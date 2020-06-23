Beyond Air, Inc. (XAIR) CEO Steve Lisi on Q4 2020 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Beyond Air, Inc. (NASDAQ:XAIR) Q4 2020 Results Conference Call June 22, 2020 4:30 PM ET

Thank you, Devin, and good morning, everyone. Thank you for participating in today's financial earnings conference call for the Company's fiscal year ended March 31, 2020. Leading the call today will be Steve Lisi, Chairman of the Board and Chief Executive Officer of Beyond Air. And joining him will be Douglas Beck, Chief Financial Officer; and Amir Avniel, President and Chief Operating Officer.

This afternoon, Beyond Air issued a press release announcing its financial results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year 2020. A copy of the release can be found on the Investor Relations page of the Company's website.

Before we begin, I want to remind everyone that comments and various remarks about future expectations, plans and prospects constitute forward-looking statements for purposes of the safe harbor provisions under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Beyond Air cautions these forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated.

Beyond Air encourages you to review the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including without limitation to the Company's Form 10-K, which identifies specific factors that may cause actual results or events to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements.

As a reminder, again this conference call is being recorded and will be available for audio rebroadcast on Beyond Air's website at www.beyondair.net. Furthermore, the content of this conference call contains time-sensitive information that is accurate only as of the date of the live broadcast, June 22, 2020. Beyond Air undertakes no obligation to revise or update any statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this conference call.

So, with that, I would now like to turn it over to Steve Lisi, Chairman of the Board and Chief Executive Officer of Beyond Air. Steve?

Steve Lisi

Thanks, Corey. Good morning, everyone. Thanks for joining us today.

Since our last quarterly call in February, Beyond Air, along with the rest of the world has faced the far reaching effects of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Our team has been quick to adapt, and I appreciate all their hard work and dedication to the continued advancement of our programs. I also want to thank the healthcare workers in the frontlines and hospitals across the country for their relentless work in the ongoing battle with COVID-19.

I'm very proud of the fact that in support of the scientific community's efforts to develop effective treatments for COVID-19 and consistent with the known antiviral effects of nitric oxide, or NO, we have initiated our own study of high concentration nitric oxide as a potential therapy. As we will discuss in more detail in a minute, we've enrolled our first patient in our U.S. COVID-19 study.

First, I’ll provide an update on our lead nitric oxide programs and upcoming milestones. Then, I will discuss the new data for our proprietary system to administer nitric oxide at ultra-high concentrations directly to solid tumors, that was included in the poster during the AACR virtual annual meeting today, after which I will hand the call over to Doug to provide a review of our financial results.

I want to begin by stating that we are more confident than ever in the potential opportunities we see for our LungFit system. As a reminder, the LungFit has the ability to generate nitric oxide from ambient air on demand and then deliver to a ventilator circuit or directly to a patient's lungs via nasal cannula or breathing mask. This capability differentiates our products from any other offerings in the nitric oxide space to a point where we believe that decades-old cylinder-based delivery systems will become obsolete over time, once our first device obtains FDA clearance, which we currently expect to occur in the first half of 2021.

Eliminating cylinders allows for the use of nitric oxide anywhere in the hospital, not just the ICU. Eventually, we envision the LungFit being used anywhere there is an electric outlet for conditions that do not require hospitalization. The LungFit has the capability to deliver high concentrations of NO safely, meaning no cylinders or stored NO, and in a cost effective manner by utilizing ambient air. NO concentrations of 150 parts per million and higher would quickly complete cylinders of nitric oxide that are used in current NO delivery systems whereas we essentially have an unlimited supply of nitric oxide with the LungFit systems.

Our offerings include the LungFit PH for use with ventilated patients requiring nitric oxide due to pulmonary hypertension, the LungFit for high concentration delivery to non-ventilated patients in the hospital setting, and the LungFit HOME which allows patients to self administer nitric oxide therapy.

As a reminder, currently approved NO delivery systems are designed to deliver a maximum of 80 parts per million NO. And the current FDA approved NO concentration is only 20 parts per million. NO concentrations of 150 parts per million and higher provide a broad antimicrobial effect, which we believe can play a key role in the fight against severe lung infections, regardless of the pathogen.

