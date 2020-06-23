At this point, the market appears entirely infatuated with American Airlines Group (AAL) going bankrupt without any real review of logical facts. Analysts only review debt without analyzing the whole balance sheet crucial to any bankruptcy path. My investment thesis remains highly positive that the airline will not only avoid bankruptcy, but also thrive as air passenger traffic rebounds.

Image Source: American Airlines website

Raising Funds

A big part of obtaining the additional $4.75 billion from the U.S. Treasury via the Loan Program of the CARES Act could be the requirement of American Airlines to test the private markets. Southwest Airlines (LUV) just tapped the debt markets for a $1.8 billion offering at interest rates of 4.75% and 5.125%.

For this reason, American Airlines announced the following plans to raise $3.5 billion in a combined equity and debt offering:

$750M equity offering ($125M overallotment)

$750M convertible debt ($125M overallotment)

$1.5B senior secure notes

$500M term loan

If American Airlines can obtain any interest rates close to the amounts for Southwest Airlines, the company will likely be forced to take this route. Once the interest rates get into the double-digits such as with a previous United Airlines (UAL) debt offering, investors should expect the airline to pull the offering and force the hand of the U.S. Treasury to stand by the Loan Program.

The loan offered by the government comes with a five-year, senior secured obligation at a variable interest rate of LIBOR plus 3.50% and the requirement to issue 38 million dilutive warrants to the government. The big question is whether American Airlines is trying to raise the $3.5 billion in addition to the $4.75 billion from the government.

Most investors miss that American Airlines hasn't gone to the market to raise any funds since the start of the virus crisis. The airline entered the crisis with over $7 billion worth of cash on its balance sheet and the Payroll Support Program provided $5.8 billion in cash needed to stay afloat during the big dip in demand during Q2.

The airline still predicts ending June with liquidity of up to $11 billion, assuming the additional loan funds from the government. The equity and debt offering will give the company access to ~$10 billion in liquidity without the U.S Treasury and close to $15 billion with the loan.

Per the CEO, American Airlines was still working on the loan, but Doug Parker remains confident the government would ultimately approve the loan in June. The big unknown now is how the offerings fit into this equation.

Focus On Massive Assets

Only a week ago, American Airlines was talking about a zero cash-burn target by year-end with the goal of generating profits next year on reduced capacity. The airline is already targeting the June daily cash-burn rate of only $40 million, down $10 million per day from previous estimates. This amount doesn't even include the $22 million in daily PSP funds where the airline is overpaying for payroll in June when total capacity is still down 75% and domestic capacity is down 70%.

Source: American Airlines 8-K

Even under the worst-case scenario, the monthly liquidity burn is currently $1.2 billion, giving the company enough liquidity for nearly 10 months of no improvements in cash flows or cost reductions. Remember, the liquidity number assumes the PSP funds were cash issued with no restrictions, but this wasn't the case.

Investors already know that cash flows will improve on October 1 because payroll costs are too high for capacity due to the PSP funds' requirement to maintain full payroll until October 1. Also, revenues will jump with domestic demand set to surge as American Airlines increases July capacity from 30% of 2019 levels in June to 55% next month.

The big question now is whether the Loan Program is still on track or whether the airline even needs the funds. Clearly, the government will come through with the loan before the airline goes bankrupt, but shareholders don't want American Airlines issuing any more dilutive warrants. Besides, the airline has plenty of collateral for the loan and additional financing in the works. American Airlines lists $11.1 billion in unencumbered assets plus the mileage loyalty program has a listed valuation of up $31.5 billion.

Source: American Airlines 8-K

The reduced cash-burn rates and the unencumbered assets set up American Airlines to easily avoid any need for bankruptcy. The airline is likely to quickly line up financing at acceptable terms here.

The common thread of all the investors claiming the airline is heading to bankruptcy is the lack of focus on the asset portion of the balance sheet. American Airlines entered the crisis with the largest net property and equipment balances in the industry. Even after Q1, the airline had over $5.7 billion in net assets, more than both Delta Air Lines (DAL) and United Airlines (UAL).

Data by YCharts

Yes, American Airlines had more debt entering the crisis, but again the debt was built up from buying new planes and building the business. A big key is this third-party valuation for the AAdvantage program of between $19.5 billion and $31.5 billion. My previous research regarding the airlines discussed the upside potential from the mileage loyalty programs with a big question of how the American Airlines program was valued at only $12.5 billion, far below the $21.6 billion value for Delta Air Lines and $19.5 billion for United. This valuation by American Airlines makes far more sense with the AAdvantage program having a far bigger brand in the airline space.

Takeaway

The key investor takeaway is that American Airlines has far too many assets to not easily raise these new funds that will eliminate the bankruptcy fears. As passenger traffic surges higher and daily cash-burn rates fall, the airline is a buy on weakness after raising funds.

Looking for a portfolio of ideas like this one? Members of DIY Value Investing get exclusive access to our model portfolios plus so much more. Sign up today to see the stocks bought by my Out Fox model during this market crash.





Disclosure: I am/we are long AAL, UAL. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The information contained herein is for informational purposes only. Nothing in this article should be taken as a solicitation to purchase or sell securities. Before buying or selling any stock you should do your own research and reach your own conclusion or consult a financial advisor. Investing includes risks, including loss of principal.