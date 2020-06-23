Earnings of Bank of Montreal (NYSE: BMO) plunged to C$1.0 per share in the second quarter ended April 30, 2020, down 58% from the first quarter of the fiscal year 2020. A pandemic-driven hike in provision expense and a dip in non-interest income contributed to the earnings decline. Earnings will likely recover in the second half of the year but remain below the earnings for the corresponding period last year. The provision expense will likely decline from the second quarter’s high but remain above normal due to BMO’s high exposure to COVID-19-sensitive segments and the oil and gas industry. Further, the net interest margin will likely decline in the third quarter because of the lagged impact of policy rate cuts on LIBOR. Overall, I’m expecting earnings to decline by 21% year over year to C$6.81 per share in 2020 (US$ 5.04 per share). Future provision expense can give a negative surprise because it depends on the duration of the COVID-19 pandemic, which is uncertain. As a result, BMO currently carries a high level of risk. The October 2020 target price suggests a high upside; however, I’m expecting the risks to counter the attractive valuation, leading to a range-bound movement in BMO’s stock price. Consequently, I’m adopting a neutral rating on BMO.

Exposure to Some Segments Will Create Credit Risks

BMO’s provision for credit losses jumped to C$1.1 billion in the second quarter from $0.3 billion in the first quarter of the fiscal year 2020. The provision expense will likely decline in the coming quarters from the second quarter’s high because the loan loss reserve built in the second quarter will likely cover for the economic downturn in the remainder of the year. As mentioned in the shareholders’ report for the second quarter, the loan loss reserves for the quarter incorporated the assumption that the economy will decline till the quarter ended December 2020, and start to recover in 2021. The reserve level also incorporated a base-case assumption of 8.5% average unemployment rate for Canada and 7.8% for the United States in 2020. In my opinion, the economic assumptions appear mostly reasonable; therefore, I’m expecting future reserve build to be smaller than the build for the second quarter.

Although the provision expense will likely decline from the second quarter’s level in the year ahead, it will likely remain above normal. BMO has material exposure to COVID-19-sensitive industries that will drive provisions in the third quarter. As mentioned in the second quarter’s investor presentation, the industries that have been hit hard by the pandemic, including hotels and airlines, made up 10.6% of total loans as of April 30, 2020. Additionally, the oil and gas industry made up 3.0% of total loans. Moreover, consumer installment and other personal loans made up 14.1% of total loans. I’m expecting the heightened unemployment in Canada and the United States to create some issues in the consumer segment. Considering these factors, I’m expecting BMO to book provision expense of C$2.5 billion this year, up from C$0.9 billion in the fiscal year of 2019.

LIBOR Decline to Squeeze Margin in the Third Quarter

BMO’s net interest margin, NIM, declined by 3bps in the second quarter due to the 150bps cut in target policy rates in the United States and Canada. The NIM will likely decline further in the third quarter because LIBOR did not take the full effect of the policy rate cuts in the second quarter. The chart below shows the lagged movement of LIBOR, which didn’t stabilize until the mid of May.

Data by YCharts

The maturity of expensive term deposits in the second half of the year will partially offset the effect of LIBOR decline. As given in the shareholders' report, 42% of term deposits will mature in the remainder of the year, representing 21% of total deposits. Considering these factors, I’m expecting the NIM to decline by 17bps in the third quarter and by 11bps in the full year. The following table shows my estimates for yield, cost, and NIM.

BMO’s loans grew by 8.9% sequentially in the second quarter on the back of heightened demand for relief loans. I’m expecting the loan growth to sharply decelerate in the remaining half of the year due to the reopening of economies. Moreover, loans under the Paycheck Protection Program and Canada Emergency Business Account Program will likely get repaid in the remainder of the year. Further, the threat of a second lockdown will likely remain until a COVID-19 vaccine becomes widely available; therefore, I’m expecting the credit demand for business investments to remain lackluster in the year ahead. Additionally, the upcoming US presidential elections will add to the uncertainty. Considering these factors, I’m expecting loan growth to decelerate to 1.0% in the third quarter from 8.9% in the second quarter, on a linked-quarter basis. Further, I’m expecting BMO to end the fiscal year with a net loan balance of C$476 billion, up 11.7% from the end of the fiscal year 2019. The following table shows my estimates for loans and other balance sheet items.

Expecting Earnings Decline of 21%

BMO’s earnings will likely recover in the remaining two quarters of the year from the earnings decline in the second quarter. A sequential decline in provision expense will likely drive the earnings recovery. For the full year, I’m expecting earnings to dip by 21% year over year to C$6.81 per share in the fiscal year 2020 (US$ 5.04 per share, assuming an exchange rate of C$1.35 per US$). The following table summarizes my estimates for income statement items.

There is a risk that actual earnings will miss estimates because the impact of COVID-19 on future provision expense is uncertain. Credit costs for the year ahead will depend on the duration of the pandemic. If the pandemic lasts longer than I expect, then the provision expense can exceed my estimate. BMO’s exposure to COVID-19-sensitive industries will likely magnify the impact of the pandemic on the overall asset quality of the portfolio. As a result, I believe BMO is facing high credit risk, which will likely constrain the stock price in the coming two to three months.

High Price Upside Versus High Risks

I'm using the historical price to book ratio, P/B, to value BMO. The company has traded at an average P/B of 1.46 in the past, as shown below.

Multiplying the average P/B ratio with the forecast book value per share of US$54.7 gives a target price of US$79.8 for October 2020. The price target implies a 43.7% upside from BMO's June 22 closing price. The following table shows the sensitivity of the target price to the P/B ratio.

Apart from the high price upside, BMO is also offering a decent dividend yield of 5.7%, assuming the bank maintains its quarterly dividend at the current level of C$1.06 per share (US$ 0.79 per share). Despite the high potential price upside, I’m expecting BMO’s stock price to remain range-bound in the near term of two to three months. In my opinion, the risks related to the impact of COVID-19 on credit costs will likely negate the attractive valuation and constrain the stock price. Consequently, I’m adopting a neutral rating on BMO.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This article is not financial advice. Investors are expected to consider their investment objectives and constraints before investing in the stock(s) mentioned in the article.