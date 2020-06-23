There does not seem to be any other news that could explain CMCL's crash.

My favorite stock, Caledonia Mining, crashed 27% on Monday as it delisted from the Toronto Stock Exchange and saw a rapid decline in trading liquidity.

Ever since I covered Caledonia Mining (CMCL) last Fall in "Caledonia Mining: A Growing Gold Miner Currently At A 3-4X PE" it has been a favorite of mine. Since the October article, the stock rallied from $8.3 to over $17.5 as gold's price rose and the valuation gap between the company and its peer closed.

Today, the stock is the top-rated stock on Seeking Alpha with the highest Wall Street rating and Quant rating. The company remains an extremely low-cost producer of gold, giving it high 45%+ profit margins over the past few quarters. As you can see below, its performance since I covered it in October has far outstripped that of the junior gold miner ETF (GDXJ):

However, as you can see, the stock has recently crashed losing over a quarter of its value on Monday, June 22nd. The bad news began on June 5th when the company announced that it would delist from the Toronto Stock Exchange in order to save on costs. The delisting was not effective until June 19th, which was followed by a huge crash throughout Monday's U.S. trading session.

Importantly, there were no SEC filings today or other news that would warrant this large of a crash. The news of the delisting was announced weeks ago, so it would seem logical that the market should have reacted this way when the news of the delisting occurred, not when it actually happened. Given that, Caledonia's crash may be simply due to a change in liquidity as Canadian investors sold shares at a rapid pace. If this is the case, the stock is a significant buying opportunity today as it is now deeply undervalued, trading at a forward "P/E" of 3.5-5X.

According to the company's Twitter account, there is no disclosed reason for the crash other than the liquidity impact of delisting:

I believe this is one of the very rare instances of a market inefficiency spurred by liquidity-driven panic-selling and not fundamentals.

A Closer Look at Voluntary Delisting

Caledonia was originally listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange which is generally a more mining-centric/friendly exchange than the NYSE. In general, the TSX has lower listing requirements than the NYSE but also sees less trading volume.

According to Caledonia management, the company has seen a significant increase in trading volume on the NYSE under CMCL over the past year. Since NYSE volumes are much stronger, the company has voluntarily opted to delist from Canada's exchange in order to save on administrative costs. Does this mean Caledonia needs to save on costs like some may be led to believe? Most likely not as any capital manager should avoid unnecessary expenses regardless of size.

Indeed, we can see below that CMCL's U.S. trading volume has risen by orders of magnitude over the past year:

Put simply, there was no reason for the company to be listed on the TSX. However, that does not change the fact that many investors in "CAL.TO" could not easily switch to CMCL since their broker may not allow U.S. trading which means those investors have to apply for depositary receipts. Of course, this gives Canadian investors exposure to the U.S. dollar which they may see as unattractive and as a reason to sell (though, being a gold miner, the company should gain from a lower dollar).

Regardless, there does not seem to be another reason to explain Monday's crash. Caledonia is a smaller miner at a market capitalization of around $200M, so it is sensitive to changes in stock liquidity. The company remains a very cheap high margin gold producer that, without a major mistake, is likely to generate far more cash flows than peers this year.

An Updated Outlook on Caledonia

Caledonia's most recent targets remain strong. The company has recently increased its stake in Zimbabwe's "Blanket Mine" to 64% with an 80K ounce annual production forecast by 2022. Production has been a bit lower than hoped over the past few months as the company has made efforts to reduce infection risk among its workers.

Even after COVID impacts, the company is aiming to produce around 55K oz this year. Likely at an all-in-sustaining-cost of around $830. This gives us an expected 2020 net income of roughly $50M at today's prices which is a bit higher than the TTM level of $41M. This translates to a forward "P/E" ratio of merely 3.8X, which is extremely low compared to most gold miners at 10-20X.

While this may seem extreme, the market has underappreciated this company for some time. Last quarter it managed to beat EPS expectations by nearly 100% and revenue by 24%. As you can see below, the company has been a stellar generator of cash tracking the rise in gold prices:

The company has maintained high capital expenditures over the past year as it works to expand its production. As discussed in my earlier articles, the company does keep its proven and probable reserves relatively low compared to its indicated level. Currently, it has total M&I reserves of 805K oz and 960K oz of inferred, however slightly less than half of its M&I reserves are proven/probable.

Even if the company lacks inferred reserves, it is expected to generate more cash than it is worth based on current levels/prices. As it reinvests some of its capital into exploration and development, the significant upside is possible as these inferred reserves are proven. It is also worth pointing out that the company has kept its proven and probable reserves "low" with constant full replacement every year over the past decade despite growing production.

The Bottom Line

Despite the crash, Caledonia remains my favorite gold mining stock and, to be frank, it is my favorite stock. Given the balance of evidence suggests Monday's crash was simply due to a drop in trading liquidity that turned into a race for the exits, I believe the current dip is a great buying opportunity.

Even at $17.5, CMCL was a cheap stock with high earnings/cash-flow yields that are rising not only due to higher gold prices but also due to a large planned increase in production in the near future. The company has effectively no debt or liabilities that are not backed by liquid assets. Additionally, the TSX delisting is bullish as it shows management is focused on efficiency (not to mention the large discount it created).

Now, there are a few important risks in Caledonia that have risen. The COVID crisis has caused a global economic downturn and has arguably fueled social unrest. Caledonia operates in Zimbabwe. Declines in the Zimbabwean dollar are technically good for Caledonia as they decrease real labor costs, but the country's ever-falling currency could create labor issues if it gets out of hand again. Personally, I believe this is the largest possible risk in investing in Caledonia; however, it seems to be heavily discounted by the market given its extremely low valuation.

I am bullish on CMCL and may purchase additional shares at today's discount.

Disclosure: I am/we are long CMCL. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.