Weekly Closed-End Fund Roundup: June 14, 2020
Risk-off week as 4 out of 23 CEF sectors positive on price and 6 out of 23 sectors positive on NAV last week.
Munis lead while MLPs lag.
Big cuts to KYN/KMF.
Author's note: this article was released to members of CEF/ETF Income Laboratory on June 15, 2020.
The Weekly Closed-End Fund Roundup will be put out at the start of each week to summarize recent price movements in closed-end fund [CEF] sectors in the last week, as well as to highlight recently concluded or upcoming corporate actions on CEFs, such as tender offers. Most of the information has been sourced from CEFInsight or the Closed-End Fund Center. I will also link to some articles from Seeking Alpha that I have found for useful reading over the past week. The searchable tag for this feature is "cildoc". Data is taken from the close of Friday, June 12th, 2020.
Weekly performance roundup
4 out of 23 sectors were positive on price (down from 20 last week) and the average price return was -2.95% (down from +4.15% last week). The lead gainer was Taxable Munis (+1.62%), followed by Commodities (+0.99%) and National Munis (+0.33%), while weakest sector by Price was MLPs (-12.85%), followed by U.S. Equity (-5.81%) and Global Allocation (-5.61%).
(Source: Stanford Chemist, CEFConnect)
6 out of 23 sectors were positive on NAV (down from 23 last week), while the average NAV return was -2.02% (down from +4.30% last week). The top sectors by NAV were Taxable Munis (+1.96%), National Munis (+0.90%) and New York Munis (+0.64%). The weakest sector by NAV were MLPs (-10.44%) , Global Allocation (-5.22%) and Global Equity (-5.02%).
(Source: Stanford Chemist, CEFConnect)
There were only three premium sectors this week, the leader was Preferreds (+2.39%), while the sector with the highest discount is MLPs (-16.50%). The average sector discount is -7.63% (up from -6.85% last week).
(Source: Stanford Chemist, CEFConnect)
There were only three negative sectors this week and the sector with the highest premium/discount increase was Sector Equity (+0.76%), Senior Loans (-6.53%) showed the lowest premium/discount decline. The average change in premium/discount was -1.07% (down from +0.40% last week).
(Source: Stanford Chemist, CEFConnect)
The sector with the highest average 1-year z-score is Taxable Munis (+0.73), followed by Investment Grade (+0.41). The sector with the lowest average 1-year z-score was Emerging Market Income (-1.39), followed by MLPs (-1.36). The average z-score is -0.59 (down from -0.38 last week).
(Source: Stanford Chemist, CEFConnect)
The sectors with the highest yields are MLPs (19.54%), Senior Loans (12.50%), Global Allocation (12.21%), Limited Duration (9.71%) and Real Estate (9.67%). Discounts and z-scores for the sectors are included for comparison. The average sector yield is +8.16% (up from +7.98%last week).
(Source: Stanford Chemist, CEFConnect)
Individual CEFs that have undergone a significant decrease in premium/discount value over the past week, coupled optionally with an increasing NAV trend, a negative z-score, and/or are trading at a discount, are potential buy candidates.
