I compare PSA-L with all other preferred stocks in the sector and those with the same rating as the new IPO.

In the context of all preferreds, issued by the company, PSA-L has the second-highest Yield-to-Worst.

Introduction

REIT companies are one of the most popular when it comes to financing through exchange-traded fixed-income security. Now, during the COVID-19 crisis, they were also among the most affected sectors due to the specifics of their business and usually the high leverage of financing. But still, this is no rule for all. Public Storage, Inc. (PSA) is one of the largest U.S. REITs with a very low level of debt financing. In fact, it is one of the main issuers of preferred stocks on the NYSE. Half a year after their previous issue of preferred shares, PSA released its next preferred stock offering at the lowest nominal yield from all 2020 IPOs.

The New Issue

Before we submerge into our brief analysis, here is a link to the 424B5 Filing By Public Storage Inc. - the prospectus.

For a total of 20 million shares issued, the total gross proceeds to the company are $500 million. You can find some relevant information about the new preferred stock in the table below:

Source: Author's spreadsheet

Public Storage 4.625% Cumulative Preferred Share of Beneficial Interest, Series L (NYSE: PSA-L) pays a fixed dividend at a rate of 4.625%. The new preferred stock has a "BBB+" Standard & Poor's rating and is callable as of 06/17/2025. Currently, the new issue trades at a price of $24.94 and has a 4.64% Current Yield and YTC of 4.71%. The dividends paid by this preferred stock are not eligible for the preferential 15-20% tax rate on dividends. They are also not eligible for the dividend received deduction for corporate holders. This means that the "qualified equivalent" current yield and YTC would be 3.86% and 3.92%, respectively.

Here is what the stock's YTC curve looks like right now:

Source: Author's spreadsheet

The Company

Public Storage is a real estate investment trust ('REIT'). The Company's principal business activities include the ownership and operation of self-storage facilities, which offer storage spaces for lease, generally on a month-to-month basis, for personal and business use, ancillary activities, such as merchandise sales and tenant reinsurance to the tenants at its self-storage facilities, as well as the acquisition and development of additional self-storage space. The Company's segments include Self-Storage Operations, Ancillary Operations, Investment in PS Business Parks, Inc. (PSB) and Investment in Shurgard Europe. As of December 31, 2016, the Company had direct and indirect equity interests in 2,348 self-storage facilities (with approximately 154 million net rentable square feet) located in 38 states in the United States operating under the Public Storage name.



Source: Reuters.com | Public Storage Inc.

Below, you can see a price chart of the common stock, PSA:

Source: TradingView

For the last couple of years (including 2019), the common stock is paying а $8.00 yearly dividend. With a market price of $206.31, the current yield of PSA is at 3.88%. As an absolute value, this means it pays $1.397 billion in dividends yearly. For comparison, the yearly dividend expense for all outstanding preferred stocks (with the newly issued series L preferred stock) of the company is around $266 million.

In addition, with a market capitalization of around $35.92 billion, PSA is the second-largest Industrial REIT in the US (according to Finviz).

Capital Structure

Below, you can see a snapshot of Public Storage's capital structure as of the time of its last quarterly filing in March 2020. You also can see how the capital structure evolved historically.

Source: Morningstar.com | Company's Balance Sheet

As of Q1, PSA had a total debt of $2.4 billion ranking senior to the newly issued preferred stock. The new Series L preferred shares rank is junior to all outstanding debt and equal to the other preferred shares of the company, which total $4.07 billion.

The Ratios Which We Should Care About

Our purpose today is not to make an investment decision regarding the common stock of PSA but to find out if its new preferred stock has the need quality to be part of our portfolio. Here is the moment where I want to remind you of two important aspects of the preferred stocks compared to the common stocks:

Preferred shareholders have priority over a company's income, meaning they are paid dividends before common shareholders.

Common stockholders are last in line when it comes to company assets, which means they will be paid out after creditors, bondholders, and preferred shareholders.

Based on our research and experience, these are the most important metrics we use when comparing preferred stocks:

Market Cap/(Long-Term Debt + Preferreds) . This is our main criterion when determining credit risk. The bigger the ratio, the safer the preferred. Based on the latest annual report and taking into consideration the latest preferred issue, we have a ratio of 35,920/(2,440 + 4,570) = 5.12 , which is a superior number for all creditors of the company, indicating the company is very low leveraged.

. This is our main criterion when determining credit risk. Based on the latest annual report and taking into consideration the latest preferred issue, we have a ratio of 35,920/(2,440 + 4,570) = , which is a superior number for all creditors of the company, indicating the company is very low leveraged. Earnings/(Debt and Preferred Payments). This is also quite an easy-to-understand approach. One can use EBITDA instead of earnings, but we prefer to have our buffer in what is left to the common stockholder. The higher this ratio, the better. The ratio with the TTM financial results from the Income Statement data is 1,280/(50 + 266) = 4.05 repeating the ratio above, showing significant buffer for the preferred stockholders and the bondholders so to be calm about the payments. Moreover, the company manages to pay almost $1.4 billion dividend expense for its common, which is junior to its liabilities.