Given the current environment, I will begin with our COVID-19 program. We believe our LungFit system cylinder-free design, ease of NO delivery at the patient's bedside, simplicity for both the respiratory therapist and patient, and the potential effectiveness of higher concentration nitric oxide for treating patients with viral and other infections sets us apart from others trying to solve the COVID-19 problem. Critical questions in addition to safety and efficacy are being asked of any therapy being developed during this pandemic, such as logistics required to deploy treatment quickly over tens of thousands if not hundreds of thousands of patients.

We have the ability to scale up manufacturing quickly. There are no special requirements for LungFit distribution, and the burden on medical staff is low. If NO is proven to be an effective therapy for COVID-19, we believe the LungFit is the only practical solution.

As I just mentioned, we see a significant opportunity to use the LungFit system in hospitalized patients diagnosed with COVID-19 caused by SARS-CoV-2. Considering the data compiled to date with high concentration NO, most notably, the three completed pilot clinical studies in bronchiolitis where infants were hospitalized due to viral infections, we believe that this system could be a significant tool in the battle against this coronavirus.

I want to emphasize a point I made earlier. NO is effective against multiple pathogens, and many times patients have co-infections. Thus, a therapy targeting SARS-CoV-2 most likely would not have any effect on other bugs in the lung whereas nitric oxide most likely have a positive impact.

We recently started a study in the U.S. and anticipate enrolling patients for a study in Canada over the summer. The U.S. trial is an open label study of 20 adult patients hospitalized with COVID-19. Subjects we randomized one to one and treated intermittently with 80 parts per million NO administered over 40 minutes, four times per day in addition to standard supportive therapy. More treated with standard supportive therapy alone.

This lower dose is designed to rigorously prove safety of this concentration in only 20 patients before moving to a higher concentration that we feel is going to have a more optimal efficacy profile.

Primary endpoint is time to clinical deterioration, measured by the need for non-invasive ventilation or high flow nasal cannula for intubation. Other endpoints include reduction in viral load, need for supplemental oxygen, hospital length of stay, mortality, safety and various biomarkers.

In Canada, we plan on running a bifurcated study in which part one will assess safety at 80 parts per million NO and up to 10 adult patients. And then, upon the recommendation of a Data and Safety Monitoring Board, part two will begin, which is designed to assess safety and efficacy at 150 parts per million NO, and up to 40 adult patients. Only part two will be randomized one-to-one. In all other aspects, design of the Canadian study is very similar to the U.S. study.

We're still early in the enrollment period for the U.S. study. And although we are optimistic for a rapid enrollment, it is too soon for us to give accurate projections for the trial’s completion. We look forward to updating you as study proceeds and announcing the results as soon as they're available. From there, once we have established safety in this population, the plan will be to move quickly to a pivotal study upon appropriate consultations with regulatory authorities.

Let me now turn to our development program bronchiolitis, which is leading cause of hospitalizations for infants worldwide, with over 130,000 hospitalizations annually in the United States alone. With no drugs approved for the treatment of bronchiolitis, this indication poses an important unmet medical need. Just last month, we were excited to announce positive top line results from our third and final pilot study in bronchiolitis patients. On an intent-to-treat basis, 150 parts per million NO was statistically superior to both the 85 parts per million NO and the control arms of the study for the primary endpoint of time-to-fit for discharge.

For the key secondary endpoint of hospital length of stay, on an intent-to-treat basis, the data also showed statistical significance of the 150 parts per million NO arm compared to the other two arms. Lastly, the data showed no difference between the 85 parts per million NO arm and control on either endpoint, underscoring our belief that higher concentrations of NO are required for efficacy in patients with viral lung infections. We look forward to publishing these data, just as the previous two pilot studies have now been published.

Based on data from the three completed studies, we believe this program is ready for a pivotal trial in the U.S. However, due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic over recent months, we have no choice but to postpone the initiation of this pivotal study until some later time when the impact from COVID-19 anticipates. As a reminder, because of the seasonal incidence of bronchiolitis and the need to begin enrollment in the fall, the commencement of this study will not happen until the fourth quarter of 2021 at the earliest. Again, I'm very proud of the work our clinical team has done in executing the recent pilot study, as well as the planning for the pivotal study.

This brings us to our LungFit PH system, which is currently being developed to address persistent pulmonary hypertension of the newborn or PPHN, and also in certain cardiac surgery patients outside the U.S. This continues to be our lead program and consumes the vast majority of the engineering, regulatory and quality team focus.

