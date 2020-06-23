In my early days writing, I used to cover a few names related to the auto industry - a few articles of General Motors (GM) in 2016 and 2017, several looks at the energy storage company Maxwell Technologies (MXWL) now owned by Tesla (TSLA), and while autos were far from the main business focus, I briefly covered the Alcoa spin-off Arconic (ARNC) that primarily caters to aerospace supply chains, but also supported converting more auto body production to aluminum.

At different times I have been long each of them, but currently have no position in any, selling out to take profit more than a year ago. As a result of selling those names that I covered plus selling a tiny position in Ford (F) fairly recently, I find I have no direct exposure to the American auto industry, and I am considering getting re-established. To be open, I do have oil and gas long positions, and consumer lending long positions that have some correlation, of course, to the auto industry, but not a direct stake in either OEM or suppliers. In perfect 20/20 hindsight, I should have taken the Tesla shares I would have gotten for Maxwell and held them, but that is water under the bridge now. Anyways, as GM shares have sunk back under $30 to the range I was buying them at in 2014 in the aftermath of the ignition switch controversy, I am taking a fresh look, and generally like what I see, but have not yet re-established a position.

(Image source)

Why Consider General Motors Now?

There are plenty of reasons why GM would not be considered an obvious choice at this particular moment, and I'll start with the bear arguments. Even absent the pandemic, it was likely that the auto cycle at large was due for a downturn in 2020 after multiple consecutive years selling over 17 million vehicles through 2019. With the craziness of the Covid-19 impact on the entire global economy, not only would automakers struggle to hit that figure due to production disruptions and closed dealerships, but consumers are predictably less likely to be in the market for new vehicles after so much loss of employment. From a shareholder's perspective, both GM and Ford (F) have suspended dividends and gone into cash preservation mode until this all blows over. The immediate future certainly looks anywhere from outright ugly to merely uncertain, and the shares have obviously reflected that expectation.

Data by YCharts

Even apart from the potential for a severe decline in sales for any variety of reasons (recession, the virus shutting down production, supply chain disruptions, or all of the above), 2020 would have been likely to start to see margin pressure. A scenario with the combined effects of even modestly lower sales, increased promotional pricing, larger investments in electric vehicles and a new UAW contract in 2019 that increased employee pay and benefits, all would point towards some struggles to maintain margins.

In fact, I recall CEO Mary Barra had created expectations for margins to exceed 9% on a pre-tax basis back when she took the reins, as reported in the linked 2014 New York Times article. She had taken action like no longer selling as many GM products for low-margin rental fleet sales, although not coming to a complete halt in terms of commercial fleet sales generally. With a good number of new electric vehicles [EVs] slated for production in the next few years, my strong guess is that sales for now will be less lucrative than traditional ICE vehicles; even at light sales volume will still likely be one more little force pushing margins down initially.

Data by YCharts

If that wasn't enough, consumer credit sources providing car loans are reporting definite upticks in loans falling more than 90 days behind. The finance division may be forced to take some significant write-offs, and the market in used vehicles is seeing a supply bounce, bringing down prices and making new cars less appealing in comparison. Finally, for at least a decade now, western car makers have almost all been betting big on China, both as a source of production and for sales growth. The second of these has come to a hard stop for the moment, as the Chinese market growth for new cars has pretty well dried up for the moment - almost two years of declining sales now. I would say those are probably the bear arguments in a nutshell, and I would say they have a leg to stand on.

In spite of the bear reasoning, there are some solid reasons to counter the bear rationale; I strongly suspect the differences are more due to different time horizons related to the arguments than truly different interpretations of the fundamentals. To start with, the first quarter results beat expectations. EPS came in at $0.62, although free flow cash from automotive operations was ($900 million). Both figures are bound to be worse in Q2, but I think the low expectations are currently factored into the shares.

Consensus full year 2020 EPS is for $1.05, implying less than $0.50 for the remaining three quarters combined and a 77% reduction over 2019. While that translates to a still healthy P/E of 25.3 based on 2020 estimates, moving to 2021 estimates of EPS of at least double the 2020 figures quite possibly higher (consensus at the moment is close to $4.00, and $2.00 is currently the lowest estimate), which put the forward P/E at 12.5 or less. Sitting basically at the end of Q2 2020 as I write, in my view, the full year 2020 figures are largely meaningless by now, and I am far more interested in how 2021 and even 2022 are shaping up.

