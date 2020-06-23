Gladstone's dividend yield is tempting at ~9.7% (ordinary, plus supplemental), but it may not adequately compensate for earnings risk in the future.

For example, despite the relatively strong liquidity and financial position, Gladstone's portfolio is concentrated and exposed to junior tranches (increased risk) of debt and equity.

If you count the recently declared ordinary and supplemental dividends, popular Business Development Company (“BDC”) Gladstone Investment (GAIN) yields approximately 9.7%. And this is tempting to a lot of investors considering it pays monthly, the price is down, and it appears to be in a strong liquidity position. However, GAIN’s portfolio of middle-market companies is at risk of being negatively impacted by the coronavirus - more so than other BDCs. In this report, we analyze Gladstone’s business model, the coronavirus impacts, valuation, dividend safety and additional risks. We conclude with our opinion about investing, and offer two monthly dividend BDC alternatives for investors to also consider.

Gladstone's share price:

Overview:

Gladstone was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in McLean, Virginia. Its current portfolio totals $566 million, and is invested in 28 companies across 14 industries. Gladstone provides debt financing and equity capital to mature, lower middle-market companies with an EBITDA of $3-20 million and $20-100 million in revenue.

The company is primarily focused on buyouts (~over 70% of the investment portfolio is made up of control transactions) and thus it provides a substantial portion of the debt and equity to facilitate the buyouts it participates in. It aims to maintain 75% investment in debt securities and 25% in equity securities per buyout transaction with equity (typically preferred) providing capital gains and debt providing consistent interest income. The company also invests in second lien debt along with first lien debt. The weighted average yield on debt investments stands at 11.4% (an 11.4% yield should be an indication to readers that these are higher risk investments).

GAIN is managed externally by Gladstone Management Corporation (which earns fees in return for advisory services), and administration services are provided by Gladstone Administration, LLC. Both companies are affiliates of Gladstone Investment Corporation.

What Is A Business Development Company?

As we briefly note in many of our BDC articles, a business development company is a closed-end investment company that invests in privately owned, lower middle-market and middle-market companies, providing them capital to grow or recapitalize.

BDCs also offer advantages, such as high dividend yields, considering they are required by governing law to distribute 90% of their profits to shareholders as dividends. And as such, BDCs have the advantage (as a regulated investment company) in that they're not required to pay corporate income tax on profits.

Furthermore, BDCs can offer diversification as the portfolios often consist of companies belonging to varied industries. Further still, BDCs often have experienced investment management teams, as well as a fair amount of liquidity and transparency (as BDCs are traded on public exchanges, unlike venture capital funds which are privately placed). Also, as they are traded on stock exchanges, periods of volatility can lead to shares of BDCs trading at attractive discounts to NAV. More background information on BDCs is available here.

Seasoned Investment Team

The senior investment team has been investing together at GAIN for over 10 years. Notably, they did successfully steer the business through the great financial crisis in 2008/09.

Concentrated portfolio and higher exposure to junior tranches make the company’s cash flows more volatile

GAIN runs a concentrated book with only 28 portfolio companies which provides a low level of diversification, especially as compared to other BDCs. Solvency issues for one or two top positions can have a disproportionate impact on the company. GAIN’s largest portfolio company accounts for 8% of the total portfolio, and the top 5 companies account for 36.5% of the total investment portfolio. These are particularly concentrated risks as compared to other BDCs. The average investment size per portfolio company stands at $21.8 million. Below are the top five holdings:

Further, here is a look at the industry classifications of the total investment portfolio at fair value:

The company typically invests around 25% of its book in equity and is the lead investor in the buyouts it participates in. The company also has a large exposure to second lien debt. Combined, the company’s exposure to common, preferred equity and second lien debt account for half of its portfolio. Higher exposure to junior categories of capital in middle-market companies clearly increases the level of risk in the current downturn.

Dividends maintained for now but earnings risk not trivial

Gladstone’s share price decline so far resembles that of most BDCs. For example, after falling more than 50%, it recovered somewhat but is still down sharply versus its share price at the end of January.

Given the company's concentrated book, as well as higher exposure to junior tranches of the capital structure, there is bound to be some impact on the company’s income prospects over the next few quarters. According to President David Dullum during the previous quarterly call:

“As far as interest income, obviously, we - to the extent - any of the companies we might need to help them a little bit with either some adjustment on their interest income, we'll do that as well. So overall, some potential decline in income, yes, one might expect that just because of the circumstance…..given our liquidity situation, and where we are, again, we're going to do whatever we need to do to help the portfolio companies."

Having said that, the company so far has seen minimal disruption in terms of the need for liquidity support to portfolio companies or delay in interest payments. According to Dullum:

"So far, we've not had to provide much support either through additional investment or some accommodation on interest obligations that they may have to us, in other words, the debt securities."

Finally, David Gladstone, CEO, on the latest call cautioned analysts by highlighting the futility of forecasts right now “So I feel for you trying to make a projection.”

We reviewed the company’s portfolio holdings to get a better sense of the impact of COVID-19 on its business. While most companies in the portfolio will see an impact, the companies listed below which account for over 30% of the portfolio value are likely to see a direct, disproportionate impact over the next few quarters. That is not a small direct exposure and we believe earnings risk over the next 12 months is not trivial.

(Source: Gladstone Investment Corporation, Blue Harbinger Research)

We believe that there is a good chance that several of these portfolio companies will ask GAIN for interest deferrals over the next two quarters. While the company has not tinkered with the dividends for now, we believe that it is just a matter of time.