As we announced on our last earnings call, we are preparing for our U.S. pre-market approval or PMA submission for PPHN. I'm certain that everyone listening is generally aware of the impact COVID-19 has had on all of us. We, at Beyond Air, have been working extremely hard to limit the impact to our LungFit PH program. However, the BMA submission timing has been delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic impacting supply chains and logistics for testing. We currently anticipate the PMA to be submitted to the FDA in the second half of 2020. As this submission is a critical inflection point for Beyond Air, I am prepared to say that our target is to get this submission in by the end of September. However, we are not in complete control of this timeline given the overall macro environment in the U.S. today. We will update all of you if this time lung changes on our first -- fiscal first quarter call or sooner if it is warranted. This puts us on track to receive FDA clearance at some point in the first half of 2021 as FDA guidelines take 180-day review period for PMA. We plan to follow immediately with a commercial launch in the U.S. with a partner or on our own. Outside the U.S., partnering discussions are ongoing.

I'd like to briefly highlight again the operational, safety and cost advantages of our LungFit PH system over cylinder-based systems. Eliminating cylinders provides the hospitals instant savings on space, inventory requirements, training, employee time, patient time in the ICU, and safety for both the patient and staff. We believe these advantages will position Beyond Air to take a significant share of this market, which is estimated to be more than $300 million U.S. and more than $600 million worldwide.

In our LungFit HOME program, we are planning to initiate a multicenter, 12-week self administered At-Home pilot study in 20 patients with nontuberculous mycobacteria lung infection by the end of 2020. If were not for the pandemic, this study would be underway as our original goal was to start in June of this year. In order to be enrolled in a study, a patient may be diagnosed with either a Mycobacterium abscessus complex, also called M. abscessus or Mycobacterium avium complex also known as MAC.

Patients will be titrated upto 250 parts per million nitric oxide. The study with evaluate safety, quality of life, physical function and bacterial load. The FDA has emphasized importance of quality of life improvement and physical function as well as improved safety profile as markers of success versus solely eradication of the bacteria.

Based on our current expectations, we expect to report interim data from the At-Home study towards the end of the first half of 2021.

Based on the clinical and preclinical data generated to-date, we are confident that this pilot study will succeed. Specifically, we're encouraged by simplicity of our LungFit system, which allows patients to self administer in the home setting. For the patient, it is a simple five-step process, plug the system into any standard electric outlet; turn on the power switch; insert the smart filter into the system; place the breathing mask on the face; and press the start button. This is a very straightforward system to use. Recall that our smart filters have an RFID chip that communicates with the system and will dictate the dosing parameters.

If this study is successful, we believe our LungFit HOME system opens the door to a very significant underserved market for chronic, severe, lung infections that can be treated in the home. And with proper resources, we can potentially explore program in COPD patients with severe exacerbations that are frequently precipitated by an infectious agent. There are over 1 million hospitalizations annually in the U.S. due to exacerbations caused by lung infections in COPD patients, quite a large unmet medical need.

This brings me to the data announcement we issued this morning regarding in vivo and in vitro data that we believe shows the potential effectiveness of ultra-high concentration nitric oxide in treating various solid tumors. These data are from four studies, including one in vitro and three in vivo studies and were presented today at the AACR virtual annual meeting.

The in vitro study exposed mouse colon and breast cancer cell line to gaseous nitric oxide or gNO versus air and control in order to test if gNO can eradicate cancer cells in vitro. Cells were exposed to upto 50,000 parts per million nitric oxide for up to 180 seconds. Let me repeat this, 50,000 parts per million. This is obviously several orders of magnitude higher than we are using for our pulmonary applications. We are also now delivering NO to the lungs in this setting and have flexibility to ensure safety for patients and medical professionals.

The viability of the cancer cells was then tested 24 hours after NO exposure. Results from the study show that exposure of the cells to 50,000 parts per million NO damage both colon and breast cancer cell viability by more than 95%.

The in vivo studies treat tumors of colon tumor-bearing mice by up to 200,000 parts per million nitric oxide administered locally to test whether nitric oxide can ablate mouse colon cancer tumors. Study reported a complete response in 5 out of 30 mice.

