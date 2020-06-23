Lower-For-Longer Interest Rates: What It Means For Equity And Bond Markets

How high could the 10-year Treasuries go?

With the monetary and fiscal stimulus bazooka, could inflation rear its ugly head?

Equity markets are close to returning to the record highs reached in February. But interest rates remain low and could stay there through 2022 and beyond. Kim Parlee speaks with Priya Misra, Head, Global Rates Strategy at TD Securities about the impact of unprecedented stimulus on markets and monetary policy.

