Shopping center REITs have been among the hardest hit sectors over the past three months, as many of their tenants have been closed due to shelter-in-place orders. Investors are undoubtedly concerned as a number of these REITs have cut or suspended dividends due to rent collections being far below their normal levels. This concern has resulted in a large sell-off, which, in my opinion, could only be justified if one believes that daily life will never return to normal. This presents opportunities for investors who are willing to look past short-term challenges in a bet that well-run REITs such as Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) will survive and thrive in a post-pandemic world.

(Source: Kimco Realty company website)

Survive and Thrive

Kimco Realty is one of the largest Shopping Center REITS with 401 properties that are well-located in growing markets. Over the past decade, management has done an impressive job of pruning properties in secondary markets, with a renewed focus on core markets with growing populations. Today, 85% of average base rent (ABR) comes from core markets, as opposed to 63% in 2010. The benefit is that core markets are expected to have population growth of 6.3 million over the next five years, which should greatly benefit its transformed portfolio.

(Source: June Investor Presentation)

What I also like about Kimco is that management has strategically positioned itself to be more e-commerce resilient, and perhaps more pandemic-resilient as a by-product, through increasing the percentage of its properties that are grocery store anchored, from 62% in 2014 to 77% today. In addition, as what I see as a sign of location quality, the average sales per square foot of its grocery tenants have increased 24% since 2013, outpacing the rate of inflation.

Digging into the financials, rental revenues and operating income (excluding depreciation) have remained essentially flat compared with 5 years ago. While this may imply underperformance relative to the market, I’m actually somewhat impressed by these figures as this occurred during a time of great transition for the company.

Since 2015, the company has shed a number of underperforming centers in secondary markets and repositioned itself in growing metropolitan markets, reducing the property count from 754 back in 2015 to the 401 that it has today. So, while rental revenues are essentially flat since 2015, the source of those revenues are of higher quality in nature as they come from better located centers with a higher percentage of them being grocery anchored.

(Source: Created by author based on company financials)

As a result, operating margin (calculated by operating income excluding depreciation / revenues) has stayed consistent in the 63% to 65% range. This suggests to me that management has executed well on the timing of its dispositions and its development pipeline without sacrificing margins.

(Source: Created by author)

Of course, as most equity REIT investors know, revenue numbers are meaningless if it comes at the expense of additional debt and share issuances. The following graph gives me comfort in that net debt as a percentage of gross assets (property value before depreciation) has trended down by 4% since 2015. In addition, shares outstanding only increased by 5% since 2015. This tells me that management did not rely on leveraging up the balance sheet nor dilutive equity issuances as its primary source of funding for transformation efforts, instead relying primarily on cash flow after dividends in a largely self-funding model.

(Source: Created by author)

Looking ahead, I see Kimco as being able to manage through the current crisis without having to do dilutive equity issuances nor take on additional debt to fund operations. Management announced that it received 58% of May rent, and I expect that to be higher in June. Applying a conservative estimate of 60% rent collection for Q2, Kimco would presumably collect $174 million worth of revenue (based on 60% of total Q1 revenue). This would be more than enough to cover the combined $152 million worth of property expenses, SG&A, and interest expense that it had in Q1, and this is assuming no workforce reductions and no salary reductions.

I also see management as being proactive in responding to COVID as it introduced curbside pickup at its properties and a Tenant Assistance Program to help its tenants apply for small business loans. Farther down the line, I see more development opportunities for Kimco, as it continues to develop its properties into multi-use, with The Witmer apartments in Pentagon City being a prime example. I view shopping center REITs with well-situated properties, such as Kimco, as essentially being land banks with a large runway of development potential.

Balance Sheet

Kimco’s balance sheet is in good condition, with BBB+ or equivalent ratings from S&P and Moody’s. Only 2% of its debt is maturing for the remainder of 2020, and no more than 12% of its debt matures per year through 2024. It also has a long weighted average maturity term of 10.1 years. While the fixed charge coverage ratio was 3.6x in the last quarter, I would expect it to become strained in the latest quarter. However, I don’t see their lenders as being excessively concerned as interest payments are continuing to be made in this ultra-low interest rate environment and the current difficulties are not brought upon by inappropriate risk-taking by management.

One near-term bright spot is the monetization of Kimco’s stake in Albertsons (ACI), which, according to Mizuho, could be worth $850 million. This would help further strengthen the balance sheet, and if management so chooses to use all of it to pay down debt, it could reduce its long-term debt balance by 15%.

Key Risks

Investors should be aware that Kimco’s dividend has been temporarily suspended and will likely be cut. This shouldn’t come as too much of a surprise as rent collection was 58% in May as many of Kimco’s tenants, like those of its peers, have come under pressure.

In addition, fears of a second wave of infections could materialize and cause another shutdown of the economy. I see this risk as being somewhat mitigated by many stores adapting to the new environment, with curbside pickup being one of them, and modified indoor/outdoor seating at many restaurants. Also, I see growing public weariness towards another shutdown as the economic ramifications have been huge, and the government cannot be expected to continue stimulus measures into perpetuity.

Investor Takeaway

An investment in Kimco today shouldn’t come down to whether or not it can maintain its dividend (which has been temporarily suspended), but rather if it can survive the pandemic and thrive after it ends, which I believe it can. Management has proved its skill through transitioning the portfolio into a much higher quality one without sacrificing balance sheet quality. Based on my estimated reduced rent run-rate, it seems that operating and interest expenses are well-covered, making it unnecessary for management to tap debt or equity markets for the purpose of funding operations. Farther down the line, I see further development potential on its well-located properties as a net positive.

I view shares as being undervalued at the current price of $13.06 and a P/AFFO of 13. I have a Buy rating on shares with a one-year price target of $16.50 which provides a margin of safety as this still sits well below the stock's trading level during most of 2019.

(Source: F.A.S.T. Graphs)