In the second in vivo study, colon tumor-bearing mice were treated using three different protocols for destruction of the primary tumor. After receiving the nitric oxide treatment for the first tumor, all of the mice then rejected a second cancer cell inoculation. In other words, the data indicate that NO treatment resulted in antitumor immunity in the host. Not all of the mice in this study had complete removal of the primary tumor. Yet 100% of the mice rejected the second tumor challenge. Hence, we have shown in a small study that local treatment of a tumor with ultra-high concentration of gaseous nitric oxide conveys immunity to the host for that tumor type. We will conduct further studies to confirm these findings, but these data are quite encouraging that we're on a path to prevent tumor metastases.

In another study, spleen cells from a tumor-bearing mouse, which was previously treated with gaseous nitric oxide were mixed with tumor cells and inoculated to naïve mice. These spleen cells inhibited tumor growth to a naïve mice. To be clear, we wanted to see whether the anti-tumor immunity conveyed to the host by whole treatment could be transferred to another naïve subject. These positive data provide further confirmation that NO treatment may be working by anti-tumor immune mechanism.

These preclinical studies have provided positive data that high-concentration gaseous nitric oxide shows a substantial cytotoxic effect on cancer cells. This innovative gaseous nitric oxide based therapy represents a novel treatment for cancer and may serve to treat solid tumors locally, will be used as an adjunctive therapy for surgery and convey immunity to the host to prevent recurrence and metastases. We also believe gaseous nitric oxide can be synergized with common anticancer therapies, such as chemotherapy, radiotherapy and immunotherapy to further enhance the effect.

With that, I will now turn the call over to Doug for the financial review. Doug?

Douglas Beck

Thank you, Steve. Here's a brief review of our financial results for the fiscal year end March 31, 2020.

Revenue for the fiscal year-end March 31, 2020 was $1.4 million compared to $7.7 million for fiscal 2019. All revenue is related to the accounting for the payments made to Beyond Air for the now terminated commercial agreement for LungFit PH.

Research and development expense for the fiscal year-end March 31, 2020 were $10.6 million, compared to $3.9 million in fiscal 2019.

General and administrative expenses for fiscal year-end March 31, 2020 were $8.9 million compared to $6.9 million for fiscal 2019.

For the fiscal year end March 31, 2020, the Company had a net loss to common shareholders of $20.5 million or $1.78 per share, compared to a net loss to common shareholders of $6.6 million or $0.77 per share in fiscal 2019.

As of March 31, the Company had cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash of $25.5 million. This cash is sufficient to fund operation beyond the next 12 months.

During the quarter, we entered into a $25 million line of credit that is available for three years. There are five available tranches of $5 million each, and the first two can be drawn at the Company's discretion. The other three can only be drawn after FDA approval of LungFit PH. All tranches carry a 10% annual interest rate and loan coverage of 10% to 25% with the pricing based on the predetermined formula. The warrant term is five years and all debt has a five-year term regardless of when tranche is drawn. We have drawn the first $5 million tranche.

Subsequent to the end of the quarter on May 15th, we entered into a new common stock purchase agreement in light -- legislation lights agreement Lincoln Park Capital for up to $40 million. This new agreement extends until May 2023 and replaces the existing agreements that were set to expire in August 2021.

On August 2nd, a prospective supplement relating to a $15 million at-the-market offering with SunTrust and Oppenheimer was filed with the SEC. These three financing vehicles provide us flexibilities to draw additional capital as needed to support our activities, developments and anticipated milestones.

I'll now hand it back to Steve.

Steve Lisi

Thanks, Doug.

In closing, we continue to see significant opportunities across our pipeline to address large and mostly unmet medical needs. Our team continues to execute on our programs, including pulmonary hypertension PMA, which is on track to be filed with the FDA later this year. The U.S. COVID-19 studies now enrolling patients with the Canadian study not far behind. The NTM pilot study with patients self-administering NO At-Home is expected to be initiated later this year.

We completed our third positive bronchiolitis study. And we’ve shown promising preclinical data in solid tumors. We look forward to the data announcements and clinical milestones expected to occur over the next 12 months. Despite the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on certain clinical programs, Beyond Air teammates and investigators have worked tirelessly to make sure that we will be able to move quickly and resume these programs as clinical sites and regulators resume normal activities.

We want to thank them for their dedication to the development of these programs and to the patient populations, which we are looking to serve.

We would like to open up your call to questions at this time. Operator?

Question-and-Answer Session

[Operator Instructions] Our first question comes from line of Suraj Kalia with Oppenheimer. Please proceed with your question.

Suraj Kalia

Good afternoon, Steve. Thank you for all the color. Can you hear me all right?

