Hence, competition emerges for Gilead’s remdesivir on two fronts; upside for Gilead still looks to be a multibillion-dollar annual opportunity. This is interesting for investors.

The value of proper clinical trials is that they give results that give confidence in the efficacy (or otherwise) of drugs. The UK has a complex major trial (RECOVERY) for testing drugs for treating COVID-19. Recent results from this trial were pivotal in the FDA deciding that hydroxychloroquine is ineffective and withdrawing its EUA (Emergency Use Authorization) for use of this drug in treating COVID-19. Now, RECOVERY has reported results from use of an old low-cost steroidal drug dexamethasone. It shows for the first time a reduction of deaths in end stage COVID-19 patients. Here, I address what the dexamethasone result indicates and also look again at the emerging treatment landscape for COVID-19. I suggest that Gilead Sciences' (NASDAQ:GILD) opportunity with remdesivir has less upside for end stage disease, but it still looks to be a winner for Gilead because it might have a role for less ill patients over a broader stage of the disease. The share price (up 4.6% at $77.47) is beginning to reflect this emerging opportunity.

Vaccine versus treatment

Before addressing the treatment landscape, it is worth revisiting the potential for a vaccine for SARS-CoV-2, the virus causing COVID-19. Et al BioCapital has just published a deep dive into the potential for a vaccine that should be required reading for investors considering investment in companies (e.g. Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) working on a vaccine. This is a hard read for the non-technical, but it provides a convincing argument that COVID-19 might not be prevented with a vaccine anytime soon. Simply put, Et al BioCapital argues that a vaccine is unlikely to be effective because of specific features of the SARS-CoV-2 virus. This not only puts new pressure on the search for effective treatment(s), but it also suggests the likelihood that treatments may be needed for the long haul.

What kind of treatments are needed for COVID-19?

There are two issues here. Firstly, there is viral infection and multiplication in the patient. Then, there is the consequence in some patients of viral attack. These consequences are not limited to the lungs as lots of tissues (especially the circulatory system) and organs (kidneys) are impacted. These organ failures in end stage disease result from the immune system going haywire in a process called "cytokine storm". The problem here is less about the virus and more about the body (in some people only) not being able to bring the "army" (immune response) back to base.

For the first stage of the disease, the obvious target of drugs is the virus, and that involves either stopping the virus from infecting cells in the body or disrupting viral replication. This is where remdesivir comes in. The second stage involves drugs that calm down the immune system.

Here, I address the end stage disease first as there has been a substantial development in this area.

Anti-inflammatory drugs

Dexamethasone saves lives of desperately ill COVID-19 patients

2014 COVID patients were treated with 6mg dexamethasone once/day (by mouth or by injection) for 10 days and compared with 4,321 patients with standard care in a randomised trial. The report suggests that in COVID-19 the mortality of patients on ventilators or using oxygen was decreased by 35% and 20%, respectively. Note that the death rate on dexamethasone is still 28%, which is what happens for patients experiencing a cytokine storm. This is the first report of a treatment for COVID-19 patients on a respirator or receiving oxygen where there was a reduction in mortality.

The response to this report from the RECOVERY team has been cautious from some sectors due to the huge controversy caused by the now retracted report from Lancet concerning hydroxychloroquine.

In initial reporting, the RECOVERY team just released summary data, and it has not been peer reviewed, so there is caution until all of the data has been reviewed. However, the UK National Health Service approved use of dexamethasone for all COVID-19 patients on ventilators, and the World Health Organization has welcomed the results.

There are a number of things to consider about dexamethasone because it is by no means a harmless treatment for a virus-infected patient. Dexamethasone is not an antiviral drug. It calms down the immune system, which is why it saves some lives in a cytokine storm. However, as experts have pointed out, there is a risk that it might hinder the body's ability to attack the virus (hence treating patients with earlier stage disease could be problematic).

Note that dexamethasone did not benefit patients with milder disease, and the question will be asked as to what is the appropriate time to treat patients, as too early treatment could even be harmful. An effective early treatment for COVID-19 will reduce the number of patients progressing to acute disease and cytokine storm.

The investor benefit from dexamethasone treatment is of little significance as this drug is an old drug that has a low cost base of less than $50 to the patient.

Next steps for addressing cytokine storm in COVID

The RECOVERY trial has indicated another anti-inflammatory treatment, tocilizumab (Actemra), is under consideration. Unlike dexamethasone, which it taken by pill and is cheap, tocilizumab is an expensive injected monoclonal antibody drug, which is used to treat rheumatoid arthritis. This drug targets the IL-6 receptor to calm down the immune system. It will be interesting to see if/how well it works, but unless it is substantially more effective than dexamethasone, it seems unlikely to be adopted. Tocilizumab is marketed by Chugai Pharmaceutical (OTCPK:CHGCF) or Roche (OTCQX:RHHBY) depending on the market.

In bad news for tocilizumab, an Italian trial on early stage COVID-19 pneumonia with Roche drug Actemra (tocilizumab) failed to improve patient respiratory symptoms, reduce ICU visits or cut mortality in the first randomised trial using this IL-6 receptor blocking drug. This brings into question likely success of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) and Regeneron's (NASDAQ:REGN) Kevzara, which is also an IL-6 receptor inhibitor. Kevzara failed a Phase 2 trial in severe COVID-19 patients.

If dexamethasone performance is confirmed with further trials, I see little prospect for monoclonal antibody-based treatments for cytokine storm, as so far, these more narrowly targeted drugs seem not to be effective anyway. This is bad news for the various monoclonal antibody-based drugs (e.g. tocilizumab, Kevzara etc.).

