New trials would be needed in some cases, but what is still needed more for GILD as a stock is clarity on what remdesivir can do revenue-wise.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) remdesivir remains a talking point despite the efficacy of the drug being established and donated vials of the drug having been shipped. A new potential competitor to remdesivir has emerged in June and warrants a look, as do other future competitors that might soon show benefit. I consider in this article if GILD longs need to worry about that competition.

Remdesivir not the only performer in COVID-19

Last week, we heard that a corticosteroid drug, dexamethasone, had shown benefit in a trial called RECOVERY (Randomised Evaluation of COVid-19 thERapY). At the time of the news, a press release from the University of Oxford, the sponsor of the RECOVERY trial, noted that the trial had enrolled over 11,500 patients. The subset of patients of interest here are the 2014 patients randomized to receive dexamethasone for 10 days, and the control group of 4,321 patients randomized to usual care alone. The other patients in the trial have/are being treated with lopinavir-ritonavir (Kaletra), hydroxychloroquine, azithromycin, tocilizumab (Actemra) or convalescent plasma. Enrollment of patients into the dexamethasone arm of the study was halted on June 8. The analysis showed dexamethasone reduced mortality by 35% in ventilated patients (rate ratio 0.65, 95% CI: 0.48-0.88, p = 0.0003) and 20% in those requiring supplementary oxygen only (rate ratio 0.8, 95%CI: 0.67-0.96, p = 0.0021).

In the control group of RECOVERY, those requiring ventilation had a 28-day mortality of 41%. With dexamethasone showing a 35% reduction in mortality, the results suggest we could be saving one life with dexamethasone per 8 ventilated patients. That is an attractive proposition, especially given the wide availability of dexamethasone. In patients requiring oxygen only, we would be saving one life per 25 patients treated with dexamethasone. Still an attractive proposition.

Is dexamethasone a new competitor

The question then for GILD longs: What does this mean for remdesivir? The answer is pretty obvious to me, it isn't bad news. Firstly, there is the possibility of combinations of remdesivir and dexamethasone. That being said, a potential drug-drug interaction between remdesivir and dexamethasone exists, with dexamethasone theoretically reducing the concentration of remdesivir. Since remdesivir has active metabolites, I think this is a little too complex to work out in theory alone and would like to see GILD or another group perform a pharmacokinetic study to see if there is any issue. Secondly, others have noted the fact that remdesivir doesn't work as well in patients on ventilation whereas dexamethasone doesn't work as well on patients requiring only oxygen.

Figure 1: Tweet from infectious disease doctor, Francisco Marty, noting potential benefit of remdesivir in patients requiring supplemental oxygen but not ventilation. Image on right shows a large mortality benefit for remdesivir (3.5%) compared to placebo (11.9%) in those on supplementary oxygen (no invasive ventilation, not high flow). By comparison, the left table shows more modest mortality benefit for dexamethasone (21.5%) compared to usual care (25.0%) in patients on supplemental oxygen. Source: Twitter.

As such, dexamethasone and remdesivir may be used in only partially overlapping patient populations, meaning competition between the two might be reduced. Certainly, I don't think the availability of dexamethasone and the results to support it represent a big hit to potential remdesivir revenues. An obvious study to perform next might be remdesivir alone vs remdesivir plus dexamethasone in COVID-19 patients. A three-arm study with dexamethasone alone seems like a possibility too.

Lastly, while the RECOVERY trial may have put the nail in the coffin on hydroxychloroquine, the potential for benefit from therapeutics like Roche's (OTCQX:RHHBY) Actemra or AbbVie's (ABBV) Kaletra is in play too. If those therapies do show benefit, then combination trials with remdesivir and dexamethasone are in play. RHHBY has already seen a nice jump of 30% in sales of Actemra to $687M in Q1'20 (compared to an 8% jump in Q1'19 when COVID-19 was not a factor). That jump in sales came before we actually had any compelling evidence Actemra's benefit, or lack thereof, in COVID-19. A trial of remdesivir plus Actemra vs remdesivir alone is underway as are trials of Actemra itself. ABBV on the other hand has said it won't be enforcing patents on Kaletra, so we might not expect as much of a jump in sales of that drug in the future, with generics manufacturers being able to supply the market free of patent law worries. Encouraging performance by Kaletra then could be viewed as worrying for GILD longs as the drug could be a potential remdesivir competitor.

GILD longs will want to see some financial benefit more along the lines of the RHHBY story, and beyond, a couple hundred million a quarter would be good, but billions would do better. Revenues in Q1'20 were $5.55B for GILD, and the company has said expenses relating to remdesivir in 2020 might be $1B.

Figure 2: Historical revenues and consensus estimates for GILD's revenues. Source: SA earnings estimates tab.

Final word

Throughout May and June, GILD provided clarity on agreements with generic drugmakers overseas. I have previously noted that GILD would have trouble exiting the current trading range without clarity on remdesivir revenues/pricing, but following pressure from analysts, I felt GILD was doing its best to provide that clarity. Well, it doesn't seem that is quite the case just yet, and I think greater clarity is still what is needed for analysts to add remdesivir revenues to their models and upgrade GILD. With COVID-19 cases in the US hardly declining rapidly, the possibility of the donated vials running out and GILD beginning to talk numbers on pricing seems a possibility in the coming months. Until then, I again find myself neutral on GILD, but due to that lack of clarity on remdesivir revenues, and not due to the existence of competitors like dexamethasone.