Steve Lisi

Absolutely, Suraj. Thanks.

Suraj Kalia

So, Steve, three questions. First is -- forgive me, I must have missed it. The number of patients treated under the U.S. COVID study and the Canadian one -- stage one of the Canadian study?

Steve Lisi

So, the U.S. study will look to enroll 20 total patients and stage one of the Canadian study is 10 patients.

Suraj Kalia

And have you treated any so far in the U.S. one?

Steve Lisi

Yes, yes, in the U.S. Yes. We just got a call from Health Canada recently. So it's going to take a little more time to get the site up and running.

Suraj Kalia

And the timing for the U.S. study, did you talk? Forgive me. I must have missed that remark.

Steve Lisi

We just said that. It's kind of hard to nail down an exact timing of completion of a study, given the environment that we're in. I mean, I'm sure everybody as you see, patients pop-up in different places at all times. It's kind of a guessing game, where they're going to be. And there are lots of companies out there that are competing for these patients. So, we didn't give a timeline for completion of the study.

Suraj Kalia

Fair enough. The PPHN PMA, Steve, by end of September, the filing, if I heard you correctly, what all remains to be done between now to the actual submission?

Steve Lisi

So, this has been a logistical nightmare for coordinating all of the testing, shipping of equipment and systems, moving people around. Because you need obviously higher skilled people who understand what we're trying to do here. So, that's pretty much what's left to be done is getting all these tests done and getting all the final parts and pieces in for the final manufacture of the last few systems. So, you manufacture systems for testing and you manufacture systems when the test is completed. So, these are the things that we're dealing with in terms of logistics on those -- on both of those basically. Then, we're just kind of in homestretch here and kind of like kind of you can see the finish line just kind of running in place right now, you can imagine.

So, things are opening up, and we've got timelines from a lot of our partners out there. And it looks like we are on track to get this done before the end of September. And the only thing I could say to that is, we don't control what might happen if things get shut down again, or if things get delayed because of COVID or any other potential reasons. I mean, there have been difficulties in getting certain things done, not just due to COVID, but due to lot of the protest that’s been going on. It's also been difficult to manage around that sometimes. So, we're kind of at the mercy of the environment outside of our control. But, if we can keep our timelines that we have right now, we will be fine for September. So, right now, as long as nothing goes wrong from that perspective, we keep reopening COVID -- the COVID pandemic stops and we keep reopening on schedule as everyone's talking about, we should be fine. It's just not in our control.

Suraj Kalia

Right. And Steve, two others and I’ll hop back in queue. One is your updated expectations on a panel for PPHN, if there's been any change? And the second thing and we can certainly take it offline, if needed be. I was just curious about the data -- preclinical data you all presented today in solid tumors. I mean, it's a fascinating concept. And I think so one thing that I wasn't able to connect the dots is how do you do intratumoral injection of gaseous nitric oxide or when you try to ablate, how are you going to do that, just mechanistically if you could explain, we can certainly take it offline. Thank you for taking my questions. And congrats, again.

Steve Lisi

Thanks, Suraj. I was caught up in the cancer. What was your first question?

Suraj Kalia

Just thoughts on the PPHN panel, if any?

Steve Lisi

Oh, yes, the panel. Yes. We don't expect to have a panel. I mean, there's no human data. Not sure what we'll be discussing if we had a panel. There's nothing to discuss. This is all about having all of our paperwork and all of our reports and everything in order, having all of our testing done in the proper manner and getting our pre-approval inspection of our contract manufacturers. And that's really what's happening here. There's no human data to discuss. So, we don't think there's going to be a panel. Well, we don't expect when we never expected one. And we're working with FDA to make sure that we get our PMA submission to be pristine. So, it's not an expectation on our side.

So, with respect to cancer, I mean, we probably should take it offline, and I can get you on the phone with some of my team members to walk you through. But, we mentioned we had a proprietary delivery system. We also mentioned that we had three different methods for delivery. So, yes, it's still a question mark, how do you keep the nitric oxide from spreading beyond the tumor? That's not what I'm going to tell you how we do it. We're not going to tell anybody know how we do it, not yet anyway. But that's definitely something we have to be concerned with, nitric oxide at those high concentrations will kill anything. It's not just going to kill the cancer cells. We're not -- we don’t have some kind of biomarker where it's drawn to inside the tumor. So, I mean, there are several ways to get it directly to the tumor. We’re just not really going to go into detail on how we're doing it right now. But it is -- we did mention the intratumoral delivery. So, the nitric oxide is kind of set inside the tumor mass itself, and it kills from the inside. So, obviously, as time goes on, we'll hear more and more, but happy to get you on the phone with my team with the similar questions.

