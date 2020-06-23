Given this situation, it should come as little surprise that I believe a Neutral rating to be appropriate, since the company's current distribution yield does not offer an adequate margin of safety.

This, unfortunately, means that there are risks to its distribution within the medium term as the world moves into an increasingly uncertain future.

This has seen its unit price rally back to levels approximately equal to the beginning of 2020, and thus, the company now only offers a distribution yield of 6.60%.

Introduction

Even though the total global cases of the coronavirus are still climbing, it nonetheless seems that global financial markets have returned to a somewhat uneasy state of calm, with many equity prices recovering towards their previous levels from early 2020. One such example is the Sabine Pass LNG facility owner, Cheniere Energy Partners (CQP), which also avoided reducing their distribution unlike many of their peers. Although the company's current distribution yield of 6.60% still seems enticing in this low interest rate world, once digging deeper, it appears insufficient considering the risks stemming from the company's leverage.

Distribution Coverage

When assessing distribution coverage, I prefer to forgo using earnings per share and use free cash flow instead, since distributions are paid from cash and not from “earnings”. The graph included below summarizes the company's cash flows from the last quarter and previous three years.

(Image Source: Author)

Since Cheniere Energy Partners has been undergoing a significant growth phase during the previous years as more of its LNG trains become operational, it could be argued that the company's historical distribution coverage is not particularly indicative going forward. During 2017-2019, it has varied significantly from negative 123.47% to a fairly decent 95.42%, with an average of negative 13.69%.

The primary purpose and takeaway from this section are that the company's distribution consumes a large portion of its operating cash flow, which was 83.33% during 2019. This means that even if Cheniere Energy Partners' capital expenditure was reduced significantly, its ability to deleverage would still be restricted anyway. Seeing as the company's sixth and final LNG train is not scheduled for completion until 2023, it stands to reason that its capital expenditure will continue for several more years, which should ensure that the company's net debt increases.

Financial Position

Since it could be argued that the company is still in its growth phase, the biggest issue facing any potential investment stems from its financial position. The three graphs included below summarize Cheniere Energy Partners' financial position from the last quarter and previous three years.

(Image Source: Author)

When reviewing these financial metrics, it becomes apparent that the company's leverage is fairly high, as primarily evidenced by its net debt-to-EBITDA of 4.91 and interest coverage of 2.86. Even though Cheniere Energy Partners' production capacity will increase 20% once its sixth LNG train becomes operational and thus likely boosts its earnings accordingly, given the company's continued capital expenditure and distributions, it would be reasonable to expect that its overall leverage will remain fairly similar to the current level.

Whilst this level of leverage may not pose a risk to Cheniere Energy Partners' ability to remain a going concern, it nonetheless still leaves the company minimal financial flexibility in the face of an uncertain future, and thus poses risks to its distributions. The current economic downturn has created a wide-ranging list of organizations that have reduced their distributions in order to address their leverage. This could be a real risk for Cheniere Energy Partners' unitholders in the medium term, since their distribution payments consume a significant portion of their operating cash flow, which thus restricts the ability to deleverage.

Even if the company completely ceases increasing its distribution each quarter until its sixth LNG train is completed in 2023, its ability to deleverage past this point would still likely be restricted. Cheniere Energy Partners' current quarterly distribution of $0.64 per unit still costs the company $1.264 billion annually, and once combined with the significantly reduced capital expenditure following its completion, this would still likely consume at least $1.5 billion in total of its operating cash flow. The company's annualized operating cash flow from the first quarter of 2020 with its five LNG trains operational is around $2 billion, and if this increases a further 20% in the future to account for the extra production capacity from its sixth LNG train, it would be around $2.4 billion. This would leave Cheniere Energy Partners approximately $900 million to deleverage, which would still take the company roughly nine years to just halve its net debt even if it did not increase, which seems unlikely given the aforementioned capital expenditure required to complete its sixth LNG train.

Although the company's leverage may never pose any threats to its distribution if everything goes as planned, one important lesson from the start of this decade has been that large and unexpected events can occur. This highlights the desirability of a margin of safety, so that if a unitholder were to unfortunately see their distributions reduced, they are still receiving an adequate income.

(Image Source: Author)

Thankfully, Cheniere Energy Partners' liquidity appears adequate, and whilst this does not remove the risks posed by its leverage, it nonetheless still indicates that the company is unlikely to face any issues remaining a going concern. The company's decent current ratio of 0.90 is further supported by a relatively solid cash balance, as well as another $1.536 billion available through both of its working capital and credit facilities.

Whilst it should not cause any problems given all the monetary support from central banks, Cheniere Energy Partners nonetheless faces a continuous wave of debt maturities throughout the coming years, as the table below displays. Since the company has little to no prospects of actually repaying these maturities, it will be reliant on debt markets being adequately supportive for it to refinance, which pushes the risks to its distribution slightly higher.

(Image Source: Cheniere Energy Partners’ Q1 2020 10-Q)

Conclusion

I am not necessarily proposing that Cheniere Energy Partners will face issues remaining a going concern, but more so that its leverage and thus likely restricted prospects to deleverage mean that a single-digit distribution yield is not particularly attractive, as it provides a little margin of safety. Given this situation, it should come as little surprise that I believe a Neutral rating is appropriate. If the company's distribution yield were around 10%, then my rating may possibly change upwards.

Notes: Unless specified otherwise, all figures in this article were taken from Cheniere Energy Partners’ Q1 2020 10-Q (previously linked), 2019 10-K and 2017 10-K SEC Filings, all calculated figures were performed by the author.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.