|Fund
|Ticker
|P/D decrease
|Yield
|P/D
|Z-Score
|Price change
|NAV change
|Oxford Lane Capital Corp
|(OXLC)
|-13.99%
|39.51%
|-11.99%
|-1.6
|-2.38%
|7.35%
|Eagle Point Income Co Inc
|(EIC)
|-7.88%
|7.25%
|2.71%
|0.0
|-1.27%
|-33.06%
|Western Asset Mortgage Defined Opp
|(DMO)
|-7.38%
|11.95%
|-0.21%
|-1.2
|-1.88%
|5.39%
|Stone Harbor Emerg. Mkts Income Fund
|(EDF)
|-6.81%
|13.17%
|12.67%
|-2.0
|-8.53%
|-3.00%
|DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund
|(DLY)
|-6.58%
|%
|-1.74%
|0.0
|-5.89%
|0.44%
|Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure
|(TPZ)
|-6.10%
|15.79%
|-21.81%
|-1.7
|-11.55%
|-4.63%
|ClearBridge MLP and Midstream TR
|(CTR)
|-5.64%
|11.19%
|-21.43%
|-1.7
|-14.88%
|-8.77%
|PCM Fund
|(PCM)
|-5.62%
|10.14%
|12.34%
|0.2
|-5.11%
|-0.35%
|Special Opportunities
|(SPE)
|-5.58%
|10.38%
|-13.73%
|-2.2
|-3.63%
|2.61%
|Cohen & Steers Qual Inc Realty
|(RQI)
|-5.52%
|8.63%
|-9.15%
|-1.0
|-7.18%
|-1.53%
(Source: Stanford Chemist, CEFConnect)
Conversely, individual CEFs that have undergone a significant increase in premium/discount value in the past week, coupled optionally with a decreasing NAV trend, a positive z-score, and/or are trading at a premium, are potential sell candidates.
|
Fund
|
Ticker
|
P/D increase
|
Yield
|
P/D
|
z-score
|
Price change
|
NAV change
|
Gabelli Utility Trust
|
(GUT)
|
20.48%
|
7.93%
|
89.72%
|
2.9
|
4.99%
|
-6.34%
|
Gabelli Go Anywhere Trust
|
(GGO)
|
11.04%
|
2.00%
|
5.94%
|
0.7
|
4.17%
|
-8.10%
|
DNP Select Income
|
(DNP)
|
5.88%
|
7.01%
|
26.61%
|
1.7
|
-1.85%
|
-6.40%
|
Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term
|
(IHIT)
|
5.72%
|
7.47%
|
6.92%
|
2.8
|
6.50%
|
0.81%
|
Western Asset Income
|
(PAI)
|
4.88%
|
4.06%
|
1.13%
|
0.5
|
4.94%
|
-0.07%
|
Calamos L/S Equity & Dynamic Inc Trust
|
(CPZ)
|
4.17%
|
8.01%
|
-11.45%
|
0.0
|
-4.02%
|
-3.53%
|
Duff & Phelps Sel Enrg MLP Midstrm Enrg
|
(DSE)
|
4.14%
|
99.40%
|
-1.05%
|
0.0
|
-18.62%
|
-10.29%
|
Duff & Phelps Utility and Infra Fund Inc
|
(DPG)
|
3.63%
|
12.51%
|
-6.28%
|
0.6
|
-6.83%
|
-10.43%
|
CushingÂ® MLP & Infras Total Return
|
(SRV)
|
3.57%
|
40.33%
|
-7.00%
|
2.8
|
-6.39%
|
-9.97%
|
Cohen & Steers Total Return
|
(RFI)
|
3.46%
|
7.04%
|
5.03%
|
0.8
|
5.33%
|
-4.26%
(Source: Stanford Chemist, CEFConnect)
Distribution changes announced this month
These are sorted in ascending order of distribution change percentage. Funds with distribution changes announced this month are included. Any distribution declarations made this week are in bold. I've also added monthly/quarterly information as well as yield, coverage (after the boost/cut), discount and 1-year z-score information. I've separated the funds into two sub-categories, cutters and boosters.
