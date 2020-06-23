In this article, I will outline my thesis that Jaguar Mining is undervalued based on its future earnings and should trade at a much higher price. I will go through several topics listed below:

Company overview and shareholder structure

Operations

Earnings and valuation

Risks

1) Company overview and shareholder structure

Jaguar Mining is a producing gold, development, and exploration company operating in the Iron Quadrangle, a prolific greenstone belt located in Minas Gerais, Brazil. It has 2 producing gold mines (Turmalina and Pilar), 2 mines on care and maintenance (Paciência and Roça Grande) and an exploration project (Pedra Branca).

It is important to note that the shares are tightly held by Eric Sprott, a mining legend, who owns almost half of the company. Sprott's investment fund Sprott Asset Management owns 13.3% of the company. It is typically a good sign when insiders are a major shareholder of the company because this tells me they have skin in the game.

Significant Shareholders:

Eric Sprott (48.9%)

Sprott Asset Management (13.3%)

Wolverine Asset Management (6.8%)

Coast Capital (5.2%)

Orrell Capital Management (2.7%)

Others (21.1%)

2) Operations

The company has 2 producing gold mines (Turmalina and Pilar) which are both producing below plant capacity of 2,000 tonnes per day. The goal is very straightforward. They need to increase production rates by opening up new areas to contribute to production. Their goal for next year is to reach +100,000 ounces of gold production per year.

Turmalina is an underground mine which has a resource base of 800,000 ounces of gold. This mine is on its way to increase its production to 50,000 ounces per year by 2021. An aggressive drill program is underway to increase reserves and resources (see figure below). Drill results were released in January and are expected to support replacement of mineral reserves net of 2019 production depletion.

Ore grades at Turmalina are improving (see chart below).

The Pilar mine is also an underground mine which has a resource base of 700,000 ounces of gold. Production is on its way to 50,000 ounces per year. An aggressive drill program is underway to increase reserves and resources (see figure below). The latest drill results from end February were spectacular and are expected to support replacement of mineral reserves net of 2019 production depletion. The Pilar mine will have an update of its reserves and resources in August 2020.

Ore grades at Pilar are improving (see chart below).

The company is well underway towards achieving its goals. On the following chart we can see a massive decrease in all-in sustaining costs (AISC) for 2020 from $1350/ounce to $900/ounce. Production is estimated to reach 90,000 ounces in 2020 and will increase to around 100,000 ounces next year. At this rate of production and exploration, I estimate that there is more than 10 years of mine life left in both mines, so this is a long-term play.

The Roça grande mine, which is located near the Pilar mine, has been put on care and maintenance since March 2018 because of unprofitability. This lower grade mine was producing from the end of the known resource which resulted in decreased production and higher costs. The company is now going to explore the region surrounding this mine in order to delineate more resources. At higher gold prices, this mine could come back into production and could be a hidden trump card. Measured and indicated resources are estimated to be 100,000 ounces and inferred resources are estimated to be 200,000 ounces (December 2017).

The Paciência complex has been put on care and maintenance since 2012 due to unprofitability. An exploration program was set up in August 2018 to better delineate measured and indicated mineral resources. The complex has about 530,000 ounces of measured and indicated resources and 200,000 ounces of inferred resources.

The Pedra Branca project has been on hold since 2011. Jaguar Mining is waiting for a joint venture partner to advance this project. The following map shows the most significant drill intercepts. The drill results are high in grade and shallow in depth.

3) Earnings and valuation

The latest Q1 2020 earnings were very positive, and it was in fact the first quarter with positive cash flow in 3 years. The company earned net income of $12.3 million for the three months ended March 31, 2020, compared to a net loss of $1.8 million for the three months ended March 31, 2019. We are seeing the company emerge from losing money to making lots of money. Annual net income is projected to be $60 million which puts the company at a valuation of 3.5 times earnings. This is incredibly cheap and as a result, the company announced a 5% buyback on its shares on June 16, 2020, which is a very positive sign.

As of March 2020, the company had $40 million in current assets and $37 million in current liabilities. Total liabilities were $58 million. I fully expect that the company can pay off its debt obligations as the company transitions into profitability going forward.

Moreover, it is important to note that the company is unhedged to the gold price. This way it will be able to leverage its earnings in a rising gold price environment. It is estimated that a doubling of the gold price will triple the company's earnings.

4) Risks

As a final note, there are some risks involved when investing in junior mining stocks.

First of all, Jaguar Mining is highly dependent on the gold price. If the gold price drops, the revenue of the company will decline. The 2020 AISC is projected to be $900/ounce, so there is a large margin here.

Second, there is a resurgence in COVID-19 cases in Brazil and it cannot be ruled out that the Brazilian government will shut down the mining industry. Although I think this is highly unlikely to happen as Brazil announced in late March that mining activities are an essential business.

Third, the company has a significant amount of debt ($58 million). In the event of decreased earnings, there is a possibility of liquidity risk and failure to meet its debt obligations.

Last but not least, there is currency risk. The company benefits from a declining Brazilian real, which reduces costs. If the Brazilian real strengthens, this will have a negative effect on costs. The company has economically hedged itself against the risk of the US dollar depreciating against the Brazilian real via call and put options.

Disclosure: I am/we are long JAGGF. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.