AES Corporation (AES) continues to carve its own path in the power industry. AES is proving to be incredibly forward-looking compared to other power companies and utilities. The company is taking full advantage of emerging energy technologies like solar and storage. While such a forward-looking strategy also comes with many risks, the company is clearly differentiating itself in a relatively stagnant industry.

AES reported somewhat disappointing Q1 results. Revenue of $2.34 billion missed expectations by $390 million and declined 11.7% year-over-year. Despite the underwhelming quarter, AES has much to look forward to in the long-term. The company's growing presence in high-growth industries like solar and energy storage could propel it to new heights.

Investing in Emerging Energy Technologies

AES is one of the few corporations investing heavily in technologies like solar, wind, and even lithium batteries. In fact, the company recently announced a joint venture with Siemens (OTCPK:SIEGY) to build record-breaking lithium-ion batteries in Australia. These batteries are expected to be even larger than Tesla's (TSLA) Australian lithium-ion battery facility.

Considering Tesla's dominance in the lithium battery industry, this lithium battery investment by AES showcases the company's large ambitions in the energy storage sphere. AES' plans to install two 250 MW facilities in Australia, which would far surpass Tesla's 150 MW battery investment in Australia, is a major step in cementing the company's foothold in energy storage. Given the increasing cost-effectiveness of lithium storage technologies, AES' interest in lithium battery technology is well-placed.

AES' Australian battery facilities are expected to dwarf Tesla's Australian Powerpack battery project.

Source: electrek

AES is also showing greater interest in solar and wind, which are technologies that complement lithium battery technology. Cost-effective storage technologies could help eliminate the baseload power concerns surrounding renewables like solar and wind. Solar and wind are already becoming more cost-effective than traditional fossil fuels in a large number of areas. Solar PV is arguably the most promising energy technology in the entire industry. The technology continues to experience a steep cost decline curve that does not appear to be slowing down in any significant manner.

AES has a whopping 5.3 GW of renewables in its backlog, with 43% coming from wind and 36% coming from solar. Unsurprisingly, AES has one of the largest renewable backlogs in the entire power industry. The company is now consistently breaking renewable records both in terms of size and technology. In fact, the company is now commissioning the most efficient solar project at 37% capacity in Chile.

Renewables surpassed coal in terms of US energy consumption for the first time in more than a century. AES clearly recognizes this trend and is doing a great job embracing it on a global scale. Solar-plus-storage, in particular, will likely continue to gain traction given the pace of technological advancements taking place in these industries.

AES' large renewable backlog consists mainly of solar and wind.

Source: AES Corporation

Major Obstacles

COVID-19 has had a clear negative impact on AES over the past few months. The company lost about 50% of its stock value at the height of the crisis, but has since witnessed a slight recovery. Operational disruptions and delivery delays will likely be a problem for AES over the next few quarters. Despite the wide-ranging implications of the coronavirus, AES is set up well for the long-term.

AES' focus on long-term contracts should help the company mitigate the impacts of the coronavirus. The company also has an extremely robust pipeline of projects that could sustain the company for years to come. AES' healthy financials should further shield the company from the negative impacts of the coronavirus. The company has $3.3 billion in liquidity and no near-term debt maturities. While it is currently impossible to tell how the coronavirus will play out, AES is well-positioned to deal with both the operational and economic impact of the virus.

AES has witnessed a slight recovery over the past few months.

Data by YCharts

Conclusion

The utility industry is set to undergo major changes with the emergence of cost-effective renewable and energy storage technologies. AES is leading the charge for new energy technologies among major utilities. Investors should consider buying AES at its relatively cheap valuation of $8.9 billion and forward P/E ratio of 9.6. AES has a robust business model and is successfully capturing market share in emerging energy markets.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.