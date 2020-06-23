+105% In 13 Weeks - The 'Crisis Composite' Strategy Still Crushing The Market

We look at the significance of mean reversion in this strategy.

My take on the strategy: The Crisis Composite (based on US small-cap value) has been outperforming the market since the market bottom, by a considerable margin.

During the COVID-19 Crisis, I’ve been writing about a unique stock strategy that has outperformed the markets in several of the last crises since 1974.

In previous installments, we looked at a unique stock investing strategy designed specifically for crises. The strategy was developed based on the previous 8 crises in the US since 1974, as outlined in Verdad Capital's paper entitled "Crisis Investing: How to Maximize Return During Markets Panics."

This was further explored in my first article Quantitative Crisis Investing - Part 1 - The Crisis Composite Ranking System. We started tracking real-time, "out of sample" performance of this strategy on March 20 (just before the market bottom). By late April, this strategy had achieved a 59% return; in this article we track the same stocks, 7 weeks later.

Strategy Overview and Ranking System

As we covered in the Crisis Composite Ranking system article, this strategy includes a composite ranking system, based on 10 unique factors. These factors were discussed in detail, and have been found historically to be predictive of future returns during and after a crisis.

The system is essentially geared to US small-cap value. The specific factors included in the system are as follows:

Asset Turnover - the higher the better

- the higher the better Positive Net Income - binary positive/negative

- binary positive/negative Low Volume - lower the better

- lower the better Value Composite: EV/EBITDA (enterprise value to earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization), lower the better, P/B, Price to Book, lower the better P/E, Price to Earnings, lower the better FCF (free cash flow) yield, higher the better

Positive cash flow - binary positive/negative

- binary positive/negative De-leveraging - more deleveraging, the better

- more deleveraging, the better Net debt/EV - higher the better (works well when deleveraging)

Value in general has done quite well during the crisis, which we will see below. Our Crisis strategy on the other hand, has done exceptionally well to date.

Before we get into performance, one of the key aspects of crisis investing is timing. When are we in a crisis? In their original paper, Verdad uses the High Yield spread, and had shown historically that a value of 6.5% was a good indicator that a crisis has started (1 standard deviation about the mean value of 4%), with the ideal time to invest 3 months after that.

The high yield spread for the last year is shown below.

We breached 6.5% back in early March. Once in a crisis, when to invest? As we covered in part 1 of the Crisis series, Verdad's research suggested the optimal time in past crises was to invest 3 months after the high yield spread hit 6.5%. For the COVID crisis, this would turn out to be June 9. This particular crisis has impacted markets very swiftly, both on the decline and recovery. At time of writing, the S&P 500 has recently returned to positive return territory for 2020 (that said, volatility appears to be returning to the market).

Small-Cap Value during COVID, so far

Running with my thesis (and the basis for the Verdad research) that US small-cap value outperforms after a crisis (or one could argue at the beginning of a new business cycle), I started tracking another value strategy, low EV/EBIT, just before the market bottom in late March (before I knew it was the bottom). Below is the performance of this strategy to date (small caps, max $1B market cap):

Source: Portfolio123 and Author Simulation

Even with the recent sell-off, this strategy has nearly doubled the S&P 500 since 20 March. Just days ago, before the sell-off, the strategy was returning 90%, well in excess of the S&P 500 at 41%.

The iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (IJS) has done considerably better than the S&P 500, peaking at 70% return since the bottom, but brought down to earth by the recent sell-off to 39% (at time of writing). This was also covered in my previous article, Value, Growth, Large And Small Caps That Will Come Out Ahead Post-Crisis.

More broadly, small cap value has done particularly well since the bottom. This is interesting for two reasons,

Traditional Value has been underperforming for years, and Value was hit hard during the COVID sell-off in February and March of this year.

To sum up, small caps and small-cap value ETFs are neck and neck with larger caps since the bottom. In fact, just a week ago, they had a considerable leg up against them:

Source: Portfolio123

As noted in the previous article, it can be dangerous looking at a relatively short period of only 3 months; however, we are in interesting times where a shift in investor sentiment may be taking hold. Time will tell where the market goes.

