Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (REYN) launched its IPO earlier this year to begin trading as a publicly listed entity following a decade being privately held. The company is known for its namesake 'Reynolds Wrap Aluminum Foil' and related cooking products that hold a leading market share in the US. Its 'Hefty' brand is also recognized for quality products including a line of disposable tableware, storage, and trash bags. While the COVID-19 pandemic this year has led to a disruption to the broader economy, Reynolds last reported a solid quarter for sales and earnings benefiting from strong demand amid "stay-at-home" trends. Beyond the near-term boost, we think the outlook is positive supported by solid fundamentals with continued growth opportunities. Separately, the company has paid its first quarterly dividend that yields 1.7% and we see room for dividend growth going forward.

REYN Fiscal Q1 2020 Earnings Recap

Reynolds Consumer Products reported its Q1 earnings on May 7th with non-GAAP EPS of $0.30 which beat expectations by $0.03. Revenue of $730 million in the quarter climbed 9.8% year over year and was also ahead of estimates. The gross margin of 26% was flat compared to the result in Q1 2019 while the adjusted EBITDA margin at 18.5% increased by 200 basis points from the period last year. The higher net income in this period at $26 million compared to $17 million in Q1 last year was driven by both higher sales volumes and a lower interest expense as the company used its IPO proceeds to pay down a significant portion of its long-term debt.

The key takeaway here is that management observed a strong increase in demand particularly in the second half of March as consumers shifted spending to household essentials and at-home meals as the COVID-19 pandemic lockdown restrictions closed many dining out options. Reynolds Cooking & Baking segment revenues of $243, which represents about one-third of the total, increased by 14% y/y. The Hefty Waste & Storage products segment, which is traditionally a profit driver with high margins, led growth with revenues climbing 16% y/y. There is an expectation that these dynamics continued into the Q2 period in April and May as the consumer spending habits remained affected by the pandemic.

The company ended the quarter with $200 million in cash and equivalents against a total outstanding debt of $2.5 billion. Favorably, total debt is down from $4.2 billion at the end of 2019 before the IPO. Management expects to continue deleveraging going forward. The overall liquidity position is strong considering a current ratio of 2.5x.

Management Guidance And Consensus Expectations

Reynolds management is largely reiterating full-year earnings guidance that was issued back in March with the Q4 2019 earnings report. While there is an increase in demand supporting revenues, the company also expects some additional cost pressures based on COVID-19 response efforts. From the press release:

As a result of increased demand related to the COVID-19 pandemic and the anticipated benefit from lower interest rates, the Company has increased its guidance on all profit measures and reduced its Net Debt target. The Company has assumed the increased demand associated with COVID-19 will continue in the near-term, however, it expects COVID-19 operational-related cost increases to offset the impact of the increased demand resulting in its Adjusted EBITDA forecast for Q2 – Q4 2020 remaining in line with its previous guidance.

The company expects adjusted EPS between $1.85 and $1.92 reflecting adjusted net income between $388 million and $403 million. Favorably, given the guidance for adjusted EBITDA of $700 million at the midpoint, a target for year-end net debt between $1.9 billion and $2.1 billion implies a manageable leverage ratio of 2.8x. The trend here is for a steady improvement of financials going forward.

In terms of consensus expectations, the market is forecasting revenues at $3.2 billion for 2020 representing a 4.8% year over year increase. The EPS consensus for 2020 at $1.90 is in-line with management guidance. For 2021, the expectation is for revenue growth of just 1% considering that 2020 will represent a difficult comparison period. EPS growth of 5% in 2021 would to be driven by some upside in margins and scale.

Analysis And Forward-Looking Commentary

Reynolds benefits from its portfolio of established brands recognized for quality. The company notes that across several categories, their products are number one in terms of market share in the U.S. The items are positioned as a premium option in the segment which typically commands higher average selling price and margins compared to alternatives competitors.

These staple products have a high penetration in the U.S. market. The company's long-term growth is supported by opportunities to expand into new categories while also benefiting from an expansion of distribution with new e-commerce channels. Consumers are buying Reynolds products at both the corner store along from the online retail giants. It's worth noting that the company has a private label business for store brands which captures different price points. In our view, this is a good business that will be around for the long haul.

Valuation Check

Valuation appears reasonable. Based on 2020 consensus EPS, REYN is trading at an 18.3x forward P/E multiple which is a discount compared to other consumer staple stocks like Procter & Gamble (PG) at 24x, Kimberly-Clark Corp. (KMB) at 19x, and Colgate-Palmolive Co. (CL) at 25x. While each company has important differences and operate in varied segments, Reynolds' revenue growth in the last quarter at 10% was stronger than PG, KMB, and CL. In our view, the earnings multiple spread compared to PG and CL should narrow based on Reynolds' strength implying upside in the stock.

A Dividend Growth Potential

Reynolds initiated a quarterly dividend with an announcement in March for the first distribution of $0.15 per share. The annualized rate of $0.60 per share represents a forward yield of 1.7%. The dividend represents an earnings payout ratio of approximately 33% on full-year adjusted EPS guidance. While no indication of a future increase has yet been made, the company has said it intends to drive shareholder returns through balanced capital allocation. We expect the dividend to grow to be a part of that and annual increases to the quarterly rate at least in-line with the upside in earnings.

Going back to the peer group mentioned above; PG, KMB, and CL have averaged a normalized payout ratio on earnings closer to 60% over the past decade. By this measure, it's also possible Reynolds has room to increase its payout over time to approach sector benchmarks as its balance sheet deleverages and an earnings growth trajectory can be established. While the current yield for REYN stock at 1.7% is modest, investors should appreciate the combination of value and growth potential.

Verdict

Reynolds Consumer Products is a quality company with good products people use every day. While the current debt position remains slightly elevated as a weakness, the more favorable trends in growth and profitability support a positive long-term outlook. We rate shares of REYN as a buy with a price target of $38.00 representing a 20x multiple on 2020 consensus EPS and 12% higher from the current level. The catalyst here is that we think there is an upside to the revenue estimates for the rest of the year. Tactically, we would add to a position on any weakness in the stock under $30.00.

The risk here comes down to the uncertainty over the macro environment and evolution of the U.S. economy going forward. A longer-lasting recession than currently expected could force a revision lower to the company's growth outlook. If unemployment remains stubbornly high with an absence of stimulus measures to support consumer spending, Reynolds could suffer if consumers switch the generic alternatives further pressuring its organic growth. Monitoring points for the remainder of the year include the evolution of financial margins and progress on deleveraging.

