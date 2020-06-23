Intro

Biotech stocks are notoriously volatile with traders' reactions bordering on anything from manic-depression to irrational exuberance based on the latest update for any one drug no matter how small. Biogen's stock fits that mold, down about ~25% in the last 5 years, up 700% in the 5 years prior, and flat for a decade earlier with extreme and frequent swings along the way. Given Biogen's stock price history, owning Biogen for safety requires some explanation, and to be clear, it's a very different type of safety than you would get in a US Treasury Bond. Compounded annually, BIIB has delivered a 9% annualized return over the last 20 years, outperforming the S&P 500 in an uncorrelated fashion. Let's dive in to see why that trend is likely to continue, and why the 5 year sell-off sets up an excellent opportunity to start building a long-term buy-and-hold position.

The Market Leader in Neuroscience

As breakthroughs in medical science allow people to live longer than ever, a greater portion of the population will have to contend with neurological problems that often occur later in life. Medical professionals and researchers have made amazing progress in an increasingly crowded oncology space over the last two decades as they rushed to fight cancer in all its forms. They've made significant progress fighting infectious diseases and viruses, cardiovascular disease, and diseases in many other areas, but neuroscience has proven to be an especially difficult treatment area. As a result, big pharma has pulled R&D dollars from neuroscience budgets in pursuit of less risky profits, despite the overwhelming need. Meanwhile, Biogen has doubled down on neurology and is now the leader in terms of drug pipeline setting itself up as a research powerhouse for what could become the most important medical research space over the next decade or two.

Source: Biopharmadive

Roche's CEO stated "We think neuroscience has the potential to be in the '20s what oncology has been in the last decade", and from the look of their pipeline, the company is putting its money where its mouth is. If Roche (OTCQX:RHHBY) is correct, this bodes very well for Biogen as the most experienced biotech/pharma player in the space. As you can see below, Biogen has spent more than $10B over the last 5 years (5% of its market cap/year) in R&D with the vast majority of that going to neuroscience research.

Source: Statista

Compared with Roche and Eli Lilly (Eli Lilly) with the 2nd and 3rd largest neurological pipelines, respectively, which each spent about 4% of their market caps on R&D in 2019, and a significantly smaller percentage on neuroscience, given their diverse pipelines. Biogen currently has a lead when it comes to breadth of drugs and is keeping the R&D pedal to the metal to maintain that lead.

Source: Biogen Q1 2020 Earnings Presentation

The result is a very clear pathway to growth to meet the needs of a vastly under-served market of neuroscience patients.

The Specialization Advantage

With its focus on neurology, Biogen can leverage its people's knowledge across a wide array of related neurologic treatment areas, while a smaller competitor with the bandwidth to focus on no more than one product can't cross-leverage its knowledge. For example, researchers think there may be a link between blood vessel health and Alzheimer's, so BIIB's work developing treatments for strokes might be leveraged in Alzheimer's, and vice versa. Furthermore, because BIIB is a large, but not huge company with a singular focus, they have an advantage over their larger counterparts in that they can better partner with smaller companies that are an obvious strategic fit and make smarter, quicker decisions when it comes to acquisitions. Because big pharma has de-emphasized neuroscience R&D, companies like Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) or JNJ (NYSE:JNJ) will be forced to grow through promising acquisitions. However, BIIB has the specialty knowledge to be able to select the best partners early on, with a strong enough balance sheet and cash flow to bring those products to market as best exemplified through its mutually beneficial partnership with IONS.

Buyout Candidate

Profitability isn't as highly valued as revenue growth by market participants at the moment, but that doesn't mean other companies don't value it. One company that seems to believe BIIB is cheap right now is Biogen itself.

Data by YCharts

It's interesting to see how opportunistic management has been with share repurchases spiking when shares fall. The purchases have been funded with cash flow, and the lack of debt makes BIIB an easier take-over target. It would be a large acquisition, but even at a 50% premium, an acquisition would be on par with the Allergan takeover, and smaller than the Celgene buyout. Roche clearly values neurology, and it could be a great addition for a big pharma company looking to play catch-up like JNJ, Merck (NYSE:MRK), or Pfizer. I never make a purchase assuming a buyout, but knowing that BIIB would be valuable to its competitors, especially in a low interest rate environment where debt is cheap, puts a floor on the stock price barring a deterioration of fundamentals.

Aducanumab

It's top of mind for many investors when thinking about Biogen, so I feel compelled to say a quick word, but because this is an article about the long term, as in at least five years, Aducanumab is irrelevant to my investment thesis. I believe Biogen is the leader in a neuroscience market with long-term potential, and that an investment based on the unknowable fate of a single drug is a gamble I'm not willing to roll the dice.

Conclusion

There's a huge unmet need for neurological treatments that isn't going away anytime soon, which means Biogen's research will have value for the foreseeable future. Biogen's stock has historically been unpredictable and volatile for time horizons less than 5, sometimes even 10 years, but the valuable work the company performs has paid off in the long run.

Disclosure: I am/we are long BIIB. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.