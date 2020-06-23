The Benefits Of Physical Precious Metals Ownership Vs. The Derivatives

Summary

GLD and SLV have no advantages whatsoever against owning physical precious metals, when considering all factors, including costs for physical storage.

The general mining indexes do not measure up when compared to the prices of gold and silver.

If you are going to invest in precious metal miners, we provide three key points to consider in your individual stock choices.

Pick strong individual stocks in each sector and stick with them; avoid the indexes because your portfolio will underperform relative to the physical precious metal price returns.

Five things to watch out for when choosing a provider for your physical precious metal vault storage.