Despite near-term risk, business is positioned better now than it was in the 2008 recession

Gladstone delivered disappointing performance for shareholders during the global financial crisis with a dividend cut of 44% due to a decline in investment income from 2007 to 2010. The majority of the decline was the result of the company’s forced exit from the syndicated loans market at a haircut, given drying up of funding. The exit resulted in a decline in the company’s earnings base and dividends.

(Source: Gladstone Investment Corporation)

However, over time, GAIN has improved its business strategy and balance sheet position. The company stopped investing in low yield syndicated loans and moved its focus entirely to providing debt and equity in buyout situations in lower middle-market companies with positive cash flows.

Since FY 2011, the company’s performance has been stable with a consistently rising dividend per share. On equity side, the company has delivered a strong average buyout exit cash‐on‐cash equity return of 4.4x. Supplemental dividends to account for capital gains have also amplified shareholder returns.

Conservative balance sheet and adequate liquidity

As of March 31, 2020, Gladstone had total borrowings of $54.3 million and mandatorily redeemable preferred stock outstanding of $129.2 million. GAIN’s leverage remains at just 36% of total assets and therefore even in a difficult macro environment we do not expect the company to face distress.

Also, there is no significant near-term maturity and the company has $137.6 million available under credit facilities, thereby enabling Gladstone to provide sufficient liquidity to portfolio companies, as well as tap new investment opportunities at favorable terms. This strong financial position may enable GAIN to support the current dividend level even if NII per share declines temporarily. However, GAIN may actually choose NOT to use internal accruals to support dividend payments as the company prioritizes conserving cash and supporting portfolio companies in trouble.

Attractive dividend yield not adequately compensating for heightened COVID-19 risk

The company has announced that it will be maintaining its $0.07 monthly dividend as well as paying out a $0.09 supplemental dividend in June 2020. Assuming no cuts, these announcements translate into a 9.7% annualized dividend yield at current prices as compared to historical yield of ~8.5%. Additionally, the stock is trading at price-to-NAV of ~1.0 compared to an average price-to-NAV of ~0.85. Given the portfolio concentration, as well as macro weakness, we would have liked to see a sizeable discount to historical valuation.

Additional Risks:

Prolonged impact of COVID-19: If coronavirus lockdowns last longer than expected, the company’s earnings reductions and potential dividend cuts could be quite pronounced.

Highly concentrated portfolio: Due to the limited number of portfolio companies and the high dependence on company-specific performance, downside risks during a recession are significantly higher than is the case is at other well-diversified BDCs.

The Bottom Line On Gladstone:

Given the uncertainties associated with future earnings, the risk of future dividend cuts, and a lack of "valuation discount" relative to its own trading history, we believe the current risk-reward of GAIN is subpar and investors should not allow the big monthly dividend payments to distract them from the underlying fundamentals. We believe management will likely be able to navigate the business through the current challenging economic environment, but there may also be significant coronavirus damage in the process (over the next two quarters, and potentially beyond). If you own shares, and have enjoyed the rapid rebound off the initial coronavirus lows - congrats. However, now may NOT be the best time to add to your position.

Alternative Monthly Pay BDCs:

As an alternative, investors may want to consider Horizon Technology Finance (HRZN) and/or Main Street Capital (MAIN). Both of these BDCs pay monthly dividends (like Gladstone), and we expect both of them to weather the challenges in the BDC space better than GAIN in the coming quarters.

Main Street Capital, Yield: 7.8%

Like Gladstone, Main Street was in a strong financial position going into the coronavirus crisis. However, unlike Gladstone, Main Street's portfolio is far more diversified (a good thing for risk reduction, especially in the current environment), and many of Main Street's investments are higher in the capital structure (less risky).

Further, Main Street proactively suspended its supplemental dividend (the ordinary dividend is still safely in place), thereby better equipping Main Street to deal with portfolio company needs, and allowing Main Street more opportunity to be opportunistic in the current environment (i.e., Main Street may be able to pick up new assets at attractively discounted prices). You can read our previous full report on Main Street here:

Horizon Technology Finance, Yield: 11.1%

Horizon Technology Finance Corp. is a BDC that pays a big monthly dividend and offers an attractive combination of growth and income. The company generates its high income by investing in a non-traditional high-income area of the market, development-stage companies.

We continue to like Horizon for many of the same general reasons as noted in our previous full Horizon report (see above). For example, Horizon entered this crisis "sitting on significant attractive dry powder relative to its portfolio size and has started to deploy increasing amounts of cash on new investments." For example, just a few days ago Horizon was able to provide a $20 million venture loan facility to Provivi. And we continue to believe "increased investment activity will lead to growth in interest income as well as dividends." The stock now trades at a dividend yield of over 11% (paid monthly) and this is "highly attractive considering its prospects of income and dividend growth in the near future." For example, Horizon has recently affirmed its monthly dividend. Further, its exposure to non-traditional high-income sectors of the market (expansion and late-stage ventures in technology and life sciences industries, less directly impacted by immediate social distancing) can unlock valuable results for long-term income-focused investors.

If you are looking for an attractive high-income portfolio-diversifier, Horizon is worth considering for a spot in your long-term income-focused investment portfolio.

Conclusion

If you are going to invest in Gladstone, there are risks that you should be aware of, as described in this article (such as concentration risks and a heavy dose of subordinated capital claims on its portfolio companies). Without question, Gladstone may come out of the current coronavirus crisis with little to no long-term damage. However, given the risks, it may be wise to consider diversifying at least some of your portfolio into alternative BDC opportunities.

Disclosure: I am/we are long MAIN, HRZN. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.