Growth Stocks: How To Build And Manage Your Portfolio

Growth stocks: the basics

What are growth stocks? The simplest definition is stocks that are anticipated to grow at a rate significantly higher than the rest of the market. But defining "growth" can be tricky. Generally speaking, growth stocks will grow their top line, number of subscribers or users but will often have negative GAAP profits due to the high reinvestment needs necessary to keep the business growing. Investors choose growth stocks in the hope of seeing prices soar, with the danger of picking companies that will never be profitable and whose valuations tend to get ahead of themselves. On the other hand, value investors seek positions in companies trading at a discount to the overall market or a specific sector/industry. They generally have mature business models, slow top-line growth, positive and constant cash flows and are often paying dividends.

The high SG&A and R&D expenses for growth stocks will often translate into negative operating profits and cash flows, making it trickier to value the business. Growth stocks have been extremely popular over the last 5-10 years as the market kept registering consecutively high after the 2008-2009 financial crisis.

The graph below compares the historical performance of the Vanguard Value ETF (VTV) vs. the Vanguard Growth ETF (VUG) over the past 10 years:

Growth of an initial $10k

Over the past 15 years, value stocks have struggled to keep up with growth. However, it hasn't always been this way: a study published by Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) shows how, over a 90-year period, growth stocks have returned an average of 12.6% annualized vs. 17.0% for value stocks. This trend looks to be reversing in recent years, with growth crushing value after the financial crisis. This phenomenon could be due to a couple of reasons:

Today, more than ever, we live in a world where technology is reshaping all companies, making it almost impossible to find businesses that are not implementing some form of technology. After the Great Recession, interest rates have been historically low, which made access to capital cheaper, thus making it easier for fast-growing companies to expand their businesses.

The continued outperformance in the recent market crash could be due to:

Growth stocks are somewhat less exposed to supply chain disruptions and generally have a leaner business structure compared with value stocks

Dual shock to cyclical industries caused by lower interest rates and lower oil prices

Will this outperformance continue? Historically, value has been a better investment than growth, but after the Great Recession (and surely after COVID-19) we are assisting at some fundamental changes in the way companies implement technology and conduct businesses.

Portfolio Construction

When building your growth portfolio, I am an advocate for a fairly concentrated portfolio of 10-15 securities that you are comfortable holding for at least 3-5 years. I see many people who decide to pick individual stocks but they often end up holding 50+ companies. If you are not comfortable holding individual stocks, just buy an S&P 500 ETF (or a Nasdaq 100 ETF if you want more exposure to growth) and ditch your 50+ companies; chances are you will achieve much better long-term risk-adjusted returns.

Diversification is protection against ignorance. It makes little sense if you know what you are doing.

I have always found this quote from Warren Buffett interesting as, historically, fortunes have never been built through a diversified portfolio of 500 stocks, and I am not referring to being a millionaire by age 70. Unfortunately, good chances are that neither me nor you are as smart as Mr. Buffett, and for 90% of people holding a diversified ETF that mirrors the S&P 500 is the most logical choice.

Personally, I enjoy picking growth stocks, I enjoy the process, I enjoy reading financials and understanding business models. I do believe the process of sitting down, analyzing and trying to value businesses helps you to build a much-needed critical thinking and mental flexibility.

The #1 rule: let your profits run

According to the Pareto principle, 80% of the effects come from 20% of the causes. This holds true in investing: a good chunk of your profits will come from a handful of stocks. At a portfolio level, wealth is not created by constantly taking profits when you hit a +20% in one of your holdings but by letting your winners run. This can be difficult for a couple of reasons:

Investors get scared of having a large exposure in only a bunch of companies

Investors get nervous when they see a stock not performing the way they thought it would

Of course, the fact that you really believe in a stock doesn't necessarily mean the stock will outperform, but you will be less inclined to make irrational decisions if the thesis doesn't play out as expected in the short term.

