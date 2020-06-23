Introduction

Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB) is a U.S. regional bank, which already has three outstanding preferred stocks, all paying a fixed dividend rate. While quite a few other banks issue their shares with a diverse dividend rate, trying to make them more attractive to investors, whether with a fixed-to-floating rate (LIBOR or SOFR related) or a fixed-reset rate (linked to the 5-year U.S. Treasury rate), ASB continues to be conservative with its newly issued Series F Preferred Stock.

The New Issue

Before we submerge into our brief analysis, here is a link to the 424B5 Filing by Associated Banc-Corp - the prospectus.

Source: SEC.gov

For a total of 4M shares issued, the total gross proceeds to the company are $100M. You can find some relevant information about the new preferred stock in the table below:

Source: Author's spreadsheet

Associated Banc-Corp 5.625% Non-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock, Series F (NYSE: ASB-F) pays a qualified fixed dividend at a rate of 5.875%. The new preferred stock has a 'BB' Standard & Poor's rating and is callable as of 12/15/2023. The new issue is currently trading around 2% below its par value at a price of $24.56. This translates into a 5.73% Current Yield and a YTC of 6.08%

Here is how the stock's YTC curve looks like right now:

Source: Author's spreadsheet

The Company

Associated Banc-Corp is a bank holding company. The Company, through its banking subsidiary Associated Bank, National Association (the Bank) and various nonbanking subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and non-banking products and services to individuals. The Company operates through three segments: Corporate and Commercial Specialty; Community, Consumer, and Business, and Risk Management and Shared Services. The Corporate and Commercial Specialty segment consists of lending and deposit solutions to businesses, developers, not-for-profits, municipalities and financial institutions. The Corporate and Commercial Specialty segment consists of lending and deposit solutions to businesses, developers, not-for-profits, municipalities and financial institutions. The Risk Management and Shared Services segment includes Corporate Risk Management, Credit Administration, Finance, Treasury, Operations and Technology, which are shared functions.

Source: Reuters.com | Associated Banc-Corp

Below, you can see a price chart of the common stock, ASB:

Source: Tradingview.com

Associated Banc-Corp's dividend distribution has been on the rise for the past several years (from $0.37 in 2014 to $0.69 in 2019). For 2020, the expected annual dividend on ASB's common stock is $0.73. With a market price of $14.22, the current yield of ASB is 5.13%. As an absolute value, this means it has $112.18M in yearly dividend expenses for the common. For comparison, the yearly dividend expenses for all outstanding preferred stocks (with the newly issued series F preferred stock) of the company is around $20.83M.

In addition, ASB has a market capitalization of around $2.36B.

Capital Structure

Below, you can see a snapshot of Associated Banc-Corp's capital structure as of the time of its last quarterly filing in March 2020. You also can see how the capital structure evolved historically.

Source: Morningstar.com | Company's Balance Sheet

As of Q1 2020, ASB had a total debt of $3.76B ranking senior to the newly issued preferred stock. The new Series F preferred stock ranks junior to all outstanding debt and equal to the other outstanding preferred stocks of the company, which total $260M.

The Ratios Of Which We Should Care About

Our purpose today is not to make an investment decision regarding the common stock of ASB but to find out if its new preferred stock has the needed quality to be part of our portfolio. Here is the moment where I want to remind you of two important aspects of the preferred stocks compared to the common stocks.

Preferred shareholders have priority over a company's income, meaning they are paid dividends before common shareholders.

Common stockholders are last in line when it comes to company assets, which means they will be paid out after creditors, bondholders, and preferred shareholders.

Based on our research and experience, these are the most important metrics we use when comparing preferred stocks:

Market Cap/(Long-term debt + Preferreds) . This is our main criteria when determining credit risk. The bigger the ratio, the safer the preferred. Based on the latest annual report and taking into consideration the latest preferred issue, we have a ratio of 2,360/(3,760 + 360) = 0.57 , which is quite low, as its equity is insufficient to cover its debt and preferred stocks.

