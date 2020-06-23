In short, Amazon's ads business may be worth more than AWS, as it could start raking in more free cash flow than AWS over the next five years.

I illustrate via an analysis of the growth of free cash flow per share how Amazon's ad business has become such a prominent contributor to Amazon's overall valuation.

Amazon's ad revenues hide under its "Other" business segment, which looks a tiny piece when compared to overall revenue; however, the intrinsic value of the ad's business is currently ~$1,000.

Amazon's ad business is snowballing higher and appears set to continue this positive trend over the next decade, which will thereby drive free cash flow higher.

Investment Thesis

Over the last decade, the emergence of the digital ad industry has created a de facto duopoly, with Google (GOOG)(GOOGL) and Facebook (FB) capturing ~60% of the market share. For years, it looked like Amazon (AMZN) would miss out on their rightful share of this burgeoning market due to a confusing product offering in the digital ad space. However, the unification of three media divisions into a single "Amazon Advertising Platform" (now known as Amazon DSP) and a renewed focus on advertising has brought Amazon roaring back into the digital ad market debate. Here's why Amazon's ad business is a more valuable asset than Amazon Web Services (AWS), on which I have been and continue to be bullish:

Amazon's "Other" segment (read: its ad services business) is its fastest-growing revenue stream (3-year CAGR of +66%).

Leveraging its entire ecosystem to boost its advertising platform coupled with the secular growth trend in the digital ad market, Amazon's ad business could come to generate more free cash flow than its current profit center, AWS, in the next 3-5 years.

Since Amazon's ecosystem (e-commerce platform and Amazon devices) already covers the majority of its advertising expenses like hosting a high-traffic website, I expect Amazon's ad business to enjoy operating margins ~75% and free cash flow margins of between 65 and 70%. Of course, this means that we must value other segments of its business with lower multiples, as I will demonstrate in a future "total sum of parts" valuation of Amazon research note.

Amazon's ad business itself could be worth ~$3,900 per share by 2030.

In today's article, I will analyze Amazon's ad business and estimate its intrinsic value on a standalone basis.

A Unified Amazon Advertising Platform

In the past, advertisers running multiple ad types (mobile, desktop, in-video) have faced difficulty navigating Amazon's silos (Amazon Media Group, Amazon Marketing Services, and Amazon Advertising Platform) and their service teams due to poor coordination among these three separate business units. However, in August 2018, Amazon consolidated all these divisions and their ad products under one roof: Amazon advertising, which thereby simplified the process of running major ad campaigns (i.e., sponsored products & brands, paid search style listings, or video or display ads) on Amazon's retail properties for big marketing agencies.

Programmatic Advertising Across Amazon's Ecosystem & Other Publisher Properties Could Be Blockbuster in Digital Ad Industry

Amazon’s Advertising Platform (later renamed to Amazon’s Demand Side Platform or DSP) poses a direct challenge to Google and Facebook for marketing budgets, as it offers ad buying on other publisher properties (both web & mobile) in addition to its own ecosystem. By combining the power of a DSP to serve ads on external platforms with quality inventory and its own incredible ecosystem (e-commerce mobile & desktop, FireOS devices, etc.), Amazon can capture a large piece of the advertising pie.

In comparison to Google and Facebook which rely on individual identities and personal preferences to deliver targeted advertising, Amazon has the upper hand as it knows what people actually buy. Amazon DSP's key strength is its ability to utilize consumer purchase data (~50% of all online retail sales in the U.S.) generated by Amazon's e-commerce business.

Additionally, Amazon can combine this purchasing data with insights on user's consumption of movies, TV shows, music, and audiobooks gathered from more than 100 million Amazon Prime subscribers in the U.S. Thus, Amazon has more visibility into the consumer journey, from searching to comparing to purchasing. This insight can yield high ad conversions once its users leave Amazon’s ecosystem.

For example, a golf resort could target an Amazon user who recently bought a new set of golf clubs via an advertisement on a non-Amazon travel website. Such targeted advertising comes under the umbrella of programmatic advertising. If you are interested in learning more about programmatic advertising, please read my recent article on the Trade Desk.

Some skeptical marketers have said that Amazon’s dual role as e-retailer and as an ad seller represents a conflict of interest with advertisers and brands. However, Amazon’s reach and scale render it too lucrative to pass up as an advertising channel. Amazon does not rely on its users' personal information like its rivals Google and Facebook, and thus, it is immune to potential regulations regarding privacy issues.

Amazon is scaling up its advertising business by leveraging the narrow yet profound understanding of consumers’ purchase histories while respecting their privacy. If Amazon adopts an open approach in contrast to Google and Facebook's "walled garden" approach, i.e., it shares this data with other networks like app monetization platforms that are focused on e-commerce and services, then Amazon could rapidly increase its share of the overall advertising pie while simultaneously adding value to its ecosystem. Hence, a fundamentally different approach to its rivals could go far in disrupting the current duopoly in the digital advertising market.

Amazon Advertising's Total Addressable Market

The rapid rise in Amazon ad revenues is supported by a significant secular growth trend (the transition from traditional media advertising to digital advertising). An omnichannel, data-driven, and targeted digital marketing campaign can significantly increase an advertiser’s return on investment, as I illustrated in this article, and enterprises acknowledge this fact. Amazon's access to data related to consumer spending is unparalleled; thus, its ad services business has a significant advantage over rivals like Google and Facebook.

The majority of marketers are now tilting their advertising budgets towards digital channels, and this trend is projected to continue for years to come. I firmly believe that Amazon DSP’s ability to consolidate a large part of the digital ad universe into a single platform for its clients (ad buyers) renders it one of the most well-positioned companies to benefit from this trend (alongside a handful of other DSPs, of course).

