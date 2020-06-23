Qualcomm (QCOM) has been busy since 2017, getting its future arranged for faster growth rates. Finally, after years of setbacks and obstacles, Wall Street is expecting a sharp jump in Qualcomm EPS into 2021-22. The owner/manufacturer of many of the patents and semiconductors that make wireless communication possible, Qualcomm is a critical player in the world’s information-technology economy.

Image Source: Gadgets 360 Article

For long-term stockholders, patience may yet prove a virtue! It took several years of fifth-generation (5G) chip research & development for the newest wireless industry standard to become reality. Qualcomm eventually bought out its 5G chip partner Intel (INTC) in 2019. The company spent hundreds of millions in legal fees fending off the Apple (AAPL) licensing and patent disputes between 2017-19. Plus, Qualcomm had to deal with its failed takeover attempt of NXP Semiconductors (NXPI) during 2018. All told, today’s $89 price is not much different than its 2014 high quote around $80. Last but not least, the string of bad luck has been capped by the coronavirus economic shutdown and supply chain problems of 2020, estimated to dent June Q3 sales by 20-30%.

After the NXP Semiconductors merger fell apart (an effort to expand and diversify away from its cell phone and smartphone chip and license focus), the company has done an admirable job of redeploying its cash hoard into a monster share buyback. The company has been able to repurchase 25% of its outstanding shares since the end of 2015, with a sizable chunk of it acquired last year. The good news is the balance sheet remains quite strong and liquid after the buyback, while leveraging future operating results for the remaining owners.

Image Source: Company Website

Plus, Qualcomm has refocused its preparation for the new 5G wireless growth wave that began deployment in 2019. This back-to-basics approach should help the stock price to much stronger performance soon. Just last week, Qualcomm announced a new processor Snapdragon 690 CPU chip for cheaper sub-$500 smartphones (a consumer price-point representing 50% of global phone sales) geared toward 5G network access. Are you wondering what all the fuss over 5G is about? For perspective, experts believe the speed of 5G may encourage customers to use phone access as a replacement for cable TV subscriptions. If 5G does revolutionize wireless communication and internet access, Qualcomm’s piece of the pie could turn into an income bonanza!

Settling all disputes with Apple was a huge win for the company, as sales/income trends from one of its largest customers will remain intact. Intel’s withdrawal from the immediate 5G chip market was also a positive, reducing competitive pressure and the sharing of profits through their former partnership, at least for a year or two. In the end, once the coronavirus economic mess becomes less intrusive to operations and demand sometime in 2021, the final weight holding Qualcomm in check will be removed.

Wall Street analysts agree with this view. 2021-22 should usher in a dramatically stronger profit picture. And, the increase in earnings will be divided between fewer owners, after the large share buyback. Below you can see the unusual bump higher expected in EPS, especially against other available equities for your investment capital in the U.S. Estimates are calling for cash income to nearly double from $3.45 in fiscal 2020 to $6.23 per share by 2022-23. Analyst estimates collected by Yardeni Research are only looking for 2022 S&P 500 earnings to make it back to 2019's pre-recession level. On a relative basis, Qualcomm’s 75-90% surge above last year would be a standout winner.

Plus, well above-average expansion in Qualcomm revenues is projected by Wall Street vs. S&P 500 businesses in general. The 5G rollout is forecasted to cause a massive rise in new smartphone demand, as an upgrade cycle begins.

High Margins/Returns and Conservative Balance Sheet

Qualcomm produces robust profit margins on each dollar in revenue, and superb returns on investment in the operating business. Not only are margins/returns extraordinarily high against most businesses in America, but readings on the upper end of the technology industry spectrum are incredibly desirable. Below is a 10-year graph of its high gross profit margins, net after-tax profit margin, return on assets, and cash flow to assets. Notice how margins/returns have improved materially in 2019-20 with the refocus on its core phone chip and licensing business model.

Gross profit margin is the highest in the major semiconductor producer space. Below you can see how Qualcomm’s 65% margin stacks up against peers and competitors Apple, Intel, NXP Semiconductors, Advanced Micro Devices (AMD), Cisco Systems (CSCO), NVIDIA (NVDA) and Taiwan Semiconductor (TSM).

And after years of investment, operating issues and refocus efforts, Qualcomm’s net after-tax profit margin is set to rise toward the top of the heap into 2022-23, from the middle of the pack today.

Both the return on assets and cash flow to assets calculations are primed to climb even further for Qualcomm, as 5G is rolled out in 2020-21.

Despite expending billions on share buybacks, Qualcomm still retains a conservative, liquid and flexible balance sheet vs. the average S&P 500 business. At the end of March, the corporation held $10 billion in cash and another $5 billion in current assets, compared to an equity capitalization of $100 billion at $89 a share. $29 billion in total liabilities and net long-term liabilities of $14 billion (subtracting $15 billion in liquid assets from $29 billion in total debt, contractual obligations and IOUs) are easily managed with trailing 12-month cash flow generation of $8 billion. Theoretically, Qualcomm could pay off all net liabilities in 2x years, if it quit capital expenditures and the common dividend, all other variables remaining the same. Compared to an S&P 500 equivalent over 5x net long-term liabilities divided by trailing annual cash flow, Qualcomm ranks in the top 10% of blue-chip businesses for balance sheet strength.