. This is our main criteria when determining credit risk. Based on the latest annual report and taking into consideration the latest preferred issue, we have a ratio of 2,360/(3,760 + 360) = , which is quite low, as its equity is insufficient to cover its debt and preferred stocks. Earnings/(Debt and Preferred Payments). This is also quite an easy to understand approach. One can use EBITDA instead of earnings, but we prefer to have our buffer in what is left to the common stockholder. The higher this ratio, the better. The ratio with the TTM results is 270/(30 + 20) = 4.40, which is excellent, indicating a significant buffer for the preferred stockholders and the bondholders' payments despite the high leverage. In the following table, we can also see how the company's performance is with respect to its debt payments coverage for the last 5 financial years.

Source: Morningstar.com| Company's Income Statement

The Associated Banc-Corp Family

ASB has 3 more outstanding preferred stocks:

Associated Banc-Corp 6.125% Depositary Shares Non-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock Series C (ASB.PC)

Associated Banc-Corp 5.375% Depositary Shares Non-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock Series D (ASB.PD)

Associated Banc-Corp 5.875% Depositary Shares Non-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock Series E (ASB.PE)

Source: Author's database

Two preferred stocks issued by ASB are currently trading above their par value (ASB-C and ASB-E), while the newly issued ASB-F and ASB-D are trading below their PAR. One of the group, ASB-C, is now anytime callable, and with its current market price of $25.35, its Yield-to-Call is a negative value, which means it brings its holders a call risk. Also, with the spread between C's and F's nominal yield of 0.50%, it is not unlikely ASB-C to be called for redemption. The other two securities, ASB-E and ASB-D, currently have a Yield-to-Worst of 5.64% and 5.42%, respectively, and when compared to the 5.73% YTW of ASB-F, we can see the new IPO to be the best returning issue in the family. Still, the difference of 0.09% between "F" and "E" is not that significant.

In addition, in the following chart, you can see a comparison between the TFC's securities and the fixed-income securities benchmark, the iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (NASDAQ:PFF). It can be seen that, before the pandemic, the preferred stocks have moved parallel to the ETF. Then, during the COVID-19 panic selling, all issues moved almost identical, whereafter the ASB preferreds outperform the fund at the subsequent recovery.

Source: Tradingview.com

Furthermore, there is one Corporate Bond issued by the company:

Source: FINRA | ASB4181900

The Corporate Bond matures on 01/15/2025, 6 months earlier than the call date of the newly issued Series F Preferred Stock. ASB4181900, as it is the FINRA ticker, is rated a 'BBB-' from the Standard & Poor's and has a Yield-to-Maturity of 2.964%. This should be compared to the 6.08% Yield-to-Call of ASB-F, but when making that comparison, do remember that new IPO's YTC is the maximum you could realize if you hold the preferred stock until 2025. This results in a yield spread of around 3% between the two securities, which can be explained by the higher rating and the slightly shorter maturity of the bond.

Sector Comparison

In this section, I'll compare the newly issued preferred stock with all fixed-rate preferred stocks issued by a midwest bank. Except for ASB-F, there are a total of 14 more issues, all rated by Standard & Poor's, one of which is still trading on the Grey market. FMBIO is a recently issued preferred stock, a "copy" of FMBIP, that is currently trading with under the temporary ticker symbol OTCPK:FMDWL. Note that all of these preferred stocks are eligible for the 15% to 20% federal tax rate.

By % of Par and Current Yield

Source: Author's database

With its current yield of 5.73%, ASB-F gives an average return for the group. However, except for ASB-F, two more issues are trading below par (ASB-D and FITBO), while the rest are trading above their PAR. This matters to us as these trading above $25, have their Yield-to-Worst equal to their Yield-to-Call. Some of them even bear a call risk, as their YTC is a negative value. These are ASB-C, CBSHP, and HBANN. The next chart will give a better idea of the Yield curve of the group. For this purpose, I'll exclude the callable ones.

By Years-to-Call and Yield-to-Call

Source: Author's database

The issued in May preferred stock by First Midwest Bancorp's FMBIP has a Current Yield of 6.97% and a Yield-to-Call of 7.25%. Despite having the lowest credit rating of all (BB-), it has the highest current yield and the highest Yield-to-Call, while the newly issued ASB-F comes second with its Yield-to-Worst of 5.73%. This results in a difference of almost 1.30% between the two, as FMBI and ASB have very close financial indicators.

