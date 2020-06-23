This has resulted in the company's leverage increasing despite it also raising around $1 billion of equity. If this trend does not change within the medium term, it will pose a risk to the dividend.

Since 2013, Xcel Energy's free cash flow has always been negative, and thus, it is reliant on debt to fund its dividend payments, which has helped increase it significantly.

Although I have nothing against debt-funded growth, it does not matter what type of company it is, the leverage cannot continue increasing indefinitely.

Normally, utility companies are seen as a safe and reliable source of dividend income, such as Xcel Energy, but the analysis of their finances should still not be skipped.

Introduction

Generally speaking, since most investors treat large utilities such as Xcel Energy (XEL) as safe and reliable sources for dividend income, some investors may then question the validity of assessing their leverage and, thus, dividend sustainability. Whilst this may have worked well in the past, given the company's heavy reliance on debt funding, this may not always be the situation. It does not matter what type of company, its leverage cannot continue increasing indefinitely.

Cash Flows and Debt

Thankfully, the graphs largely speak for themselves, with the first three graphs included below summarizing the company's cash flows and debt from the last quarter and previous seven years.

(Image Source: Author)

Xcel Energy's historical cash flow was primarily provided to provide context and frame the subsequent analysis of the company's financial position. It can be seen that whilst it has varied across the years, it has never been positive, with the surge in capital expenditure during the first quarter of 2020 weighing it down further year on year. Although this is seldom a positive sign for a dividend investment, since it stems from relatively high capital expenditure, the company's overall financial health may not be deteriorating if these investments are producing sufficient returns.

(Image Source: Author)

Since Xcel Energy has never produced any free cash flow, it naturally stands to reason that the company's dividend coverage has always been negative, despite it always being easily covered by net income. Whilst some investors may feel that net income coverage provides an adequate assessment of dividend coverage, I beg to differ, since dividends are ultimately paid from cash, and thus, using net income does not capture the true impacts to its financial position. Since the beginning of 2013, the company's dividend payments have totaled $4.809 billion, which were all clearly funded through debt, as its free cash flow was negative $4.647 billion during this same period of time. It is highly questionable if that can be sustainable in the long term, as the company's earnings would have to increase sufficiently to offset the additional debt used to fund both its negative free cash flow and dividend payments.

(Image Source: Author)

Following the company's previously discussed negative free cash flow and debt-funded dividend payments, it comes as no surprise that its net debt has been steadily expanding every year. Since the end of 2013, it has increased 65.78% from $11.843 billion to $19.633 billion, despite the company also raising a total of $1.075 billion of equity net of share buybacks. Unlike many other companies, Xcel Energy did not take any action to boost its very low cash balance amidst the turmoil during the first quarter of 2020. However, generally speaking, liquidity is less of a concern for such companies.

Financial Position

Whether this path of funding dividend payments through debt appears sustainable will depend upon its impact on the company's financial position. The two graphs included below summarizes Xcel Energy's financial position from the last quarter and previous three to seven years.

(Image Source: Author)

Even though its leverage is not necessarily excessive for a utility company, it can be observed that it has been increasing across all of these four primary financial metrics, which is a problematic trend in the medium to long term. To paint a further worsening picture, this has still eventuated despite Xcel Energy raising the aforementioned $1.075 billion of equity. If the company had used debt funding instead of equity funding, then its net debt-to-EBITDA at the end of the first quarter of 2020 would have been higher at 5.44 instead of 5.16. Considering interest rates have been heading towards record lows recently, it is rather concerning to see the company's interest coverage actually worsening to 2.55, which indicates that servicing its debt is beginning to become somewhat burdensome.

Since this is not simply due to one-off events or the economic downturn during the first quarter of 2020, it indicates that Xcel Energy's leverage is not trending in a sustainable direction, as its earnings have failed to keep pace with higher debt levels. Whilst this is not at crisis levels for a utility company, it still indicates that a change will be required within the medium term.

(Image Source: Author)

Since the end of 2017, the company's liquidity has also deteriorated modestly, as evidenced by its current ratio decreasing from 0.73 to a quite low 0.51. Unlike many of its peers, Xcel Energy did not take any action in the first quarter of 2020 to boost its cash balance and thus liquidity. Similar to many other utility companies, Xcel Energy's liquidity is less of the question versus its leverage, as it is a fairly large company that provides critical infrastructure. This means that it would be difficult to imagine the company being completely unable to access adequate liquidity to remain a going concern, especially with the recent supportive central bank monetary policy.

Conclusion

At the moment, it seems unlikely that leverage will cause any issues for its dividend. However, shareholders should continue monitoring the situation, as Xcel Energy operates in a capital-intensive industry, and thus far, it is trending in a worrying direction. Although investors can debate at what point the company's leverage would spell an end to its current dividend or stop any future growth, it does not change the fact that its leverage still has a limit and this recession is unlikely to help. After combining all these considerations, I believe that a Neutral rating is appropriate.

Notes: Unless specified otherwise, all figures in this article were taken from Xcel Energy’s SEC filings, all calculated figures were performed by the author.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.