Our next question comes from line of Matt Kaplan with Ladenburg Thalmann.

Matt Kaplan

I just wanted to dig in a little bit more to Suraj’s question in terms of PMA, what needs to be done to complete the filing. I guess specifically, has the pre-approval inspection of the contract manufacturers been scheduled yet? And…

Steve Lisi

Well, that doesn't happen, Matt, until you actually submit the PMA. So, submit the PMA to FDA before you get on their schedule. So, we have to make sure that we can -- we have to complete all testing. So, as you can imagine, starting in the middle of March, everything was shut down, and things get backed up and everybody wants to get to the starting line, when things open back up. So, that's what we're in position to do. And these vendors are doing their best to open back up, they are all over the country. Sometimes you get lucky or unlucky depending on where you -- which site of their you were scheduled to be in. If you're scheduled to be in a place where there's not a lot of COVID, then that's great; schedule to be in place with a lot of COVID, that's problem. If you schedule to be in a place where there's been a lot of protesting, it's problem; if you’re scheduled to placed, where there's not a lot, not a problem. So, these are things that just you couldn't have predicted four months ago, when you were setting up all these logistics. You couldn't think of these things impacting your business plan. So, kind of a global pandemic is a new one for us, I’m sure it is for everybody. You kind of kind of don't expect it, you don't really know how to plan for it. So, we've reacted well with keeping these timelines pretty tight in terms of couple months delay here, it could be much worse. And we've worked very hard with our suppliers and partners out there to make it a very short delay.

So, again, I don't know what else you want me to say in terms of testing. I mean, I could -- we could rattle off 15 different tests. But it's just -- electrical safety and adapters, things like that. This is a medical device certainly.

Matt Kaplan

Right. Has any of the testing been completed or you need to -- every test that's necessary for a submission of PMA that still needs to be done?

Steve Lisi

No. Some testing has been done. Sure. I mean, at Madison, Wisconsin, our engineers, they’ve been, haven't missed a day. I mean, they're in the office. They're in the lab, doing everything they can do. But you have to understand that they don't have everything in house. We don't have -- even if we were 10 times of the size company, still have to have some outside vendors doing some of these tests. You can't do them all on your own. Some of them -- these have to be validated testing houses on some of these tests…

Matt Kaplan

So, just shifting gears in terms of...

Steve Lisi

Matt, can I mention one thing? All the testing for our LungFit system that we're using for COVID, we're going to be using for NTM, that's passed all the tests, all of them. That one has been perfectly tests -- all the test has been done. I mean, this is for our ventilated compatible system. So, we have to repeat all the tests for the ventilated compatible system. We've done the test for the others [Technical Difficulty] and we passed.

Matt Kaplan

Great, great. Yes, just really kind of getting it done. So, help us understand what were the learnings from the third bronchiolitis pilot study versus the first two? What did you learn that's new specifically from the third study?

Steve Lisi

Well, the third study has had 85 parts per million NO in it. So, that's we would consider a low concentration of nitric oxide when you're looking to have an antiviral effect, and what we saw [Technical Difficulty] there was no effect on these infants. So, that's something new that seems to be a dose response. And we can show that 85 parts per million had no effect versus control and 150 parts per million was statistically significant on the primary and key secondary end point, which is hospital length of stay. I mean, this is a small study, this was 89 patients and three arms. So, we learned [Technical Difficulty] to hit these robust P-values, but the effect was so strong that we hit it.

So, I would say that, one, we certainly learned that you have to get to higher concentrations to have this effect, number one. And number two, I think that by the third study, the team, the engineers on our side have learned how to maximize in the situation. I mean, these are infants. They move around quite a bit. We learned -- we went from five times a day to four times a day in treatments. So, it's one less treatment, they got more rest. You don’t have to annoy them five times. We're only doing it four times. We used it -- a new mask, we adjusted the breathing circuit. So, we did a lot of tweaks here and there for the system. And you see the results are extremely strong. So, this study taught us how to run a much better study and fine tune the equipment, and it also taught us or it didn’t teach us, it confirmed to us what we already knew….

[Call Ends Abruptly]