Cutters
|Name
|Ticker
|Change
|Previous
|Current
|Yield
|Discount
|z-score
|Coverage
|Announced
|Ex-date
|CushingÂ® NextGen Infrastructure Income
|(SZC)
|-61.0%
|0.5468
|0.2132
|32.59%
|-22.66%
|-1.6
|43%
|6/1/2020
|6/12/2020
|Kayne Anderson Midstream Energy Fund
|(KMF)
|-60.0%
|0.225
|0.09
|22.78%
|-22.93%
|-2.0
|75%
|6/9/2020
|6/17/2020
|Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream
|(KYN)
|-58.3%
|0.36
|0.15
|31.41%
|-17.08%
|-1.6
|77%
|6/9/2020
|6/17/2020
|Guggenheim Enhanced Equity Income Fund
|(GPM)
|-50.0%
|0.24
|0.12
|9.04%
|-10.00%
|-2.5
|1%
|6/1/2020
|6/12/2020
|CushingÂ® MLP & Infras Total Return
|(SRV)
|-46.9%
|0.3612
|0.1919
|40.33%
|-7.00%
|0.0
|102%
|6/1/2020
|6/12/2020
|MQ Global Infrastructure Ttl Ret
|(MGU)
|-46.4%
|0.14
|0.075
|1.65%
|-15.20%
|-1.3
|97%
|6/2/2020
|6/18/2020
|Herzfeld Caribbean Basin
|(CUBA)
|-45.5%
|0.284625
|0.15525
|16.09%
|-20.68%
|-1.8
|-4%
|6/9/2020
|6/18/2020
|Delaware Enhanced Global Div and Inc
|(DEX)
|-32.1%
|0.0714
|0.0485
|7.19%
|-14.66%
|-1.3
|56%
|6/2/2020
|6/18/2020
|Delaware Investments Dividend & Income
|(DDF)
|-31.5%
|0.0743
|0.0509
|7.09%
|-0.69%
|-1.9
|36%
|6/2/2020
|6/18/2020
|The India Fund Inc
|(IFN)
|-26.3%
|0.57
|0.42
|10.78%
|-10.87%
|0.2
|2%
|6/9/2020
|6/18/2020
|Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Inc
|(AEF)
|-20.9%
|0.054
|0.0427
|2.79%
|-13.78%
|-0.8
|33%
|6/9/2020
|6/18/2020
|Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund
|(AFT)
|-14.3%
|0.077
|0.066
|6.40%
|-17.06%
|-1.8
|149%
|6/4/2020
|6/16/2020
|Delaware Inv MN Muni Income II
|(VMM)
|-13.3%
|0.0375
|0.0325
|3.12%
|-13.95%
|-1.4
|118%
|6/2/2020
|6/18/2020
|Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc.
|(AIF)
|-11.1%
|0.081
|0.072
|7.01%
|-15.94%
|-1.5
|142%
|6/4/2020
|6/16/2020
|Delaware Inv CO Municipal Income
|(VCF)
|-11.1%
|0.045
|0.04
|3.50%
|-7.37%
|-2.6
|115%
|6/2/2020
|6/18/2020
|Voya Prime Rate Trust
|(PPR)
|-10.3%
|0.0165
|0.0148
|4.32%
|-12.77%
|-0.7
|149%
|6/1/2020
|6/9/2020
|Royce Value Trust
|(RVT)
|-7.1%
|0.28
|0.26
|8.61%
|-12.53%
|-0.6
|5%
|6/1/2020
|6/10/2020
|Royce Micro-Cap Trust
|(RMT)
|-6.3%
|0.16
|0.15
|8.63%
|-15.14%
|-1.5
|0%
|6/1/2020
|6/10/2020
|Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income
|(EFT)
|-3.4%
|0.058
|0.056
|5.87%
|-14.81%
|-1.3
|139%
|6/1/2020
|6/22/2020
|EV Floating-Rate Income Plus Fund
|(EFF)
|-3.4%
|0.059
|0.057
|4.83%
|-8.53%
|0.4
|143%
|6/1/2020
|6/22/2020
|Eaton Vance Float-Rate 2022 Target Term
|(EFL)
|-2.7%
