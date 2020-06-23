With Vedanta's (VEDL) delisting catalyst firmly in play, I think investors may find it worth revisiting this beaten-down name. As delisting scenarios in India typically happen at a premium, the exit price will certainly be something to watch out for. As things stand, I expect the reverse book build-derived threshold price will come in at a significant premium to the indicative offer price of Rs 87.5/share, which is significantly below book. I also see healthy dividends, eventually resuming in fiscal 2021 and 2022 to support the parent, Vedanta Plc, which should, in turn, also benefit minority shareholders. At current prices, Vedanta offers investors a considerably undervalued play on a base metal recovery, while getting paid a potential c. 16% yield to wait.

Commodity Downturn Weighs on the Financials

Vedanta's EBITDA stood at Rs 45.5 billion, implying a hefty 26% Y/Y decline, which was broadly in line with consensus estimates. The list of exceptional items for Q4 '20 was long, however, with c. Rs 170 billion primarily due to asset impairments at the oil & gas and copper operations. After accounting for these losses, the book value currently stands at c. Rs 147/share (down from the prior c. Rs 168/share).

(Source: Consolidated Financials)

The aluminum performance was, however, a standout for the quarter, as, despite a 9% Y/Y drop in aluminum prices, EBITDA still surged on lower alumina and coal prices, as segmental margins rose c. 1,200bps. The strong operating performance for aluminum resulted in its consolidated EBITDA share rising to c. 25% for the quarter, relative to 6% in the prior year. Similarly, lower coal prices also boosted the power segment, which posted an EBITDA growth of 27% Y/Y despite a 40% fall in volumes.

(Source: Q4 '20 Presentation)

However, O&G was the main drag, as lower prices and production led to EBITDA more than halving for the quarter, with the segment's share in consolidated EBITDA falling to c. 19% (from c. 29% in the prior year). Zinc International (ZI) also detracted (but to a lesser extent), as the segment saw an EBITDA decline for the second consecutive year (-19% Y/Y) on lower commodity prices and production. Broad-based weakness at O&G was partially offset by lower costs at ZI, aluminum, iron ore, and steel, though the net impact on EBITDA was still largely negative.

(Source: Q4 '20 Presentation)

Net-net, the result was a net loss attributable to shareholders of Rs 125.2 billion for the fourth quarter and Rs 66.6 billion for the full year (the first loss in four years for the company), as a c. Rs 110 billion impairment (net of tax) O&G-related charge weighed on the bottom line. Encouragingly, the company would still have been profitable excluding the one-off impairment charges, though the increasing frequency with which large impairment losses on its O&G assets have been incurred is cause for concern. Understandably, there was no volume/capex guidance provided on the call, with management instead focused on providing comfort on the prospects of a debt re-finance for fiscal 2021.

(Source: Consolidated Financials)

Dividends Likely to Return in Fiscal 2021 and 2022

Following Hindustan Zinc's Rs 16.5/share in dividends (in which Vedanta holds a 64.9% stake), I would expect c. Rs 12.5/share of dividends to eventually flow through to Vedanta shareholders (including minorities) over the coming year. While there is no final dividend for minorities right now, my base case remains for a payout resumption in tandem with the commodity price recovery.

(Source: Economic Times)

With base metal prices still down on the back of a COVID-19-driven global slowdown, Vedanta's low-cost production capabilities, with zinc and oil in the top decile and aluminum in the second quartile of the world cost curve, leave the company in a good position. Along with cash at Hindustan Zinc (net cash of c. Rs 195 billion at end-Q3 '20), the company looks set to navigate the current downcycle unscathed.

(Source: Credit Presentation)

The key issue is Vedanta's net debt, which stands at c. Rs 212 billion. Management has been working on deleveraging through repayments from operating cash flow, with an added working capital benefit, partially offset by dividend payments by Cairn India (CWNQY). The tricky part, however, will be balancing the parentco's debt obligations (c. $7 billion net debt). Assuming the parentco does not default, Vedanta would need to upstream DPS of c. Rs 17.5/year (implying a c. 16% dividend yield at current prices) for the parent to meet its interest obligations of c. $440 million in fiscal 2021 and 2022. As things stand, I see little alternative but for Vedanta to upstream dividends from Hindustan Zinc, which has a well-capitalized balance sheet, and should be able to sustain DPS of c. Rs 15/year.

(Source: Q4 '20 Presentation)

Upcoming Delisting to Catalyze the Realization of Value

The pending reverse bookbuild (RBB) process will determine the price at which the maximum number of shares are tendered by public shareholders, with a counteroffer to be made should the price under the RBB be deemed unacceptable. E-voting for the process will run until the 24th June, with a two-thirds majority required for the process to move ahead. Note that counteroffers will need to be more than book value, which currently stands at c. Rs 146/share (vs. the current Rs 110/share trading price).

I see the delisting exercise as a notable positive, signaling the promoters' confidence in a commodity price pick-up. With the book value almost double the indicative offer price of Rs 87.5/share, I see plenty of upside from here. I would also note that delisting exercises tend to take time in India; for instance, it took the company four years to delist Madras Alumium (MALCO).

In the meantime, the YTD divergence in the share prices of Hindustan Zinc and Vedanta presents an opportunity for investors, as it would appear the market is either assigning a significant discount to Vedanta's stake or ascribing a negative value to its other entities. As a base metal price recovery takes shape, the dividend gets back on track, and the delisting offer price rises, I see both stocks eventually converging. The abolition of the dividend distribution tax in India also minimizes leakages and should serve as an additional tailwind.

(Source: Bloomberg)

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.