Status of antiviral treatments

Favipiravir (Avigan): is an antiviral flu drug developed by Fujifilm Toyama Chemical (OTCPK:FUJIY) and is the first COVID-19 drug registered for use in Russia. The initial results are provisional, but the drug is also being trialed in a number of countries, including Japan, China, and the US. Clinicaltrials.gov indicates 25 trials involving favipiravir and COVID-19. Reports from Japan indicate that favipiravir has some promise for early stage COVID-19 patients with mild to moderate symptoms, but that it isn't effective for treating patients with severe disease. When the first reports of favipiravir effectiveness on COVID-19 were reported in mid-March, the stock price surged from 4,300 JPY to a peak of 6,166 JPY before falling steadily to the recent price around 4,800 JPY. Fujifilm has indicated that it is continuing its research on effectiveness of favipiravir, with results expected by July. Fujifilm has sent favipiravir to 43 countries to conduct COVID trials.

India-based Glenmark Pharmaceuticals has been granted approval to manufacture and market favipiravir (under the brand name FabiFlu) in India, under an accelerated process, as a tablet treatment of mild to moderate COVID-19. The company reported successful treatment of patients aged between 20 and more than 90. The claim is up to 88% clinical improvement in patients with mild to moderate COVID-19. This approval seems an early response as a phase III trial is yet to be completed. Patients with diabetes and heart disease can use the drug.

The drug will be available on prescription for $1.35/tablet (122 tablets in a treatment regime), which makes it cheaper than remdesivir. If it proves to be as effective as remdesivir, it will have an ease of use advantage (tablet versus hospital intravenous injection). It is not clear what licensing arrangements (if any) Glenmark has with Fujifilm. Glenmark seems to have made its own manufacturing arrangements for the favipiravir to be used in India.

Remdesivir

While remdesivir is not the perfect drug, it does seem to reduce hospital stays by up to 30%, although it is not yet shown to reduce mortality. Markets are starting to get sorted out by Gilead, and this looks very interesting for Gilead as some provisional figures from India indicate.

Things are moving for Remdesivir internationally with approval from the Drug Controller of India for two companies Hetero (Hyderabad) and Cipla (Mumbai) receiving approval to launch remdesivir (to be marketed as COVIFOR) in India under a licensing agreement with Gilead Sciences to make the drug accessible in low and middle income countries. The pricing structure seems to be ~$US200-500/course of treatments (5-6 injections), with availability restricted to hospital and healthcare entities; the drug will be administered intravenously. Using a cost of production base for remdesivir of $10/treatment, there is plenty of room for both Gilead and the Indian partners in such a pricing structure. The plan is to satisfy the Indian market, which is not small (21 June: 426,910 total cases, 175,955 active, 13,703 deaths; latest day 15,183 new cases and 426 deaths).

At the pricing given by the Indian companies, $100 million sales in India would amount to 200,000-500,000 full courses of treatment, which is only around half of the current active case load or 2-4 weeks of new cases at the current rate. This gives some indication of the revenue from just Indian sales. The drug will be used for hospitalised patients (both children and adults) with severe disease.

Moving to the cost structure for the US leads one into an unreal world that seems somewhat out of control. Here, the cost savings (e.g. less time in hospital, less time on life support) are considered in reaching a cost for the drug. Using the cost of days in hospital saved by the treatment, then $4,500/treatment course seems possible. Another metric used is incremental quality-adjusted life year valued at $50,000. In the US, other metrics may come into play in determining pricing, such as broader societal benefit such as economic recovery.

The profitability of US patients (at a manufacturing cost base of $5-10) becomes pretty interesting, given that the current statistics from the US (21 June) are: 2,356,657 total cases, 1,254,055 active cases, 122,247 deaths; latest day 26,079 new cases and 267 deaths). In the US, with $4,500/patient course, $1 billion revenue equates to 222,000 treatments or one sixth of current active cases or less than 2 weeks of new cases.

And then, there is the prospect of countries all around the world stockpiling remdesivir. And it is important to note that these remdesivir figures will happen regardless of what happens in the case of progression to catastrophic cytokine storm (and potentially dexamethasone treatment).

This is clearly a multibillion-dollar opportunity, even if there are a couple of competitor drugs, with favipiravir starting to look as if it might compete with remdesivir for early to moderate symptoms. There are a number of other antivirals (e.g. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) galidesivir trial in Brazil, and Ridgeback Bio/Merck's (NYSE:MRK) EIDD-2801, but these are mostly at an earlier stage). Of course, as with everything else in the COVID-19 pandemic, everything is sped up, and hence, there might be changes anticipated as drugs and treatments become better understood.

Conclusion

I have never seen anything like the pace of the search for drugs to treat the COVID-19 pandemic. But then again, the SARS-CoV-2 virus, which causes COVID-19, has pretty much shut down global economic activity. I last wrote about the prospects for remdesivir and other treatments just 2 weeks ago, and already, the landscape is significantly changed. This has gone in 2 directions. Firstly, two significant drugs (dexamethasone and favipiravir) are emerging as competitors for remdesivir, but at the same time, remdesivir's position is being consolidated, which is good news for Gilead. There is also more information about the prospects for a vaccine, which looks to me to be an increasingly difficult challenge.

I don't expect the pace will slacken, but my take is that Gilead is going to be a significant player in the COVID-19 treatment story, notwithstanding that remdesivir is not going to be as good a treatment drug as people are hoping. There seem to be signs of acknowledgement of this in the rising share price.

I am not a financial advisor, but I have a background in biotech both from a technical and also investor perspective. If my commentary helps you and your financial advisor to think about whether you want to invest in this area, please consider following me.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.