|0.037
|0.036
|5.30%
|-6.54%
|-1.1
|116%
|6/1/2020
|6/10/2020
|Eaton Vance Senior Floating Rate
|(EFR)
|-1.5%
|0.065
|0.064
|6.63%
|-12.40%
|-0.4
|123%
|6/1/2020
|6/22/2020
Boosters
|Name
|Ticker
|Change
|Previous
|Current
|Yield
|Discount
|z-score
|Coverage
|Announced
|Ex-date
|MFSÂ® Government Markets Inc
|(MGF)
|0.1%
|0.0292
|0.02923
|7.43%
|-2.88%
|1.0
|33%
|6/1/2020
|6/16/2020
|MFSÂ® Intermediate Income
|(MIN)
|0.5%
|0.02807
|0.02822
|8.73%
|-3.96%
|1.4
|31%
|6/1/2020
|6/16/2020
|MFSÂ® Charter Income
|(MCR)
|2.0%
|0.05474
|0.05581
|8.18%
|-5.43%
|0.8
|53%
|6/1/2020
|6/16/2020
|MFS Special Value
|(MFV)
|2.2%
|0.04061
|0.0415
|9.29%
|4.08%
|-0.5
|31%
|6/1/2020
|6/16/2020
|MFSÂ® Intermediate High Income
|(CIF)
|2.4%
|0.01745
|0.01787
|9.84%
|-7.63%
|-1.4
|63%
|6/1/2020
|6/16/2020
|MFS Multimarket Income
|(MMT)
|2.6%
|0.03793
|0.03892
|8.25%
|-7.36%
|-0.2
|61%
|6/1/2020
|6/16/2020
|MFSÂ® Investment Grade Municipal
|(CXH)
|2.7%
|0.037
|0.038
|4.82%
|-9.64%
|-0.1
|97%
|6/1/2020
|6/16/2020
|MFSÂ® High Yield Municipal
|(CMU)
|2.8%
|0.018
|0.0185
|5.32%
|-7.63%
|-0.8
|103%
|6/1/2020
|6/16/2020
|Templeton Global Income
|(GIM)
|3.1%
|0.0129
|0.0133
|3.06%
|-16.37%
|-1.7
|216%
|6/2/2020
|6/12/2020
|BlackRock Municipal Income II
|(BLE)
|3.4%
|0.058
|0.06
|5.05%
|-1.18%
|-0.2
|100%
|6/1/2020
|6/12/2020
|BlackRock Muniholdings II
|(MUH)
|3.5%
|0.0565
|0.0585
|4.93%
|-6.87%
|-0.7
|100%
|6/1/2020
|6/12/2020
|Templeton Emerg Mkts Income
|(TEI)
|3.7%
|0.0454
|0.0471
|7.42%
|-14.77%
|-1.4
|101%
|6/2/2020
|6/12/2020
|MFS Municipal Income
|(MFM)
|3.8%
|0.026
|0.027
|5.18%
|-10.19%
|-1.1
|104%
|6/1/2020
|6/16/2020
|BlackRock MuniYield MI Quality
|(MIY)
|4.1%
|0.049
|0.051
|4.58%
|-13.58%
|-1.2
|104%
|6/1/2020
|6/12/2020
|BlackRock NY Municipal Income
|(BNY)
|4.2%
|0.048
|0.05
|4.54%
|-10.37%
|-1.0
|99%
|6/1/2020
|6/12/2020
|MFSÂ® High Income Municipal
|(CXE)
|5.0%
|0.02
|0.021
|5.38%
|-6.59%
|-0.7
|103%
|6/1/2020
|6/16/2020
|Eaton Vance CA Muni Inc
|(CEV)
|5.6%
|0.0446
|0.0471
|4.45%
|-11.12%
|-0.9
|91%
|6/1/2020
|6/10/2020
|BlackRock Municipal Income
|(BFK)
|5.6%
|0.0535
|0.0565
|5.13%
|-5.17%
|-0.5
|97%
|6/1/2020
|6/12/2020
|Eaton Vance NY Muni Inc
|(EVY)
|5.8%
|0.0433
|0.0458
|4.35%
|-13.86%
|-1.2
|91%
|6/1/2020
|6/10/2020
|BlackRock Invest Qual Muni
|(BKN)
|6.8%
|0.059
|0.063
|4.92%
|-3.82%
|0.6
|91%
|6/1/2020
|6/12/2020
|BlackRock MuniHoldings NJ Qty
|(MUJ)
|7.4%
|0.054
|0.058
|5.33%
|-14.63%
|-1.5
|97%
|6/1/2020
|6/12/2020
|Massachusetts Tax-Exempt Trust
