Those who feel comfortable investing in sub-sector ETFs like cloud computing and cybersecurity may appreciate WFH.

Direxion is about to go live with its work-from-home ETF. Today, I look at what the fund may look like.

A work-from-home themed ETF is closer to seeing the light of day.

As reported on June 22 by Seeking Alpha, Direxion has recently filed an updated prospectus with the SEC on its Work From Home ETF (WFH). We now know that the fund will carry a 45-bp annual management fee, which is very much in line with the industry average.

What has yet to be disclosed is the exact composition of the portfolio, or how long it may take until the ETF is available for trading. Today, I look at what WFH might look like based on a "sneak peek" provided by the index provider Solactive in March, and what investors could expect of the ETF.

Credit: Harvard Business Review

The methodology

First, it helps to review the stock selection methodology. According to the prospectus, the Solactive Remote Work Index that WFH tracks is an equal-weighted group of 40 companies "that specialize in providing products that focus on the ability to work from home: (1) remote communications, (2) cybersecurity, (3) project and document management, and (4) cloud technologies."

The approach used to screen and select the stocks sounded pretty unique to me. Rather than relying on historical or even projected financial results, Solactive uses a "proprietary natural language processing algorithm." Here's more detail on it:

ARTIS [a.k.a. the algorithm] uses key words to review large volumes of publicly available data which [Solactive] believes will identify and classify companies as being in the WFH industries and then ranks the companies within each WFH industry based on the number of key word “hits”

So, the more work-from-home "buzzwords" the algo can find in annual reports, published business descriptions, and financial news articles, the more likely it is that a company's stock will be included in the index. Solactive helped to clarify the approach by listing some of the companies, sectors and countries that would qualify for inclusion in its flexible office index (which I assume to be a proxy for the remote work index) as of March 2020. See table below.

Solactive went further and listed the two companies with most thematic relevance within each of the four individual categories:

Cloud Technologies: VMware (VMW) and Inseego (INSG)

Cybersecurity: Okta (OKTA) and Fortinet (FTNT)

Online project and document management: Upland (UPLD) and Box (BOX)

Remote communications: Zoom Video (ZM) and 8×8 (EGHT)

The key characteristics

Information is still limited at this point, but it looks like we have a list of 13 likely names in Direxion's new ETF from the table and bullet points above - about one-third of the total portfolio. Because Solactive also listed the top 5 names by market cap, I suspect that names like Apple (AAPL) and Adobe (ADBE) could end up left out.

I assembled a hypothetical, equal-weighted portfolio with these 13 names to get a sense of what WFH might look like. Below are some of my key findings:

Source: Yahoo Finance

Heavy tech exposure : Not much of a surprise, WFH stocks are likely to be heavily tilted towards the tech sector. Software and cloud players are likely to dominate.

: Not much of a surprise, WFH stocks are likely to be heavily tilted towards the tech sector. Software and cloud players are likely to dominate. Rich valuations : At an average 29x P/E and 35x price-to-book (the latter certainly skewed by Box's 159x and Zoom's 79x multiples), WFH is likely to contain very pricey stocks. Value investors need not apply.

: At an average 29x P/E and 35x price-to-book (the latter certainly skewed by Box's 159x and Zoom's 79x multiples), WFH is likely to contain very pricey stocks. Value investors need not apply. Little-to-no dividends : The fund will likely have a very low yield. The few dividend-paying companies will probably be mega-cap names with a slow growth profile, such as Cisco (CSCO).

: The fund will likely have a very low yield. The few dividend-paying companies will probably be mega-cap names with a slow growth profile, such as Cisco (CSCO). Higher growth : To make up for high valuation and little cash distribution to shareholders, growth should be higher. Of course, this will likely appeal to investors looking to bet on the recent trends in the WFH economy.

: To make up for high valuation and little cash distribution to shareholders, growth should be higher. Of course, this will likely appeal to investors looking to bet on the recent trends in the WFH economy. Diversified market cap : While it is unlikely that small cap names will make it in the ETF, the fund will probably not resemble your standard portfolio of mega-cap Big Tech names. For instance, Inseego's market value is only about $1 billion today.

: While it is unlikely that small cap names will make it in the ETF, the fund will probably not resemble your standard portfolio of mega-cap Big Tech names. For instance, Inseego's market value is only about $1 billion today. Momentum play: Lastly, and even though this ETF could very well be part of a buy-and-hold strategy, it will probably attract momentum players. The chart below depicts the performance of the hypothetical 13-stock portfolio since the start of 2020. Notice below how it (blue line) would have outperformed the S&P 500 (green line) over the past six months or so by a mile and a half.

Source: Yahoo Finance

Final few words

The launch of Direxion's WFH will be timely, as the world continues to grapple with the challenges of the COVID-19 crisis. For this reason, the fund could continue to perform very well in the foreseeable future. However, more importantly than guessing price movements and placing well-timed bets, I believe it is important to understand what type of investor this ETF may cater to.

A tech-hungry, growth-biased audience may be the most suitable for WFH. This is probably the same crowd that would feel comfortable investing in a fund like the Cloud Computing ETF (CLOU) or First Trust NASDAQ CEA Cybersecurity ETF (CIBR).

Disclosure: I am/we are long AAPL, ADBE, CSCO. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.