However, Lukoil is one the best oil stocks to hold for the long term.

Given the overall uncertainty in the oil market and the global economy as a whole, it's hard to recommend buying Lukoil at current prices.

The oil market has stabilized but remains fragile. This is the only significant risk to Lukoil's case.

Source: Neftegaz.ru

As free market economies are gradually turning into inefficiently administered ones thanks to central banks, value investors now face a tough choice of whether should they participate in this carnival of unprecedented liquidity and unsound fearlessness of market participants.

Those who are tempted by the fear of missing out in this market should definitely look at Lukoil (OTCPK:LUKOY, OTCPK:LUKFY, OTC:LUKOF), a bulletproof oil company with a strong balance sheet. If you seek real value in the oil sector and are ready to tolerate elevated risks for the oil market, then Lukoil may be an excellent addition to your portfolio.

It should be noted, though, that I don't consider the current price as a bargain and don't see much upside in the near term as well. The pandemic is still there, and it will continue to affect the global economy until we see reliable and scalable treatment methods. Nonetheless, if we finally see a hangover after this liquidity party, investors may get a second chance to pick up the stock at really attractive prices.

Recent Results Highlights

Revenue declined by 10% YoY to 1,666 billion rubles due to a decrease in prices for oil and oil products. In addition, the revenue was negatively affected by a decrease in international gas sales, a decrease in the volume of trading in petroleum products, as well as in the volume of sales of petroleum products through gas stations. The influence of these factors was partially offset by an increase in the volume of oil trading and the devaluation of the ruble against the US dollar.

Source: Company data, Author's spreadsheet

Net income amounted to -46 billion roubles amid lower oil prices, the first quarterly loss in many years for Lukoil.

Source: Company data, Author's spreadsheet

Free cash flow in the first quarter of 2020 amounted to 55.5 billion rubles, decreasing by 61.9% and 69.9% compared with the first and fourth quarters of 2019, respectively. The decrease was mainly due to lower operating cash flow, as well as an increase in capital expenditures relative to Q1 2019. Nonetheless, the FCF in Q1 2020 was partially supported by the release of working capital.

Source: Company data, Author's spreadsheet

Overall, the drawdown in profitability was expected and is a clear negative for the investment case. The good news is that OPEC+ will do everything it can to avoid a free fall of oil prices, so we probably won't see such horrible quarters in the near term anymore. Lukoil retained its status of one of the most resilient oil companies, going through the first quarter with minimal losses and near-zero net debt.

Production Cuts Update

Source: Lukoil

Due to the new OPEC+ agreement, Lukoil cut its crude oil production in Russia by approximately 310 thousand barrels per day, or by 19% QoQ. The cut was implemented at the least profitable fields to minimize the negative impact on Lukoil's financials. According to the current terms of the agreement, the company may increase its crude oil production in Russia by approximately 60 thousand barrels per day from July 1, 2020, additionally by approximately 60 thousand bpd from January 1, 2021, and then recover the rest from 1 May 2022.

Source: Lukoil

Russian oil companies traditionally have high but flexible taxation. In its presentation for investors, Lukoil presented a quite interesting breakdown of Urals price for the company. As we can see, Lukoil lives off less than a third of what it gets from each barrel of oil sold. However, the May price decomposition shows that after the oil prices had halved, the net price for the company declined by only 27%. This mechanism certainly helps to sustain hard times in the oil market but also limits potential revenue in case of recovery.

Dividends

Lukoil will pay 542 roubles per share as dividends for 2019. Earlier, the company paid 192 roubles per share, and it is going to pay 350 roubles per share (or $5,07 per ADR) this July. If you consider buying Lukoil, the last day the stock trades with dividends is July 8.

In an address to shareholders, CEO Vagit Alekperov told that the company will pay dividends for 2019 entirely of the FCF:

"I note that the dividends will be paid from the cash flows received in 2019, which was very successful for Lukoil."

On The Stock

Data by YCharts

Lukoil continues to recover from the March crash, together with oil prices. My bullish article on the company in March turned out surprisingly well-timed, showing a gain of 41,94% since the publication. At the moment, I see the following drivers that affect the stock in the near term:

Oil prices stabilized faster than analysts expected.

Dividends may still be relatively decent in 2020. Even though it's still too early to forecast dividends, estimates made by sell-side analysts range from 300 to 350 rubles per share, or a 5.5-6.4% dividend yield to current prices.

The recent surge of Russian investors in the stock market will inevitably push stable dividend stocks higher, as interest rates in Russia have become unprecedentedly low.

The volatility of oil prices is basically the only significant risk for Lukoil. The cooperation between OPEC+ countries seems to be productive, and oil futures have finally entered backwardation, long anticipated by OPEC.

Source: HFI Research; Barchart.com

As the supply of oil shrinks, oil consumers will now start draining existing storage. Eliminating the excess storage, however, will take some time because the current oil stockpiles are just huge.

Source: Bloomberg

Now add to this weaker global demand and we'll get a long process of oil market rebalancing, stretched out for years.

Source: Bloomberg

Final Thoughts

The pandemic is still too far from being over, and tensions between the two biggest economies, the US and China, haven't gone anywhere. Thus, I'm personally more skeptical rather than bullish on oil in the mid-term. As for Lukoil, nowadays, it's a luxury for shareholders that the only headache they have while holding an oil stock is low oil prices, because the company itself is fundamentally robust.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.