Equally important is the health of the balance sheet through the choppy times. Along with suspending the dividend to conserve cash, saving more than $2.3 billion per year, and halting stock buybacks, in May 2020, it raised $4 billion in new debt adding to its Q1 ending cash and equivalents and short-term investments balance of $33 billion, leaving it presumably with a balance of around $30 billion in cash on hand at the moment; that is assuming a significant loss in cash from auto operations in Q2. On top of its actual cash, for Q1 it reported another ~$39 billion in current assets in the finance division comprised of loans and leases, and another $25 billion in long-term finance division assets.

Of course, the debt looks like it exploded, but inclusive of its additional $4 billion in cash from the bonds, GM looks solvent; $100 in current assets to $91 billion in current liabilities, leaving some breathing room for the company to reset itself for a post-pandemic landscape. By the end of Q2, the gap won't be that big, but should still be sufficient.

The elephant in the automotive industry is the ongoing investments in electric vehicles and self-driving technologies. For GM's part, in March, it showed off more of its plans in these areas just as the virus was starting to become an American concern. With a call for $20 billion to invest in these combined areas between now and 2025, the current plans are to have many more production electric vehicles rolling off by 2023, with a few starting production in 2021. Although one traditional argument is that consumers will not care that much about electric vehicles if gas prices are low, which they clearly are at the moment, I believe that argument is slowly eroding and EVs are chipping away at market share.

As more models to consumers' tastes hit dealership lots, such as crossovers and trucks, my expectation is that sales will ramp up meaningfully, and GM will be as well positioned to benefit as any other manufacturer. EVs are seriously expanding beyond sedans and GM is getting ready, as just one example, by bringing back the Hummer nameplate in an electric truck and SUV model. Although it abandoned Europe, where a strong EV lineup might be a market advantage, it is still very much present in China, where there is renewed interest in subsidizing the electric vehicle market.

On automation, progress is building steadily. While the media attention at large is generally more focused on the transition to more electric vehicles, self-driving technology is probably the bigger fish in the long term. Here, GM made the well-known investment in Cruise, and Mary Barra and her team continue to believe that some commercial opportunities are close at hand, including both cargo transportation and human mobility. A pending application with the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration going back to 2018 is still being tweaked for a taxi service, and a separate application is expected for a driver-less shuttle.

In time, as markets normalize again and sales stabilize, I expect a shareholder-friendly approach to resurface, with a reinstated dividend and possibly share repurchases as well. This won't likely be all that soon, but I anticipate that within 24 to 30 months, there will start to be some income returned. Investors should not expect a dividend matching anything close to what it was before, given the higher debt load to navigate.

Final Thoughts: General Motors As A Buy And Hold?

GM investors who have held the shares for several years, say going back to the beginning of Mary Barra's tenure, if forced to sell now, would basically be getting out with the dividends earned and little else. Auto makers are notoriously cyclical, and prior to 2020, plenty of people thought they were defying gravity as it was. As such, cyclical stocks tend to make poor candidates for a "buy and hold" approach, especially when the income potential is taken away.

On the other hand, there cannot be a "one size fits all" answer. Given the leaps in valuation that Tesla has taken while the traditional car makers have floundered in the market, my sense is that both sets of valuations have been pushed to extremes. With such cyclical factors to account for, prudent entries, and exits, take on greater importance. It may not be a true buy and hold type of name, but the current context is providing a fair chance to enter.

Based on the current set of circumstances, I am cautiously bullish on account that General Motors is taking the difficult steps now to preserve cash, and has taken the right steps previously to shrink its footprint, to be nimble enough to make the transition to EVs and autonomous and compete effectively. The pandemic is making a difficult transition even more uncertain, but General Motors had laid the groundwork that will allow it to get past the immediate tough days ahead and be ready. I am open to starting a long position in General Motors shares at its current valuation.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in GM over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.