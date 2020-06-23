After the carve out of StubHub and the likely sale of its Classifieds segment, eBay shares are valued at $63 (mid-point sales price scenario).

Investment thesis

Using a multiple-based SOTP approach, the shares of eBay (EBAY) appear to offer an upside potential of 30% (based on the closing price as of June 19, 2020), factoring in a successful sale of its Classifieds unit (negotiations are currently ongoing) for 100% cash consideration. My medium price target is at $63 per share.

What has happened so far?

"We believe that eBay Classifieds Group represents $8-$12 billion of value", concluded activist investor Elliott Management Corporation (Elliott) on January 22, 2019 in a letter addressed to eBay's Executive Board (businesswire.com). At that time, eBay shares traded at $31.00 (close price the day before the release of the letter), while Elliott indicated a value of $55-$63+ per share (implied upside potential of 77-103%). Actually, Elliott suggested a pretty concrete five-step plan to realize this value-creation opportunity centered around a comprehensive portfolio review:

StubHub and eBay’s portfolio of Classifieds properties represent high-value, strategic assets that are worth meaningfully more than the value currently being ascribed to them as part of eBay. In addition to unlocking substantial value, separating from these assets would allow eBay’s management team to refocus its efforts on the core Marketplace business.

Today, roughly 18 months later, eBay's ticket marketplace StubHub has already been sold to Viagogo for $4.1 billion (Bloomberg), while its Classifieds unit is in the middle of a sale process. According to rumors, the bidders are Prosus (PROSY)/Naspers (NPSNY), Adevinta (MKPEF)/Schibsted (SBSNF) (both strategic investors) and a consortium consisting of various private equity companies (Hellman & Friedman, Blackstone and Permira, among others). In my first analysis of the deal, I dug deeper into the question of who is potentially the more suited long-term holder of eBay’s Classifieds business.

What is the intrinsic value of the dismantled eBay?

If everything goes as envisaged, then eBay will solely consist of its Marketplace segment. According to the company’s Form 10-Q, “Marketplace includes our online marketplace located at www.ebay.com, its localized counterparts and the eBay suite of mobile apps”.

Using a quick and dirty multiple-based SOTP approach, I obtain the following output:

SOTP-driven valuation assuming a sales price at the mid-point of Elliott's calculation *On a cash-free and debt-free basis. Source: Author's own calculation based on eBay reports and Bloomberg data.

Where do the target multiples originate from?

To derive the current trading multiples of the Marketplace segment I use the peer group suggested in the company's Form 10-Q. Data from Bloomberg as of June 19, 2020 are shown below. Adjusted for outliers, the average EV/EBIT multiple stands at 22.8x. Next, I apply this multiple to the Marketplace operating income over the trailing twelve months (TTM) as of 1Q20.

Peer group: Current trading multiples based on EBIT consensus for current FY Source: Author's own calculation based on eBay reports and Bloomberg data.

At eBay, corporate costs run through a non-operating segment. I use a pro rata approach (TTM per 1Q20) to proxy the costs of the Marketplace segment standalone. Usually, the multiple on operating income (which normally is negative) for a corporate costs segment is calculated as weighted average over the multiples of the operating segments. However, as I assume that the Classifieds sale will be successful (and the StubHub segment already sold), the multiple on costs is the same as for the Marketplace segment.

How sensitive is the valuation to the achieved sales price?

The main drivers behind eBay's valuation are both the EBIT multiple for its remaining operations and the sales price for its Classifieds segment. Plugging both variables into a sensitivity table, price targets are obtained as below. The intrinsic share value is $63.02 at the current trading multiple and the mid-point of Elliott's valuation of eBay's Classifieds segment.

With regard to StubHub, Elliott's valuation estimate of $3.5-4.5 billion, as indicated in its letter, has been proven to be quite accurate. Therefore, it seems reasonable to build my model around the mid-point of Elliott's valuation for eBay's Classifieds unit.

Considering that there are several parties interested in this potentially once-in-a-lifetime opportunity might help the seller to drive up the sales price.

Sensitivity analysis depending on multiple and sales price Source: Author's own calculation.

What are potential shortcomings?

There is one major shortcoming worth mentioning. In my approach, the proceeds from the StubHub transaction ($4.1 billion) are not fully reflected. I have taken the cash and cash equivalents item from the balance sheet ($880 million), however, it appears that the company's management includes non-equity investments in its cash position to calculate net debt. My understanding is that the StubHub proceeds are included herein (at least partly). According to this methodology, the cash item stood at $5.2 billion per March 31, 2020. This basically means that my approach underestimates the net cash adjustment.

What are the takeaways for investors?

Against the background that the deal has a good chance of going through, eBay shares are currently significantly undervalued. The upside potential in share price of up to 30% primarily originates from two aspects: (i) the holding discount which eBay is/was suffering is disappearing with the sales of StubHub and the Classifieds segment, and (ii) for capital markets, it is much easier to attribute value to pure cash than to business operations.

If eBay is able to close the sale of its Classifieds segment successfully, the company would become a pure-play marketplace business. As Elliott outlined in its letter this would convert eBay into a potential acquisition target itself:

As e-commerce penetration accelerates, it is clear that eBay’s unique buyer, seller and geographic breadth make Marketplace a highly attractive acquisition target for both financial and strategic buyers. Particularly if separated from Classifieds and StubHub, a smaller, pure-play Marketplace would provide a unique and financially compelling opportunity for an acquirer to immediately establish a leading e-commerce foothold in many of the world’s largest markets.

In my opinion, the transaction proceeds are very likely to be distributed to shareholders via (special) dividends and/or share buybacks. Probably, Elliott would rather push for a dividend payment to see its investment case materialized sooner than later.

In a nutshell: Firstly, in the short run, investors can bet on a successful sale which most likely will translate into a (sharp) share price increase. Secondly, depending on the means chosen by the management to distribute transaction proceeds to shareholders, short- and medium-term horizons are required. And thirdly, the transaction scenario (eBay as a target) represents another investment case alternative for medium- to long-run oriented investors.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in EBAY over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.