Fundamental Valuation

So, if Qualcomm is about to hit the gas on growth rates, margins/returns are high and improving, and its balance sheet is liquid and strong, the stock valuation must be expensive in anticipation of a terrific run in operations? Not really, and this lack of conviction by investors, stung by missteps, opens the buy opportunity for new investment.

Below you can review Qualcomm’s valuation on its basic financial metrics. Believe or not, the stock trades in the middle to the low end of trailing price to earnings, sales, cash flow, and free cash flow over the last decade. The number that really catches my attention is the low price-to-sales ratio of 4.2x, far below the 6x average of 2010-15. I am scratching my head how price to sales can approach anywhere near the 2.3x ratio of the typical S&P 500 business, just before an important sales growth surge.

A trailing free cash flow yield of approximately 6.5% today, near a bottom in operating results, represents something of a steal to me. Compared to a trailing S&P 500 earnings yield around 5% in June 2020, Qualcomm’s upside looks quite substantial if income and cash flow are about to explode higher.

Attractive Dividend Yield

Additionally, the high dividend yield and rising payout story are worth the price of admission by themselves. Collecting 2.8% on trailing cash payouts is again much stronger than the equivalent 1.8% S&P 500 number. Yet, Qualcomm is projected to witness a spike in cash flow and income generation into 2022. In all likelihood, the company will increase the dividend payout markedly in 2021-22. On the other hand, Wall Street analysts are projecting a 20-25% cut in total dividends paid by S&P 500 companies during 2020, from the negative income effects of the coronavirus recession. Comparing likely payouts during calendar 2021, Qualcomm may be providing a 3.5% forward yield vs. the market’s 1.5-2.0% number.

Then contrast next year’s probable 3%+ distribution yield from a liquid balance sheet, high operating margin/return, rapidly growing blue-chip to the Treasury yield curve under 2%. Next to bonds guaranteed to never raise the coupon yield, owning Qualcomm’s future dividend stream is exceptionally tempting. Below is a graph of the steady improvement in quarterly cash distributions, and the starting yield for new investment over the last decade.

Technical Momentum Improving

Already in 2019-20, Qualcomm is beginning to outperform the general stock market. Over the past 52 weeks, the stock quote has risen +20% faster than the S&P 500. You can review the relative gains in Qualcomm on the chart below, alongside some other momentum indicators.

The Negative Volume Index (NVI) is rising in excellent fashion, marked with a red arrow. NVI measures price and volume only on days where trading activity is lighter than the previous session. The logic is lower volume days, with less news moving the price, are better representative of underlying trends. Professional traders, hedge and mutual funds, plus serious investors buying on weakness often appear after big news, higher volume days. When price rises on slack volume, it can indicate an absence of supply for the next day.

My thinking is a stronger buying opportunity could present itself in coming weeks, as a period of consolidation makes sense following the rapid price gains since March. The Average Directional Index (ADX) appears to be rolling over from a slight oversold condition, circled in green. If price falls back to support above both the simple 200-day and 50-day moving averages around $80 currently, my plan is to be a buyer. Purchasing shares between $80 and $82.50, outlined with the purple box, could be an ideal setup for placement in my diversified long/short portfolio design. I will be particularly motivated to buy Qualcomm if a small price decline is matched with a similar percentage drop in the market averages.

Final Thoughts

I am modeling a current fair value for Qualcomm shares in the $110-120 range, using historical financial ratios the last ten years. The good news is underlying worth should rise to $130-140 in 6-12 months, and above $150 by early 2022, if Wall Street growth estimates are met. Record low savings and Treasury rates in the economy today argue for an expansion in valuation multiples vs. the level experienced the last ten years. In terms of a sturdy foundation for future price advances, Qualcomm is as good a target as I can find in June 2020.

If you can buy on weakness in the coming weeks under $82.50 (which may or may not occur), investors could hit the jackpot, entering just before the sweet spot of a major price gain plays out. In addition, a lower price would deliver an even better risk-adjusted dividend yield proposition. Honestly, Qualcomm could become a unique total return winner in the next 3-5 years, as both price and dividend increases may be significant.

My forecast is Qualcomm will be a solid long choice in a properly hedged portfolio, with the potential to outperform S&P 500 price changes by 15-25% annually in the next 2-3 years. Again, a higher cash distribution yield than the market averages will pump investment gains further in favor of bulls.

Thanks for reading. Please consider this article as a first step in your research process. Consulting with a registered and experienced investment advisor is suggested before making any trade.

Want to read more? Click the "Follow" button at the top of this article to receive future author posts.

Disclosure: I am/we are long INTC. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I/we may initiate a long position in QCOM over the next 72 hours.



This writing is for informational purposes only. All opinions expressed herein are not investment recommendations, and are not meant to be relied upon in investment decisions. The author is not acting in an investment advisor capacity and is not a registered investment advisor. The author recommends investors consult a qualified investment advisor before making any trade. This article is not an investment research report, but an opinion written at a point in time. The author's opinions expressed herein address only a small cross-section of data related to an investment in securities mentioned. Any analysis presented is based on incomplete information, and is limited in scope and accuracy. The information and data in this article are obtained from sources believed to be reliable, but their accuracy and completeness are not guaranteed. Any and all opinions, estimates, and conclusions are based on the author's best judgment at the time of publication, and are subject to change without notice. Past performance is no guarantee of future returns.