The full list:

Source: Author's database

The Banking Preferreds

This section contains all preferred stocks, issued by a bank company, that pay a fixed rate dividend, have a par value of $25, and a positive Yield-to-Call. Also, the issues must be rated from the Standard & Poor's. Again, all of these preferred stocks are eligible for the preferential federal tax rate.

By % of PAR and Current Yield

Source: Author's database

Like in the sector, most issues sit above their PAR, while the smaller part trades below par value. This makes a difference in regards to their Yield-to-Worst. Those issues that are trading below $25 have their YTW equal to their Current yield (available below). The preferred stocks that have their last price above $25 also have their YTW equal to their Yield-to-Call. In the next bubble chart, to have a better idea of the YTC curve, I'm excluding all callable issues.

By Years-to-Call and Yield-to-Call

Source: Author's database

The Below-Investment Grade Preferred Stocks

The last charts contain all preferred stocks that pay a fixed dividend rate, have a par value of $25, a positive Yield-to-Call, and a "BB", "BB+", or "BB-" Standard & Poor's rating.

By % of PAR and Current yield

Source: Author's database

By Years-to-Call and Yield-to-Call

For this chart, I'll exclude all callable issues to have a much clearer look over the group:

Source: Author's database

Redemption Following a Regulatory Capital Event

We may redeem the Series C Shares at any time within 90 days following a regulatory capital treatment event, in whole but not in part, at our option, subject to the approval of the Federal Reserve or other Appropriate Federal Banking Agency, at the cash redemption price provided below ("Regulatory Event Redemption"). A "regulatory capital treatment event" means our good faith determination that, as a result of ('I') any amendment to, or change in, the laws or regulations of the United States (including, for the avoidance of doubt, any agency or instrumentality of the United States, including the Federal Reserve and other federal bank regulatory agencies) or any political subdivision of or in the United States that is enacted or becomes effective after the initial issuance of the Series C Shares; ('II') any proposed change in those laws or regulations that is announced after the initial issuance of the Series C Shares; or ('III') any official administrative decision or judicial decision or administrative action or other official pronouncement interpreting or applying those laws or regulations that is announced after the initial issuance of the Series C Shares, there is more than an insubstantial risk that we will not be entitled to treat the full liquidation value of the Series C Shares then outstanding as "Tier 1 Capital" (or its equivalent) for purposes of the capital adequacy guidelines or regulations of the Federal Reserve (or, as and if applicable, the capital adequacy guidelines or regulations of any successor Appropriate Federal Banking Agency), as then in effect and applicable, for as long as any Series C Share is outstanding. Dividends will not accrue on those Series C Shares on and after the redemption date. "Appropriate Federal Banking Agency" means the "appropriate federal banking agency" with respect to us as defined in Section (3)('Q') of the Federal Deposit Insurance Act.

Source: 424B5 Filing by Associated Banc-Corp

Use of Proceeds

We expect to receive net proceeds from this offering equal to approximately $96.8 million, after deducting estimated expenses and underwriting discounts and commissions. We intend to use the net proceeds of this offering for general corporate purposes.

Source: 424B5 Filing by Associated Banc-Corp

Addition to the iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF

With the current market capitalization of the new issue of around $100M, ASB-F is a potential addition to the ICE Exchange-Listed Preferred & Hybrid Securities Index during some of the next rebalancings. If it manages to keep the market value above $100M, it will also be included in the holdings of the main benchmark, the iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF, which is the ETF that seeks to track the investment results of this index and is important to us due to its influence on the behavior of all fixed-income securities.

Conclusion

Associated Banc-Corp is pretty leveraged as it has over $4B in debt and preferred stocks, while its market capitalization is only $2.36B. But on the other hand, by looking for the last 5 years, ASB manages to earn enough profit to maintain a good level of its liabilities payments coverage. Furthermore, it pays over $110M for its common stock dividends, while it needs only $20M for the preferred stocks, as they stand higher in the company's capital structure. The new IPO, ASB-F, is the company's fourth preferred stock, a fixed rate as the other three issues. Currently, it is trading a 2% below PAR and has a Yield-to-Worst equal to its current yield of 5.73%. This makes ASB-F the company's highest yielding preferred stock. However, if we look at the sector, we can see one issue with better returns from ASB-F. FMBIP is lower-rated (with a BB- versus ASB-F's BB) but gives almost 1.30% higher Yield-to-Worst.