|(MHE)
|7.5%
|0.04
|0.043
|3.94%
|-2.82%
|0.9
|102%
|6/1/2020
|6/12/2020
|BlackRock MD Municipal Bond
|(BZM)
|7.6%
|0.0395
|0.0425
|3.72%
|-7.43%
|-0.6
|99%
|6/1/2020
|6/12/2020
|BlackRock Municipal Bond
|(BBK)
|8.9%
|0.056
|0.061
|4.83%
|-5.78%
|0.7
|100%
|6/1/2020
|6/12/2020
|BlackRock MuniYield NY Quality
|(MYN)
|9.4%
|0.0425
|0.0465
|4.48%
|-12.19%
|-1.0
|98%
|6/1/2020
|6/12/2020
|BlackRock Munienhanced
|(MEN)
|10.3%
|0.039
|0.043
|4.77%
|-9.24%
|-0.7
|97%
|6/1/2020
|6/12/2020
|BlackRock NY Municipal Bond
|(BQH)
|10.4%
|0.048
|0.053
|4.17%
|-4.27%
|1.3
|93%
|6/1/2020
|6/12/2020
|BlackRock MuniHoldings CA Qty
|(MUC)
|10.9%
|0.046
|0.051
|4.39%
|-10.18%
|0.6
|92%
|6/1/2020
|6/12/2020
|BlackRock MuniYield AZ
|(MZA)
|10.9%
|0.046
|0.051
|4.60%
|-7.57%
|-0.4
|93%
|6/1/2020
|6/12/2020
|BlackRock Muni Inc Inv Qty Tr
|(BAF)
|11.7%
|0.0515
|0.0575
|4.91%
|-6.15%
|0.6
|94%
|6/1/2020
|6/12/2020
|Eaton Vance Municipal Income
|(EVN)
|11.7%
|0.0427
|0.0477
|4.64%
|-9.60%
|-0.6
|93%
|6/1/2020
|6/10/2020
|BlackRock NY Municipal Income II
|(BFY)
|11.9%
|0.0505
|0.0565
|5.09%
|-12.72%
|-1.0
|84%
|6/1/2020
|6/12/2020
|Eaton Vance NY Municipal Bond
|(ENX)
|12.8%
|0.039
|0.044
|4.58%
|-13.04%
|-1.5
|87%
|6/1/2020
|6/22/2020
|Eaton Vance Tx-Mgd Glbl Buy-Write Opp
|(ETW)
|13.1%
|0.0643
|0.0727
|10.44%
|-8.23%
|-0.8
|6%
|6/1/2020
|6/22/2020
|BlackRock Muniyield Quality
|(MQY)
|13.2%
|0.053
|0.06
|4.72%
|-4.03%
|1.8
|91%
|6/1/2020
|6/12/2020
|BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality
|(MUS)
|13.5%
|0.0445
|0.0505
|4.93%
|-9.30%
|0.2
|88%
|6/1/2020
|6/12/2020
|BlackRock Muniyield Quality II
|(MQT)
|13.6%
|0.044
|0.05
|4.72%
|-8.82%
|0.4
|94%
|6/1/2020
|6/12/2020
|BlackRock Muniyield Inv Qty
|(MFT)
|14.0%
|0.05
|0.057
|5.30%
|-6.71%
|-0.4
|89%
|6/1/2020
|6/12/2020
|BlackRock MuniHoldings Qty II
|(MUE)
|14.8%
|0.044
|0.0505
|4.88%
|-9.21%
|0.3
|92%
|6/1/2020
|6/12/2020
|BlackRock MuniYield CA Quality
|(MCA)
|15.2%
|0.046
|0.053
|4.60%
|-11.18%
|-0.4
|91%
|6/1/2020
|6/12/2020
|BlackRock MuniHoldings NY Qty
|(MHN)
|15.7%
|0.0445
|0.0515
|4.71%
|-11.17%
|-0.3
|94%
|6/1/2020
|6/12/2020
|BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration
|(MUI)
|18.0%
|0.0445
|0.0525
|4.63%
|-11.97%
|-1.1
|87%
|6/1/2020
|6/12/2020
|Eaton Vance CA Municipal Bond
|(EVM)
|19.0%
|0.0352
|0.0419
|4.55%
|-12.51%
|-0.8
|87%
|6/1/2020
|6/22/2020
|BlackRock MuniYield PA Quality
|(MPA)
|19.6%
|0.046
|0.055
|4.86%
|-12.85%
|-0.4
|93%
|6/1/2020
|6/12/2020