Crisis Composite Strategy - Performance & Holdings

The stocks that were selected based on the Crisis Composite system on March 20 were mostly comprised of small and microcaps, a majority of the holdings in the consumer discretionary sector:

Source: Portfolio123, Author Simulation

The holdings follow, with their returns to date:

Ticker Return (20 Mar - 19 Jun) Sector OVV 328.60% Energy MIK 312.75% Consumer Discretionary TUP 215.80% Consumer Discretionary PATK 208.92% Industrials MCFT 193.06% Consumer Discretionary SAH 181.91% Consumer Discretionary PUMP 173.54% Energy MHO 163.13% Consumer Discretionary EAT 147.13% Consumer Discretionary DY 129.46% Industrials CLS 121.48% Information Technology MBUU 113.42% Consumer Discretionary GMS 100.94% Industrials KOP 97.41% Materials GTX 91.93% Consumer Discretionary GCO 85.42% Consumer Discretionary CSTM 81.14% Materials AMWD 74.01% Industrials CAL 61.72% Consumer Discretionary GPI 57.17% Consumer Discretionary CVGI 43.58% Industrials ODP 42.44% Consumer Discretionary DK 31.20% Energy SCSC 30.24% Information Technology SWN 29.96% Energy RYI 29.45% Materials WNC 28.30% Industrials TSE 23.69% Materials HCC 23.44% Materials TLRD -24.55% Consumer Discretionary

Source: Portfolio123, Author Simulation

The strategy performance to date:

Source: Portfolio123, Author Simulation

Triple-digit performance of 105% from the bottom. Also, note the strategy was doing considerably better just 1 week ago. The resurgence of COVID cases weighed on the market and strategy, but we are still in triple-digit return territory in a mere 3 months.

Unfortunately, these are paper returns only, I did not invest in these stocks at the market bottom.

Start Date Sensitivity

Much of investment performance has to do with timing. Not necessarily "timing the market" per se, but just the timing of entry and exit points. Often the impact of this timing is unknown until after the fact as well.

To test the start timing sensitivity of the strategy so far, below is a rolling test on 4-week performance, based on a 1-week offset.

Source: Portfolio123 and Author Simulation

While variable and slowly trending down with later start dates, returns have been consistently positive, and more importantly market-beating, regardless of start date since the bottom.

Real-time performance

As I noted above, I did not take positions in the above holdings at the bottom of the market. Timing the bottom is extremely difficult, as you don't know when the bottom is until after the fact. The simulation above is based on the timing the market bottom of March 20.

I did take positions in the strategy, starting May 8. The live performance is shown below:

Source: Portfolio123, Author Simulation

Not as impressive as from the bottom (but considering only 5 weeks total), but still beating the small cap value index. The strategy had a very good run in late May/Early June, but has been beaten down recently.

In terms of the broader market S&P 500, the strategy has been more volatile than SPY, but with much better return:

Source: Portfolio123, Author Simulation

The Power of Mean Reversion

In the 6-week performance article +59% In 6 Weeks - The 'Crisis Composite' Strategy (Small Cap Value) Crushes The Market, I noted that many of the selected stocks at the bottom had extremely poor price performance in the 52 weeks prior to COVID. These holdings were performing poorly before COVID, they then experienced deeper losses in February and March.

Below is the same table from the previous article, but updated and a simple colour scheme added. Price drops are coloured based in thirds; the poorest 1/3 of stocks based on 52 weeks performance pre-COVID are highlighted red, the middle 1/3 yellow, and the least poor 1/3 highlighted green.

In contrast, since the stock market bottom, the top 1/3 by price performance are highlighted green, the middle 1/3 yellow, and lowest 1/3 red.

Source: Portfolio123, Author Simulation

What is clear (at least from this sample of stocks) is that the hardest-hit stocks pre-COVID have also been the winners since the bottom. Generally, the less extreme the performance drop pre-COVID, the less the return in the recovery.

This is even more clearly evident on an average basis:

Source: Portfolio123 data, Author calculations

Needless to say, there is some significant mean reversion happening here. Like many things in investing, mean reversion is a double-edged sword. These stocks that have seen 200%+ returns in just 3 months may very well reach a point where the market considers them overpriced, and returns them back to a "normal" level. When? Or at all? Will value finally return, or is this just a temporary effect during this transient phase in the market?

This is the great question many investors may be asking; however, I do not have the answer. Historically, US small-cap value has come out ahead after a crisis, but this is a unique crisis. I am tracking performance closely however, so stay tuned for future articles on this strategy and US small-cap value during the crisis.

Crisis Composite Strategy - Ranking System

If you have noticed any interesting shifts in the market or value outperformance, feel free to share in the comments below!

Until next time, happy investing.

