this acceleration ratio, I am measuring top-line momentum. With that in mind, check out the graph below.

The first obvious remark is that all four defensive retailers have been growing revenues at a faster pace recently. This is probably reflective, at least in part, of the COVID-19 tailwinds. Although Dollar General does not rank high relative to its peers, the company is "penalized" for having, by far, the best five-year track record (the denominator in the equation).

Source: DM Martins Research, data from Seeking Alpha and Stock Rover

When it comes to growth momentum, I appreciate Dollar General for a few reasons. Not only has the company been performing well recently, but it is also doing so off a high base. This is the case because the retailer is the most aggressive at expanding its physical footprint. It does not hurt, of course, that comparable sales have also been decent at between 4% and 5% - until Dollar General "broke the comps chart" last quarter with outstanding results.

Doing more with less

Increase in sales per employee is my metric of choice to measure efficiency. It is a straight-forward approach, and I prefer it this way. The number should be reflective of how much better each company has become at generating more output with less input.

Here, Dollar General takes the top spot on the podium. In my view, this is a function of the company's more aggressive growth style driving economies of scale. Also, "gains in market share at an accelerated rate throughout the four, 12, 24 and 52-week periods" in the pre-pandemic quarter has probably helped with traffic and ticket size, without necessarily putting too much pressure on the payroll.

Source: DM Martins Research, data from Seeking Alpha and Stock Rover

Squeezing cash out of the business

Turning away from the P&L, I also looked at each company's ability to produce cash out of its operations. The metric that I used here is FCF (free cash flow) as a percentage of total revenues.

Once again, Dollar General takes the gold medal. What I find more interesting is that the retailer has been improving cash generation consistently over the past several years: from FCF margin of around 3% in the early 2010s to 5% three years ago to nearly 9% now.

Certainly, the operating results achieved so far in 2020 have helped. But Dollar General has also done a good job managing its working capital and freeing up cash when possible. For example, days inventory (i.e. average number of days the company holds its inventory before selling it) of less than 73 in the past twelve months have been the best since 2012, per my records.

Source: DM Martins Research, data from Seeking Alpha and Stock Rover

Keeping the house in order

To wrap it up, I turn to the balance sheet. As I have stated before, it concerns me that Corporate America has been leveraging up its books so aggressively in the low-interest rate environment of the past decade. Therefore, low quantities of debt are a desirable feature in the current environment of uncertainty.

Dollar General is not able to beat Costco in this category, but it still does very well. Net debt-to-asset ratio of only about 5% is much lower than Walmart's or Target's. Dollar General's coffers have been jammed with the recent inflow of cash from the first quarter of 2020 ($1.5 billion in FCF vs. less than $500 million in the comparable 2019 period) and debt recently issued to help weather whatever storm may lie ahead.

Source: DM Martins Research, data from Seeking Alpha and Stock Rover

Final words

To be clear, I appreciate all the companies and stocks discussed in this article. For instance, I am bullish both DG and COST. I have also supported an investment in TGT for as long as I perceived its valuations to be depressed, while I have passed up on WMT mostly out of fear of duplicating similar positions in the portfolio. It does not hurt that the sector is largely cycle-agnostic, making these stocks a great play during periods of economic malaise or contraction.

That said, I have a clear preference for DG. The company seems to be one of the highest-quality retailers, while it appears to have the best growth prospects within the peer group. Better yet, the stock does not look overpriced relative to the other four names: forward P/E of 21.4x sits at a sub-sector low.

Data by YCharts

Dollar General has been the best stock in my All-Equities Storm-Resistant Growth since inception. Meanwhile, three other mega-cap names produced about half of the portfolio's total gains, which have been better than the S&P 500's by a mile (see graph below). To learn more about the storm-resistant growth approach to investing, I invite you to join our community. Click here and take advantage of the 14-day free trial today. After that, don't forget to join the Live Chat so we can share a few thoughts.

Disclosure: I am/we are long COST, DG, MSFT. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.