As you can see in the image above, the US digital ad market is expected to eclipse $150 billion in 2020 and reach ~$200 billion by 2023 (+11.77% CAGR over the next four years). Along with this organic growth, Amazon is also expected to win more market share as it scales up its advertising offering. Thus, I expect Amazon DSP to become a major player in the digital ad space in the United States within the next five years.

Amazon devices include FireOS products, which take up ~1/3rd share of the connected-TV ad market. The connected-TV ad market itself is slated to grow at ~19% CAGR over the next four years, as can be seen below.

Global Digital Ad Market Is Also A Huge Opportunity

Although the United States is the most prominent digital ad market in the world, it might not be the fastest-growing market as the global digital ad spend is expected to rise quicker than the US.

As we all know, Amazon is a truly global company with an e-retail presence across continents. So, we must look at the global digital ad market, which is estimated to be worth $517 billion by 2023. Furthermore, the global digital ad market is projected to grow faster than the US digital ad market.

Amazon Ads By Numbers

Over the last three years, Amazon's ad business grew at ~66% CAGR, outpacing its rivals and increasing its market share from a paltry 2% in 2017 to 9% in 2019. In the first quarter of 2020, Amazon reported "Other" (primarily ad) revenues of $3.9 billion (up +43.59% y/y).

In the next four years, Amazon's annual ad revenue is expected to grow to $32 billion at ~25% CAGR. With other businesses covering most of ad publishing expenses, Amazon DSP enjoys high operating margins of ~75% and free cash flow margins of 65-70%.

Disrupting The Digital Ad Duopoly of Google and Facebook

According to statista.com, Amazon's market share of US digital advertising spend went up from 6.8% in 2018 to 8.8% in 2019. Further, Business Insider Intelligence predicts that Amazon's US digital ad market share could rise to 14% by 2023 at the expense of Google and Facebook.

Amazon's Ad Business is worth ~$500 billion or $1,000 per share. Here's the proof:

To determine the intrinsic value of Amazon's ad business, we will employ our proprietary valuation model, with which many of you are already familiar. For those of you who have not yet seen it, here's what it entails:

In Step 1, we use a traditional DCF model with free cash flow to equity discounted by our (as shareholders) cost of capital. In step 2, the model accounts for the effects of the change in shares outstanding. Normalizing valuation for future growth prospects at the end of the ten years. (3a.) Then, using today's share price and the projected share price at the end of 10 years, we arrive at a CAGR. If this beats the market by enough of a margin, we invest. If not, we wait for a better entry point.

Now, let's check out the results!

L.A. Stevens Valuation Model

Assumptions:

Assumption Value Free cash flow per share $21.12 Free cash flow per share growth rate 20% Terminal growth rate 2% Years of elevated growth 10 Total years to stimulate 100 Discount Rate (Our "Next Best Alternative") 9.8%

Source: L.A. Stevens Valuation Model

As you can see above, Amazon's ad business has a present value of ~$1,025 per share, meaning its current market cap is ~$520 billion. Hence, we can ascertain that Amazon's ad business contributes roughly 40% of Amazon's current share price of ~$2,600. Interestingly, Amazon's ad business is worth more than Amazon Web Services (see AWS's Valuation here).

Expected Price Return

Let's say we use the net present value from the previous section and assume that Amazon's ad business is worth ~$520 billion, i.e., it accounts for ~$1,025 from the share price of ~$2,600.

To calculate total expected return, we simply grow the above free cash flow per share at our conservative growth rate, then assign a conservative multiple, i.e., 30x or 35x, to it for year ten. This creates a conservative intrinsic value projection by which we determine when and where to deploy our capital.

Here are the results!

Source: L.A. Stevens Valuation Model

Therefore, one can expect Amazon Advertising's value (on a per-share basis) to grow from ~$1,025 to ~$4,600 at a CAGR of ~16% in ten years.

Although this does not tell us the total expected returns for Amazon, it highlights that one component of its business will be 75% more than its total business presently by 2030.

Risks

Amazon's ad business (and correspondingly, Amazon) could end up missing on our estimates due to the following potential challenges:

In the near term, an extended economic downturn could force enterprises to cut advertising budgets (spending), thereby curtailing Amazon's revenue and growth in both the digital ad and the connected-TV ad businesses.

Digital ad giants Google and Facebook have integrated shopping features within their platforms. This move could help them maintain their market share in digital ads and maybe even take away some of Amazon's e-commerce share.

Regulatory risk regarding potential government intervention and consequential break up of Amazon would mean a contraction of Amazon Advertising's margins to levels of Facebook and Google (retail business won't pay for hosting expenses; however, retail margins will improve)) and it might not grow as fast as we estimated due to losing access to Amazon's robust ecosystem.

Conclusion

Using conservative assumptions, we determined that intrinsically, Amazon's ad business is worth $1,025 per share (market cap: $520 billion), which is approximately 40% of Amazon's current price. With revenues of ~$15B, free cash flow margins of roughly 65-70%, and sustained growth above an average of 30%, Amazon's ad business is more valuable than AWS.

The transformational shift in advertising from traditional channels to digital channels shall continue to enlarge the addressable market for Amazon. Additionally, the acceleration witnessed in cutting-the-cord should drive Amazon's connected-TV ads revenues higher in the future. As Amazon scales up its advertising business with the addition of new services and solutions across its ecosystem, I expect "Amazon Advertising" to become the largest moneymaker at the retail to cloud to advertising technology behemoth in the next few years.

Final takeaway: I rate Amazon a buy at ~$2,600.

As always, thanks for reading; remember to follow, and happy investing!

