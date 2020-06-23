Nevertheless, long-term Facebook is still undervalued, despite the run-up in its share price.

Short-term results, Q2 2020 and Q3 2020 are likely to be challenging.

WhatsApp and Messenger payment solutions are likely to pick up traction soon.

Q2 2020 is likely to be more brutal than investors expect.

Investment Thesis

Facebook (FB) is a very strong free cash flow generating company that turns every $1 of revenue into 30 cents of clean cash.

Having said that, I argue Q2 2020 and Q3 2020 are likely to be worse than investors expect, and that the recent rally on Facebook's share price is likely to be met by an abrupt sell-off.

Nevertheless, I continue to declare that Facebook's potential is still very strong and that once Facebook gets towards the latter stages of 2020, Facebook is likely to regain its footing and go back to being a growth company.

In summary, there will be some short term pain, before long-term gains.

Too Much Emotion, Too Few Investors Rely On Facts

Given its size, Facebook generates a large amount of limelight. It's very easy to get caught up in the politics of the day, particularly in an election year.

Furthermore, investing is already emotionally charged in and of itself, investors don't need to add further layers of complexity to their investments. Indeed, the table below contextualizes the Facebook opportunity:

Source: author's calculations

It appears that Facebook's days of growing its revenues in the mid-to-high 30s% are in the rearview mirror, and no longer likely to return, at least in the coming few years.

Furthermore, we know that the month of April was marked by a substantial decline in revenue growth rates as the ad market tightened up. The figures we have for April, are for flat revenue growth compared with the same period a year ago.

We don't know exactly whether May and June have seen the ad sector bounce back with vigor or simply 'stabilize'.

Saying that, many analysts and companies are reporting some vitality in the ad market, but it's difficult to know at present just how strong pricing is, even there's some small returning demand for ads.

A Tale of Two Stories

Despite being highly bullish Facebook, presently I do have some minor concerns.

For instance, even though the stock market has continued to rally strongly, with many stocks, including Facebook, now trading at or higher than previous all-time highs investors appear to be dismissing the underlying reality that the economy in 2020 is nowhere near as strong as it was in 2019.

Conversely, I never recommend that investors trying to time their entry, once the outlook improves.

I do passionately contend that investors paying less than $700 billion for Facebook are likely to see a strong positive return in time. My sole contention being that Q2 2020 and most likely Q3 2020 will be more brutal than investors are presently pricing in.

So How Should Investors Act?

From experience, I know that many investors unquestionably believe that a company has a highly compelling potential as long as the share price trickles up day after day. And that having the fortitude to hold onto its stock becomes increasingly challenging once a sell-off comes.

Consequently, I charge that investors should look beyond Q2 and Q3 results, and consider Facebook over a longer time frame.

Facebook is Still Highly Innovative

The prevalent argument against Facebook is that many users are turning off their accounts, and looking towards other social media platforms.

And while this may have some element of truth, the facts continue to point in the opposite direction:

Source: Q1 2020 Investor Presentation

We are able to see above that the total number of DAUs are still increasing. Of course, it should be noted that the above graphic includes figures from all of Facebook's platforms, Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp, and Messenger.

Accordingly, even if the argument that users are switching off their Facebook accounts holds some weight, users continue to be still very much engaged and connected within Facebook's family of apps.

Perhaps the most puzzling aspect of the whole story being why investors would not be willing to give Facebook the benefit of the doubt that its payments and commerce ventures would not pick up momentum.

Facebook has never been shy when it comes to monetizing its users, through any and all means, so why would they stop now?

Interacting With Business, The New Growth Strategy

Close followers of CEO Mark Zuckerberg will have noted his steady and increasing passion for monetizing WhatsApp and Messenger.

Zuckerberg is building on a strategy that has continues to work wonders for his company, the ability of users to follow their passions through his platforms.

Going through a country-by-country strategy, for now trailing in India, Facebook aims to make it easy and frictionless for businesses to complete their shopping experience through Whatsapp.

Subsequently, the added benefit being that businesses are able to then reconnect and follow up with shoppers, making their transactions less discretionary.

Valuation -- Investor Expectations Are Still Low

As noted throughout, on the one hand, I believe that Q2 and Q3 2020 will be weaker than many investors presently expect, and I question whether many investors will have the correct investment temperament to withstand the strong potential sell-off its Q2 2020 results are likely to bring.

On the other hand, I note that investors' expectations are not too high, despite Facebook's ability to be one of the strongest free cash flow generating companies, ever.

Source: author's calculations

Despite being a household name, and turning every $1 of revenue into 30 cents of free cash flow, investors are still only willing to pay less than 10x trailing sales for Facebook.

Even though Facebook's trajectory the past few years have been bumpy, this still leaves this strong free cash flow generating company being valued significantly cheaper than 'new era' social media platforms, for instance, Snap (SNAP), and Pinterest (PINS), both of which are still unprofitable.

The Bottom Line

Facebook continues to be put in the limelight for many of the wrong reasons. Investors are positively charged when it comes to Facebook. Meanwhile, Facebook continues to be a free cash flow machine.

Near-term I urge investors to remain the course post its Q2 and Q3 2020 results, as I proclaim that Facebook's medium-term prospects are strong and undervalued.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.