A few general considerations

You don't need to specialize in many different sectors/industries. Pick a few sectors you understand and that you believe could benefit from long-term trends (technology, biotech and communication services, just to name a few). Focus on companies you believe have a strong and sustainable competitive advantage. A good place to narrow down your research is following some major ETFs or index funds that track a specific industry and start looking into their holdings. For instance, if you are interested in the tech space, start looking into actively managed ETFs like the ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK) or the First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund (FDN).

Not all growth stocks share the same risk-reward characteristics. When building your portfolio, think of dividing your holdings in two buckets:

Core holdings: your core holdings should represent a good portion of your portfolio and should be well-established companies, possibly already profitable on a GAAP basis, with a solid business model and consistent top-line/bottom-line growth. Good examples of core holdings would be: Alphabet (GOOGL) (NASDAQ:GOOG), Alibaba (BABA), Facebook (FB), PayPal (PYPL), Amazon (AMZN) or salesforce (CRM). These companies are generally growing top line at around 10-20% a year and are large-cap stocks with a solid business model and durable competitive advantage.

(GOOGL) (NASDAQ:GOOG), (BABA), (FB), (PYPL), (AMZN) or (CRM). These companies are generally growing top line at around 10-20% a year and are large-cap stocks with a solid business model and durable competitive advantage. Speculative holdings: you can allocate the remaining portion to riskier stocks that are growing at a higher rate, fall in the category of small-cap/mid-cap and might not be profitable on a GAAP basis.

Your desired allocation between core holdings and speculative companies will be a function of your risk tolerance.

Speculative holdings: a few considerations

Choosing more speculative stocks will be the tricky part for most investors. These stocks are more difficult to value and intrinsically carry more risk. It is important to have a series of criteria to help you make a more educated decision and avoid having a "gambler" mentality. Generally speaking:

Look for businesses in a fast-growing industry that could benefit from long-term trends (ex. A.I., digitalization of payments etc.) These will be smaller companies (think small/mid-cap) Look for high but not excessive top-line growth. I am happy with companies that are growing sales at 20-30% a year. Ideally, I would want companies to have positive EBITDA. If that is not the case, I am expecting the company to turn EBITDA-positive within the fiscal year. I don't want to invest in stocks which are expected to be EBITDA-positive in 2-3 years. Look at the Balance Sheet. Pick companies with little or no debt and make sure the cash in hand is enough to cover financial debt, including operating leases. Even if the company might not be profitable on a GAAP basis, I like to see positive cash flows for at least the past 2/3 years. Look for positive Operating Cash Flows (ideally you also want a positive FCF, but many growth stocks will reinvest heavily into the business, so FCF might not be the most accurate measure), as it is a sign that, fundamentally, the business model works and is able to generate cash from day-to-day operations. Remember, cash is the most important aspect of a business, as value is generated through time by utilizing cash to pay dividends, buy back shares, grow top line and finance possible acquisitions. There are plenty of companies that are growing sales but do not have a clear path to profitability, so always look out for positive cash from operations. It is very difficult to outgrow a losing business model. Look for companies with an experienced management and where the founders/management hold a considerable number of shares. Growth at a reasonable price: do not overpay for growth.

The role of valuation when investing in growth

"Do not overpay for growth" is easier said than done. Growth stocks can be difficult to value as many companies are not yet profitable or have very low margins due to heavy reinvestment in SG&A or R&D. Growth companies will inevitably trade at higher multiples compared with value stocks as the market is pricing in future growth expectations and margin improvements.

A good place to start is looking at EV/Sales multiples, as EBITDA margins are often meaningless for companies with low or negative EBITDA. Personally, I try to stay away from companies with EV/Sales > 20/25x. This is not an exact science but it is what makes me comfortable. I'd rather pay 15x Sales for a company growing top line at 20% than 45x Sales for a 30% growth but again, you should always look at multiples versus the specific sector/industry and the company's history.

