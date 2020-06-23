Cross Timbers Royalty Trust (CRT) is a small-cap oil and gas trust whose stock price has been under pressure in the last two years, partly due to the slump in the price of oil caused by coronavirus. As a result, the stock is now offering a 13% dividend yield. However, the demand for oil is recovering at a fast pace and is likely to return to its pre-COVID-19 level within the next two years. Such a recovery will provide a strong tailwind to the price of oil, and thus, CRT can double over the next two years.

Business overview

CRT has a 90% net profit interest in some oil and gas producing properties in Texas, Oklahoma and New Mexico and a 75% net profit interest in some working interest properties in Texas and Oklahoma. A working interest property is a property in which the trust incurs all the underlying development and production costs. The properties of CRT are static; the trust cannot add new properties to its asset base.

The 90% net profit interest comes primarily from long-lived gas properties in the San Juan Basin in New Mexico. This interest is not subject to development and production expenses, and hence, the net profit is determined by the volume sales and prices.

The 75% net profit interest comes primarily from oil-producing properties in Texas and Oklahoma. The net profit from this interest is determined not only by the volume sales and prices, but also by the development and production costs.

CRT came under great pressure in March and April due to the collapse of the oil price, which resulted from the spread of coronavirus. The social distancing measures caused a slump in the demand for jet fuel and gasoline and led the price of oil to an 18-year low. However, after their initial price war, OPEC and Russia have now drastically cut their production quotas, and thus, they have balanced the oil market. Consequently, the price of oil has enjoyed a strong recovery in the last three months, and so, it has retrieved approximately half of its losses.

The International Energy Agency (IEA) recently issued a markedly positive forecast for the global demand for oil. While the slump in the demand this year is unprecedented, IEA expects record growth of 5.7 million barrels per day in the demand for oil next year. If this forecast materializes, the demand for oil next year will be 97.4 million barrels per day, which will be only 2.4 million barrels per day below the level of 2019.

Moreover, there are numerous ongoing studies for a vaccine for coronavirus. The vaccine of Moderna (MRNA) has exhibited the most promising results so far, and the company is ready to launch its Phase 3 trial on 30,000 people in July. In addition, Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) recently moved the start of the Phase 1/2a of its vaccine candidate from September to July. Overall, a vaccine is likely to be identified in early 2021. Therefore, it is reasonable to expect consumers to return to their normal lifestyle the latest in late 2021.

Such a development will provide an additional boost to the price of oil, and hence, it is reasonable to expect the price of oil to return to $60 the latest in two years. As the oil market is a forward pricing mechanism, it will almost certainly price the recovery of the demand much earlier than the recovery materializes, and hence, it is reasonable to expect the oil price to return to $60 the latest next year.

CRT will greatly benefit from the recovery of the oil price. It is also remarkable that the trust grew its net profit by 51% in the first quarter, from $1.3 million in last year’s quarter to $2.0 million, thanks to oil and gas production growth and a higher average realized oil price. As the price of oil slumped in the first quarter due to coronavirus, it is evident that the trust hedged its production before the onset of the pandemic.

Dividend

CRT has always offered an attractive dividend yield. It is also remarkable that the trust distributes its dividends on a monthly basis. These characteristics render the trust attractive for income-oriented investors. In the last 12 months, the trust has distributed dividends of $0.94 per unit, which correspond to a dividend yield of 13.1%.

CRT has faced a strong headwind this year due to the slump in the price of oil caused by the pandemic. However, the trust has offered dividends of $0.44 per unit in the first five months of the year. These dividends correspond to an annualized dividend of $1.06 per unit and a 14.7% dividend yield. Even better, the price of oil has enjoyed a strong recovery in the last three months, and thus, it is now standing at a 3-month high. If the recovery continues as expected, CRT is likely to offer greater dividends in the upcoming months. Even if one wants to be on the safe side and assumes that CRT will not raise its dividend, the 14.7% dividend yield is certainly attractive, both from an absolute and a historical point of view.

Data by YCharts

Valuation - Upside potential

CRT has traded at an average price-to-distributable cash flow ratio of 12.8 over the last decade. As the company distributes all its cash flows in dividends, the stock has essentially traded at an average price-to-dividend ratio of 12.8 (or an average dividend yield of 7.8%). As the pandemic is likely to subside from next year and the energy market will continue to recover, CRT is likely to revert to its average historical valuation level within the next two years. Therefore, given the aforementioned annualized dividend of $1.06 per share, CRT is likely to revert to $13.50 (12.8 * 1.06) over the next two years. If the $1.06 dividend is included in the total return of the stock, then CRT is likely to offer an approximate 100% return over the next two years. In other words, the stock can double over the next two years, thanks to the recovery of the energy market and the normalization of its valuation level.

Investors should view CRT as a leveraged proxy for the oil price. Therefore, those who have great confidence in the continuing recovery of the oil price can reap outsized returns by investing in the company.

Risks

CRT does not offer a secure dividend. The monthly dividend is volatile, as it is equal to the actual net profit, with no buffer between the actual profit and the dividend. Consequently, if the pandemic returns stronger and causes another slump in the price of oil, CRT is likely to slash its dividend. On the bright side, such a negative development is likely to prove short-lived, as the discovery of a vaccine is likely to bring coronavirus under control from next year.

The greatest risk of CRT is the natural decline of its oil and gas production. The trust grew its production in the first quarter, but its output tends to decrease in the long run due to the natural decline of its oil and gas fields. Investors should also be aware that the trust cannot add new properties in its portfolio. As a result, its production volumes will continue to decrease in the long run.

While it is virtually impossible to forecast the decline rate of the fields of CRT, company management expects the oil and gas production to decline by 6-8% per year in the long run. At the mid-point, this means that the production of CRT will drop to ~50% of the current level in 10 years. It is thus reasonable to expect the dividend to fall by ~50% in 10 years, if the prices of oil and gas have not increased over this period.

Final thoughts

Due to the natural decline of its assets, CRT is not a buy-and-hold forever stock. On the other hand, the stock is currently offering an exceptional dividend yield of 13%, partly due to the coronavirus-driven sell-off. In the next two years, the effect of declining output is likely to be negligible compared to the tailwind from the rebound of the oil price. As a result, CRT can double over the next two years.

Even if the stock does not rally that much, investors will be rewarded with a double-digit dividend yield while waiting for their thesis to materialize. Moreover, those who want to be on the safe side can sell CRT whenever the oil price returns to its pre-COVID-19 level, around $60. Overall, CRT is a leveraged proxy for those who want to benefit from the ongoing recovery in the oil price.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.