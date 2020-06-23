The outbreak of COVID-19 has significantly altered the outlook of the aerospace industry, and it may take at least several years for the industry to fully recover.

ETF Overview

The aerospace industry has gone through a lot of changes in the past few months due to the outbreak of COVID-19. This will have long-lasting impacts on ETFs that invest in stocks in the aerospace industry. Here, we will take a closer look at the iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (ITA). While many companies in ITA’s portfolio are quality companies, this industry may see a significant decline in 2020 and it may take several years for the industry to return back to the pre-crisis level. Therefore, we think investors may want to seek opportunities elsewhere.

Fund Analysis

A portfolio of moaty aerospace and defence stocks

ITA tracks the performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index. This index includes mostly large-cap stocks with competitive advantages. Since I have written an article that discusses many top holdings of ITA’s portfolio in the past, I will not repeat the same content again here. Instead, investors are encouraged to read my past article here.

Ticker Name Morningstar Moat Status Financial Strength Weight (%) RTX Raytheon Wide Moderate 16.28 LMT Lockheed Martin Corp. Wide Moderate 15.58 BA Boeing Wide Moderate 14.00 TDG Transdigm Group Inc. Wide Moderate 4.70 GD General Dynamics Corp. Wide Moderate 4.58 TDY Teledyne Technologies Inc. N/A N/A 4.06 OTIS Otis Worldwide Corp. Wide Moderate 3.87 LHX L3Harris Technologies Inc. N/A N/A 3.82 NOC Northrop Grumman Corp. Wide Moderate 3.71 CARR Carrier Global Corp. None N/A 2.86 Total: 73.46

COVID-19 has significantly altered the market outlook

What I like to discuss in detail is the outlook of the aerospace industry. This industry’s growth outlook has been significantly altered by the outbreak of COVID-19. While there are some people who believe a V-shape recovery is possible, I think the recovery will be a lengthy one for the following reasons.

First, there may be multiple waves of pandemics. As we have observed in the past few months, the outbreak of COVID-19 first began in China, and the epicenter shifted from Wuhan to Western European nations and the United States. As a result of the pandemic, over 90% of the flights over the world were cancelled in the past few months. Just as the Western European nations passed the peak of the pandemic, the emerging markets such as Brazil, Russia, and India now become the epicenter of the pandemic. In the United States, the epicenter has shifted from New York and surrounding areas to many sunbelt states such as Texas, Arizona, and Florida. Therefore, the possibility of multiple waves of pandemic is likely. In this environment, air travel will continue to be restricted and self-isolation will continue to be required. This will discourage many people from travelling by air.

Second, the recovery of the aviation industry is very uncertain because there is no effective drug or vaccine available to contain COVID-19. While there are many pharmaceutical firms that are engaging in the development of COVID-19 vaccines, many experts believe that it will take at least 12-18 months before a vaccine becomes available. As can be seen from the chart below, the number of passengers travelling is expected to fall by more than 50% in 2020 from 2019. It may take at least several years for the number of passengers travelled per year to return to the pre-crisis level.

Third, even if COVID-19 is contained in the next 1-2 years, the airline industry is adding millions in debt every day in the midst of this global healthcare crisis. In fact, according to the estimate of International Air Transport Association, the airline industry’s global debt could spike to $550 billion by the end of 2020. This figure is $120 billion higher than the start of the year. Therefore, even if the number of passengers returns to the pre-crisis level, it will take at least several years for the airlines to fix their balance sheets. Meanwhile, many airplane orders have been cancelled, and it may take many years before these airlines commit to buy new airplanes again. In this environment, it is difficult to see these aerospace stocks outperform.

Valuation analysis

Stocks in ITA’s portfolio are not expensive but they are not cheap either. As can be seen from the chart below, its weighted average forward P/E ratio of 18.64x is slightly higher than its 5-year forward P/E ratio of 18.58x.

Name Forward P/E 5-Year Forward P/E Weight (%) Raytheon 16.42 16.30 16.28 Lockheed Martin Corp. 15.50 18.50 15.58 Boeing N/A 21.08 14.00 Transdigm Group Inc. 45.05 22.57 4.70 General Dynamics Corp. 13.95 16.05 4.58 Teledyne Technologies Inc. 14.58 N/A 4.06 Otis Worldwide Corp. 27.40 N/A 3.87 L3Harris Technologies Inc. 16.21 18.20 3.82 Northrop Grumman Corp. 14.04 17.95 3.71 Carrier Global Corp. 15.60 N/A 2.86 Weighted Average/Total: 18.64 18.58 73.46

When we compare ITA’s valuation to the S&P 500 Index, we see that it is currently trading below the S&P 500 Index's valuation. This is not surprising because the aerospace industry is currently going through some rough times. On the other hand, the S&P 500 Index includes many technology stocks that are actually benefiting from the outbreak of COVID-19. As can be seen from the table below, ITA’s weighted average P/E ratio of 18.90x is below the S&P 500 Index’s 23x. Given the uncertainties related to the aerospace industry, we do not think ITA is cheap.

ITA S&P 500 Index P/E Ratio 18.90x 23.00x Price-to-Sales Ratio 1.10x 2.07x Price-to-Cash Flow Ratio 10.03x 11.22x

Risks and Challenges

Investors of ITA faces concentration risk. The top 3 holdings consist nearly 46% of its total portfolio. Its top 10 holdings consist about 73.5% of the total portfolio. Therefore, any single stock’s weakness can cause a big impact on the fund’s valuation.

Investor Takeaway

We think it may take at least several years for the aerospace industry to recover from the outbreak of COVID-19. Given its fair valuation, we think it may be better to wait on the sidelines or simply seek other investment opportunities.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This is not financial advice and that all financial investments carry risks. Investors are expected to seek financial advice from professionals before making any investment.