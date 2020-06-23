The stock of Michigan-based Steelcase Inc. (SCS), the most significant player in the global office furniture market (see slide 6), is offering a ~2.4% dividend yield, much lower than in March before the dividend cut. SCS was not the only office furniture company that made a pre-emptive decision to protect liquidity in case demand goes downhill at a rapid pace amid capex reduction trends. There was a string of dividend cuts in the U.S. furniture industry, as companies chose to sacrifice shareholder rewards to have more flexibility regarding short-term capital allocation. For instance, its peer Herman Miller (MLHR), the second-largest office furniture company in the world regarding revenue, has made a more aggressive decision and eliminated the dividend entirely, while Knoll (KNL) decided to slash DPS by ~77%. However, in the industry, there were contrarians like HNI Corporation (HNI), the fourth-largest player in the U.S. domestic market and more diversified than MLHR and SCS, which did not follow suit and made a decision to keep the dividend. Though sales outlook remained uncertain, during the earnings call in April, commenting on the financial performance scenarios, the HNI CFO said, “we would generate free cash flow at or above our current dividend level.”

Obviously, Steelcase slashed the DPS in order to cope with the macro headwinds and prepare for the sharp reduction in FY21 sales due to the downcycle. Analysts are expecting revenues to fall by more than 21%, much deeper than the ~16% in the case of Knoll and ~7.5% in the case of MLHR. Since sales will be under pressure, there is no doubt the cash generation will also be strained. Here it is worth reminding that not too long ago, SCS had already gone through a deep crisis amid the Great Recession. Back then, the demand for office furniture plummeted as businesses across the globe were in dire straits. Most struggled to survive, and allocation of capex to office remodeling/expansion was surely not a principal priority. To avoid predicament, the company fought the trend with profound opex cuts to bolster operating income and buttress liquidity (e.g., opex was $843 million in FY09 and $648 million in FY10). Revenues dropped by 32.4% in FY10 vs. FY08. In FY10, SCS failed to deliver positive cash flow from operations. However, despite the precipitous decline in FY09-FY10, sales rebounded in FY11 and continued climbing higher until FY14, when they hit a plateau.

A trading update presented in May showed that gloomy times have come. Revenue tumbled by 21% in March and 60% in April. So, the Q1 FY21 results due to be presented on July 1 will almost inevitably contain horrible figures. On a positive side, SCS has begun to recall furloughed workers, while all manufacturing and distribution locations were open as of end-May.

However, while FY21 sales will almost inevitably tumble, an around 52% DPS cut made in March was a somewhat puzzling and too radical step, because SCS had generated over $287 million in FY20 organic FCF (around 4.2x annual dividend paid), as its capital intensity was at a stable level and equaled to only 2%. No expensive acquisitions were closed in FY20, while the divestment brought $72.6 million. So, the dividend reduction was perhaps too deep.

Robust FY 2020 before the downward plunge

Last fiscal year, Steelcase delivered an ~8.2% revenue growth; 5- and 10-year CAGRs are in mid-single-digits.

A few acquisitions closed in calendar 2017 and 2018 (e.g., Smith System and AMQ) enhanced its competitive advantages and helped to cement the market positions (as comes from the data from the most recent Investor presentation, SCS is way ahead of Herman Miller and Haworth). Another essential matter I should highlight is that SCS delivered an almost 26% Cash Return on Total Capital, which indicates it deployed capital in a highly efficient and competent way.

Though the company has been increasing the TTM profits, revenues, and cash flows from quarter to quarter, insiders had been selling during most of 2019. Though less substantial, the same trend was observable in the case of Herman Miller. Knoll's execs had been following the suit and getting rid of their shares. All these facts hint the leadership considered the stocks were too expensive, as the market mistakenly priced in too rapid expansion.

Financial position

Regarding the robustness of the balance sheet, SCS is much better positioned than its peers Knoll and HNI but is slightly weaker than Herman Miller. The company is not distressed, and the insolvency is clearly not looming. There are a few reasons for that. First, as of end-March, its Debt/Equity stood at 49.9% (though the ratio had already changed, the data from the trading update are not sufficient to compute the precise adjusted D/E), thanks to its almost perfect financing model and reliance on cash from operations, not funds provided by debt investors. At the same time, Knoll’s debt was 1.5x higher than shareholder equity, while MLHR maintained a much healthier proportion of debt and book value, only ~32%. HNI's D/E equals ~42%.

Next, total liquidity as of May 1 was $774 million. Moreover, SCS has no substantial maturities of long-term debt, operating lease liabilities, or interest obligations due in calendar 2020 or 2021 (see Form 10-K, page 26). Leverage expressed as Total debt/EBITDA stood at 1.4x as of end-FY 2020, which is perfect. We cannot assess the Net debt/EBITDA ratio simply because the company’s net debt was negative as cash & cash equivalents excessively covered all borrowings.

Assessing if $0.145 quarterly DPS can return

I would not say Steelcase is in dire straits now, even despite a precipitous decline in revenues in the first quarter and anticipated deep revenue contraction in FY 2021. Its balance sheet had been fortified by strong FCF generation last year, while debt dived to sub-zero level. As analysts are expecting, in the medium term, the top line will likely improve (though it will not be as strong as in FY 2020). As sales normalize, Steelcase might consider an increase in DPS or close to the pre-crisis levels, precisely as it happened when the Great Recession was over (see the dividend growth chart). So, the $0.145 quarterly dividend may return in calendar 2021 or 2022.

Final thoughts

SCS is a cyclical value stock with a low-single-digit dividend yield. I would not say it is a must-have for income-oriented investors. Despite its dominant position on the American office furniture market, it is valued at a discount to both Herman Miller and Knoll, as EV/EBITDA and EV/Sales clearly illustrate. Moreover, it has been so for a few years, and it is tough to say precisely if the spread will narrow going forward. Another argument against investing in SCS is the 'Bearish' Quant Rating, as lackluster momentum, growth deceleration, and a string of EPS downward revisions outweigh cheap valuation and generally strong profitability. Thus, I am neutral.

Ultimately, it is worth touching upon the consequences of the coronavirus pandemic for a modern office. Steelcase expects three trends: retrofitting, reconfiguring, and reinvention in the near, medium, and long terms (see slide 12). I hope it will be capable to adapt its product line to the emerging tendencies and new requirements.

At the same time, some experts voice concerns that the traditional office model is no longer relevant, as the pandemic illustrated the efficiency of remote work and cost savings that can be achieved. However, I disagree here, as I reckon office work offers productivity and networking advantages not to be achieved when working from home. Moreover, it is not entirely easy for those professionals who have been working in the office for quite some time and got used to the established routine to psychologically adapt to an entirely different model regarding focus, performance, and time management. So, I reckon the rising popularity of the remote work style will have only a limited impact on the demand for office furniture in the long term.