|BlackRock NY Muni Inc Qty
|(BSE)
|19.8%
|0.0405
|0.0485
|4.52%
|-12.79%
|-0.9
|93%
|6/1/2020
|6/12/2020
|JHancock Investors
|(JHI)
|27.8%
|0.2956
|0.3778
|9.97%
|-7.23%
|0.0
|26%
|6/1/2020
|6/10/2020
|JHancock Income Secs
|(JHS)
|46.3%
|0.1401
|0.205
|5.77%
|-8.27%
|-1.3
|23%
|6/1/2020
|6/10/2020
CEF analysis from around Seeking Alpha...
ADS Analytics presents PIMCO CEF Leverage Update (Jun. 9), CEF Market Distribution Update (Jun. 11), PKO: Allocation, Valuation And Earnings Tailwinds (Jun. 12)
Alpha Gen Capital presents Fund Spotlight: AllianzGI Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund (Jun. 8), What's Happening In The Muni CEF Space? (Jun. 9), Nothing To Worry About With PIMCO Taxable CEFs (Jun. 10), Fund Spotlight: ETJ - A Fund That Has Performed Well Through The Crisis (Jun. 12)
Dividend Seeker presents BUI: Strong Short-Term Return, Lowering Outlook From Here (Jun. 7)
Double Dividend Stocks presents BlackRock Science And Technology Trust: High Yield Tech Monthly Payer, 12% Dividend Growth (Jun. 6), BlackRock Science And Technology Trust II: High-Yield Mid/Small Cap Tech, 12% Discount, Pays Monthly (Jun. 12)
George Spritzer presents FINS Is An Attractive Niche Community Bank Closed-End Bond Fund Which May Benefit From The CARES Act (Jun. 7)
Jussi Askola presents Why You Shouldn't Buy RQI (Jun. 9)
*Nick Ackerman presents Income Lab Ideas: Closed-End Fund Sector Performance YTD (Jun. 7), RA: Important Post-Merger Update On Portfolio Changes (Jun. 9), Closed-End Funds: 2 REIT Funds Worth A Look (Jun. 10), GDV: Looking Like A Buy (Jun. 12)
Power Hedge presents GGN: Some Inflation Protection And Income (Jun. 12)
Retired Investor presents EHT Provides High Yield Bond Exposure That Ends In 2021 (Jun. 9)
*Stanford Chemist presents Weekly Closed-End Fund Roundup: VAM To Merge Into FINS, EGIF To Liquidate (May 31, 2020) (Jun. 8)
*To subscribers: these link to the public version of the article, which you will already have seen in the members section.
Macro/market section
Fear & Greed Trader presents S&P 500 Weekly Update: For Some, It's More Fear, For Others, It's More Opportunity (Jun. 13)
Jeff Miller presents Weighing The Week Ahead: Can Investors Depend On The Rebound Trend?: (Jun. 14)
Lance Roberts presents MacroView: The Great Divide Between Stocks And The Economy (Jun. 13)
Profitable CEF and ETF income and arbitrage ideas
Disclosure: I am/we are long EIC, OXLC. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.