The Public Storage Family

With the newly issued Series L Preferred Stock, the group already consists of 14 preferred stocks, all with a fixed dividend rate. Public Storage had also announced that with the proceeds of PSA-L offering, it will redeem its Series V Preferred Stock (PSA-V) on July 10, 2020, and the actual number of issues become 13. Six of these preferred stocks are priced with a nominal yield of less than 5%, which is almost half of all. PSA is also the company that broke the 5% nominal yield mark for the first time 4 years ago with PSA-D, and except for Gabelli's 4% GDL-C and GLU-B, PSA-L is the exchange-traded fixed-income security with the lowest dividend rate since then (even lower than the baby bonds issued during this period).

Source: Author's database

Due to its call for redemption, the Series V Preferred Stock will not take part in the following bubble charts. I'll compare the newly issued Series L Preferred Stock with the rest of its "brothers" by their % of PAR and Current Yield.

Source: Author's database

PSA-B is the issue with the highest Current Yield of the group, while the newly issued PSA-L has the lowest Current Yield. However, since all issues are trading above their par value, their Current Yield is their Yield-to-Best, as the Yield-to-Call will be the Yield-to-Worst of the group. One issue has a negative YTC and bring its holders a call risk, PSA-X, that is anytime callable. Let's see how the Yield curve looks like:

Source: Author's database

The higher the YTC, the better the security. With its 4.75% YTC, PSA-L is the preferred stock with the second-highest YTW of the group. PSA-E is currently trading at $25.04 and has a Yield-to-Worst of 4.82%, making it the highest yielder in the family.

In addition, you can see a comparison between PSA's preferred stocks and the fixed-income securities benchmark, the iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (PFF). On the following chart, except for the called PSA-V, an extreme outperformance is observed by the Public Storage preferreds over the ETF. It is as before the COVID-19 crisis and also in the subsequent recovery.

Source: TradingView

Furthermore, there are 3 corporate bonds issued by the company:

Source: FINRA

For my comparison, I choose the bond that matures closest to the call date of PSA-L, the 2027 corporate bond.

Source: FINRA | PSA4541618

PSA4541618, as it is the FINRA ticker, is rated an "A" and has a yield-to-maturity of 1.553%. This should be compared to the 4.71% yield-to-call of PSA-L, but when making that comparison, remember that PSA-L's YTC is the maximum you could realize if you hold the preferred stock until 2025. The result is a yield spread of 3.16% between the two securities. One can justify this margin by the higher rank in the capital structure and the higher credit rating, but with the current capitalization of Public Storage, I would go with its preferred stock.

Sector Comparison

The two charts below contain all preferred stocks in the "REIT - Industrial" sector (according to Finviz) that pay a fixed dividend, have a par value of $25, with a positive Yield-to-Call. It is important to take note that none of these preferred stocks are eligible for the 15% federal tax rate.

Source: Author's database

To get a better idea of the yield curve, I'll compare the group is by their Yield-to-Worst (equal to their Yield-to-Call).

Source: Author's database

All REIT Preferred Stocks

In this section, I'll compare all REIT preferred stocks with a par value of $25 that pay a fixed dividend rate.

Source: Author's database

The next chart presents only the preferred stocks with a positive yield-to-call and rated by Standard & Poor's:

Source: Author's database

The next bubble chart will examine how the yield curve in the sector looks. It presents only these preferred stocks that are not callable and trade close or above their par value, by their years-to-call and YTC:

Source: Author's database

All BBB+ Preferred Stocks

The last chart contains all preferred stocks that pay a fixed dividend rate, have a par value of $25, a positive YTC, and a "BBB+" Standard & Poor's rating.

By % of PAR and Current yield

Source: Author's database

By Years-to-Call and Yield-to-Call

For this chart, I'll exclude all callable issues to have a much clearer look over the group:

Source: Author's database

Special Considerations

Nothing out of the ordinary.

Addition to the iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF

With the current market capitalization of the new issue of around $500 million, PSA-L is a potential addition to the ICE Exchange-Listed Preferred & Hybrid Securities Index during some of the next rebalancings. If so, it will also be included in the holdings of the main benchmark, the iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF, which is the fund that seeks to track the investment results of this index and which is important to us due to its influence on the behavior of all fixed-income securities.

Conclusion

The company has great financials in terms of fixed-income investors, having 5x times more equity than liabilities, and is also paying 5x times more dividends on its common stock than all of its outstanding preferred stocks that are standing above in the capital structure. We can see PSA's performance during the massive sell-off in March, passing through this period without particularly great concussions. So, here the credit risk is absolutely out of the table. This is also the reason for the new PSA-L to be issued with such a low nominal yield. It is the lowest nominal yielder from all exchange-traded fixed-income securities for the past 4 years. Moreover, it is the 6th "below-5%" preferred stock in the company. PSA-L has one of the lowest Current Yields from all PSA's preferred stocks, but despite its low nominal yield, it is the issue with the second-highest YTW from the family. The same is also observed in comparison with all other "BBB+" preferred stocks. The picture is also similar in terms of the sector. PSA-L takes place at the bottom of the Industrial REITs and all REITs current yield bubble charts, but has one of the highest YTW (equal to its Yield-to-Call).

