Market Continues Responding To Concerns - Weekly Market Notes June 22, 2020
by: Baird
Summary
There are looming concerns, chief among them would be bankruptcies and continued levels of high unemployment, as well as geopolitical tensions.
Historically, civil unrest has not had much impact on equity markets.
The market has a history of looking past economic and social turmoil to better days ahead.
