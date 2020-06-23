As we began to emerge from the depths of the market selloff, we pegged CarMax as a name that would rebound nicely.

Prepared by Tara, Senior Analyst at BAD BEAT Investing

As a reminder, our team recommended CarMax (KMX) a year ago at $58 per share but we encouraged our traders to lock in gains while letting the house's money run on a remaining position back before Christmas 2019. Make no mistake, no one really saw the catastrophe that hit our market from the COVID-19 shutdown. As we began to emerge from the depths of the market selloff, we pegged CarMax as a name that would rebound nicely, though it has been a faster bounce off the lows than we were anticipating. Obviously, most companies are feeling the pinch from shutdowns, and a consumer that is less powerful than it was just four months ago, but CarMax has held its own. The question is whether you should stay in the name, or, if you are on the sidelines, consider entering a new position here in the 90's? We think a hold is fine but wait a bit more before considering a new position. The just reported quarter was reflected an economy that was shutdown, but we expect fundamental improvement going forward.

Doing well but the car market is tough

CarMax sells used cars, but not just to consumers. It also sells vehicles that do not meet its retail standards to licensed dealers through on-site wholesale auctions. It also sells some new vehicles under special franchise arrangements. Like other vehicle sales outlets, the company offers its customers financing alternatives through its own finance operations. High-margin services are also offered, such as appraisal services, vehicle repairs, and offering extended warranties.

When things are going well, the business is profitable, and sales have been growing over time, but this is a heavily saturated market, and with a consumer economy that is strapped and stretched thin. Right now, it is tough. Unemployment remains high. Local economies are still reopening. It is going to be a tough. Car sales are obviously going to suffer, and that is why the stock was down so much on the selloff, but the market is handicapping a solid recovery later this year and of course in 2021.

We do not think you should chase shares here just yet, only because pressure is going to remain on sales. But on top of that, the name is competing with major dealerships, local/independent used lots, and even online now. And those selling cars are starving for business. While CarMax has done an effective job branding itself and increasing sales year-after-year, the space is crowded to say the least. Now, COVID-19 notwithstanding, the company has held its own against these competitive pressures. This is evidenced by Q1 results, even with shutdowns ravaging economies.

Revenue down as expected, but

CarMax just reported earnings and revenues were down sizably. While the pace of sales growth had been slowing somewhat in recent quarters, the economy was simply grinded to a halt thanks to COVID. The back half of the quarter was incredibly pressured. The company used to put up consistent double-digit sales increases in past years. That said, Q1 revenues were $3.23 billion, beating estimates by $565 million, but falling 40% from last year.

The sales beat welcome, though the quarter was really tough to handicap admittedly. Even without COVID, we would argue that the days of rapid growth are behind. This is because CarMax has spread across the nation, and so there is a bit of a saturation impact, in top of all the competition. Then add in the virus. That all said, the company did show certain points of strength and weakness that we want you to be aware of.

Key data, all of which we expect to improve following Q2

Total used vehicle unit sales fell 39.8% in the quarter and comparable store used unit sales fell off 41.8% versus the prior year's first quarter. Ouch. However, that was pretty expected. We expect pain again in Q2, but expect week to week improvement. As we get to H2 2020, we expect significant fundamental improvement, but much of this is priced into the stock.

Same-store sales performance was around what we expected. This was largely due to COVID related shutdowns but also softer customer traffic as a result of economic pain, and we would argue, a fear of going out, at least in the early days of the shutdowns.

We do want to point out that the wholesale business really took it on the chin. Wholesale vehicle unit sales were down 47.6%. When we had covered the name previously, sales were flat-to-down, and had recently just started to turn positive. There as a massive decline in appraisal volume, and a defensive reduction in the company's appraisal buy rate. That buy rate almost always goes down in periods of weakness in the broader market, but was turned up thanks to COVID. Turning to the service plans and financing side of the business, revenues were also down markedly. Extended protection plan revenues (which includes extended service plans and guaranteed asset protection revenues) fell $38 million versus the prior-year level, reflecting declines in used volumes, lower traffic. from extended protection plan sales, as well as declines in costs from the plan providers.

As far as the top line is concerned, it was overall better than expected, but still painful. We expect pressure on all these lines again in Q2, but anticipate the back half of 2020 to see a solid move toward normalization. As you can imagine, with such massive hits to the top line it translated to earnings weakness.

Earnings suffer, but market is looking ahead

While drastically falling sales are a big negative, we have to question the impact on profit. In other words, revenue declines see commensurate expense cutting? Well, considering basic cost expenses, total gross profit fell a whopping 52.3% to $354 million in the quarter. This was a result of profit declines in all segments.

One item we do watch is used vehicle gross profit per unit. This fell versus the prior-year period, down $278 per vehicle thank to pricing adjustments to move inventory. The mean profit per vehicle is a key metric to watch and we expect pressure on it in 2020, but improvement in 2021. Wholesale vehicle gross profit was down 50.8%% driven by volumes, and a decline in per vehicle profit of $65 to $978.

Still, we need to look at other lines of expenses. Selling, general and administrative expenses dropped 24% to $373.7 million, but was only down 15% when we back out a settlement from Takata airbags. We expected larger declines here frankly. Advertising expenses were down, as was stock based compensation expenses. It is worth noting a larger store count led to some inflation in expenses, relative to if store count was stagnant.

With the weak top line and expenses that were not as low as we would like, the bottom line missed consensus expectations. In fact, the company swung to a loss when we back out settlement proceeds. The loss per share was $0.15, and that was well below our expectations for breakeven.

Moving forward

Sales have progressively improved since hitting a trough in early April. Comparable store used unit sales for the two weeks ended June 14 were within 10% of last year’s sales, with many stores generating positive comparable stores sales. That is good news. We expect the overall Q2 to see sizable declines from a year ago, but expect that the second half of 2020 improves markedly versus H1 2020. However, we believe the market is largely looking out to 2021 for a strong rebound to near pre-COVID levels. That said, this is more than priced into shares, and with sizable gains since our last coverage, it might not hurt to take a little profit here. New money should wait for a pullback.

If you like the material and want to see more, click "Follow" and if you are looking for guidance from a professional team of traders, check out BAD BEAT Investing below

This is it. Secure Your 50% Off Discount Now Like our thought process? Stop wasting time and join the community of 100's of traders at BAD BEAT Investing at an annual 50% discount. It is simple. We turn losers into winners for rapid-return gains You get access to a dedicated team, available all day during market hours.

Rapid-return trade ideas each week

Target entries, profit taking, and stops rooted in technical and fundamental analysis

Deep value situations identified through proprietary analysis

Stocks, options, trades, dividends, and one-on-one portfolio reviews

Disclosure: I am/we are long KMX. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.