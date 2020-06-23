Lower-For-Longer Interest Rates: What It Means For Equity And Bond Markets
by: TD Wealth
Summary
Implications of lower-for-longer interest rates on equities and bonds.
With the monetary and fiscal stimulus bazooka, could inflation rear its ugly head?
How high could the 10-year Treasuries go?
Equity markets are close to returning to the record highs reached in February. But interest rates remain low and could stay there through 2022 and beyond. Kim Parlee speaks with Priya Misra, Head, Global Rates Strategy at TD Securities about the impact of unprecedented stimulus on markets and monetary policy.
