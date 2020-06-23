Prepare For The Worst: Harrison

While the equity market is all about making outsized returns, the bond market sniffs out risks and protects capital, so investors would be wise to understand what the “smart” money is thinking and doing, Ed Harrison said during today’s Real Vision Daily Briefing.

Harrison said that because the bond market is geared toward mitigating downside risks, it can be a useful indicator. In early June, the market was reflecting optimism about the economy, but now the spread between the 2-year and 10-year charts is flattening. If it continues to flatten, it may be telling us that the economy is not as robust as expected when the reopening started.

This less optimistic picture dovetails with what we’re seeing on the virus front, as a “second wave” of coronavirus in the U.S. and around the world threatens to negatively impact economic growth.

Harrison said he believes we will see the knock-on effects of the disturbing rise in cases through the summer and beyond. Specifically, he sees trouble for corporate real estate, earnings, and unemployment, and said that he expects the equity market will look to be overvalued as it is today.

On a more positive note, Harrison discussed the recent news that 97% of S&P stocks are trading above their 50-day moving average. This very wide market breadth is seen as a positive technical indicator and it could portend a period of gains down the road.

The question is how long those positive returns may last. Will we get stopped out in September or October, or could we be on the verge of a five to 10-year upturn? Only time will tell, but considering that we are at the worst point in the pandemic, and the market is not priced for some of the downside risks we face going forward, Harrison offered a bit of advice.

“Hope for the best but prepare for the worst,” he said.