In my experience, valuation has more to do with how comfortable you are rather than a specific number. For some people, paying 15x Revenue is crazy, for others it might make sense given high expected growth.

There are three main sources of uncertainty when building a DCF for growth companies:

Revenue growth: is the growth sustainable? How long will it last? As a rule of thumb, I rarely want to project cash flows for more than 10 years into the future as most companies approach a stable growth stage much faster than investors realize. Future margins: along with growing their business, companies create value by becoming more efficient and this is reflected in higher operating margins. But projecting margins can be tricky, especially when you don't have a history of positive margins. This part is a bit more subjective, but I always like looking at industry averages/analysts estimates for the next few years to have a better sense of what my target margin could be. What is a sustainable long-term growth of Free Cash Flows?

Mathematically, a good portion of your estimated EV will come from the terminal value you assign to the business. As we know, terminal values can be difficult to estimate and you can often get them very wrong given the sensitivity to input variables. How can you make sure you keep your valuation in check?:

Use a conservative long-term growth, anything above 3% is probably too high. I generally tend to set the long-term growth equal to the risk-free rate used in the model.

Check the portion of EV coming from your Terminal Value and aim for anything between 50-70%. If the percentage is too high, extend your explicit FCF projections for a few years before reaching the terminal stage.

Check the implied ROIC in your Terminal Year. As a rule of thumb, aim for a ROIC equal to your terminal WACC.

You may be asking yourself: "Do I really need to do a DCF?" The answer is "No." You do not need to go through a DCF in order to be a great investor. In fact, basing your investment decisions solely on DCF might result in you breaking the #1 rule: letting your winners run. Many investors believe that once their stock reaches a specific price, they need to sell and move on. A few problems with this approach:

Often times, investors using fundamental analysis like to be tagged as "long-term" and "buy-and-hold" investors to separate themselves from technical analysts. If you are using a DCF the way described above, you are in fact trying to be a market timer. It doesn't matter if you justify your timing with a MA Crossover or a DCF, you are still trying to time the market in both cases.

If you religiously follow price targets set through DCF, you will never be able to catch that big winner. No DCF in the world could have predicted runs like Amazon, Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX), Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL), etc.

DCF models often fail to capture key qualitative elements such as brand recognition, customers' loyalty and management quality.

If you want to run a DCF, do it, but don't base your investment decisions exclusively on it.

Should I average down?

Averaging down is a tricky topic, as you incur in the risk of multiplying your exposure to losing companies. Do not blindly average down when you see a price drop. A few things to consider:

Why is the price dropping? If the fall is related to company news that could have a long-term impact on the business, do not average down.

Do not average down if your position is already large enough

I tend to prefer averaging down my core holdings rather than more speculative bets. Before taking actions, consider how averaging down would impact your risk profile.

I know seeing red in one of your investments can be frustrating, but blindly averaging down will expose you to more risks than rewards. Fun fact: stocks can always go lower.

When to sell?

Selling is more of an art than a science. Ideally, hold your companies for as long as possible and let compounding do its magic. I do not base my exits on quantitative factors (ex. technical levels, price targets, etc.). As I already discussed, I believe investing with a price target in mind will definitely do you more harm than good. A few things you should consider before selling:

The company is being acquired

You need the money

You believe there is a better opportunity in the market

The original investment thesis doesn't hold true anymore

You want to rebalance your portfolio

If you don't need the money immediately or you don't see a better opportunity in the market, trimming your exposure (gradually selling) is sometimes a superior choice than just selling the entire position.

To Summarize

Invest for the long term and let your winners run. Hold a fairly concentrated portfolio of 10-15 stocks. Not all growth stocks are created equal. Find a systematic approach to screen for quality companies. Have a mix of core holdings and speculative companies. Look for growth at a reasonable price and do not overpay for growth.

Disclosure: I am/we are long GOOGL, FB. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.