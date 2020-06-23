Weekly Closed-End Fund Roundup: June 14, 2020

Risk-off week as 4 out of 23 CEF sectors positive on price and 6 out of 23 sectors positive on NAV last week.

Weekly performance roundup

4 out of 23 sectors were positive on price (down from 20 last week) and the average price return was -2.95% (down from +4.15% last week). The lead gainer was Taxable Munis (+1.62%), followed by Commodities (+0.99%) and National Munis (+0.33%), while weakest sector by Price was MLPs (-12.85%), followed by U.S. Equity (-5.81%) and Global Allocation (-5.61%).

(Source: Stanford Chemist, CEFConnect)

6 out of 23 sectors were positive on NAV (down from 23 last week), while the average NAV return was -2.02% (down from +4.30% last week). The top sectors by NAV were Taxable Munis (+1.96%), National Munis (+0.90%) and New York Munis (+0.64%). The weakest sector by NAV were MLPs (-10.44%) , Global Allocation (-5.22%) and Global Equity (-5.02%).

(Source: Stanford Chemist, CEFConnect)

There were only three premium sectors this week, the leader was Preferreds (+2.39%), while the sector with the highest discount is MLPs (-16.50%). The average sector discount is -7.63% (up from -6.85% last week).

(Source: Stanford Chemist, CEFConnect)

There were only three negative sectors this week and the sector with the highest premium/discount increase was Sector Equity (+0.76%), Senior Loans (-6.53%) showed the lowest premium/discount decline. The average change in premium/discount was -1.07% (down from +0.40% last week).

(Source: Stanford Chemist, CEFConnect)

The sector with the highest average 1-year z-score is Taxable Munis (+0.73), followed by Investment Grade (+0.41). The sector with the lowest average 1-year z-score was Emerging Market Income (-1.39), followed by MLPs (-1.36). The average z-score is -0.59 (down from -0.38 last week).

(Source: Stanford Chemist, CEFConnect)

The sectors with the highest yields are MLPs (19.54%), Senior Loans (12.50%), Global Allocation (12.21%), Limited Duration (9.71%) and Real Estate (9.67%). Discounts and z-scores for the sectors are included for comparison. The average sector yield is +8.16% (up from +7.98%last week).

(Source: Stanford Chemist, CEFConnect)

Individual CEFs that have undergone a significant decrease in premium/discount value over the past week, coupled optionally with an increasing NAV trend, a negative z-score, and/or are trading at a discount, are potential buy candidates.

Fund Ticker P/D decrease Yield P/D Z-Score Price change NAV change Oxford Lane Capital Corp (OXLC) -13.99% 39.51% -11.99% -1.6 -2.38% 7.35% Eagle Point Income Co Inc (EIC) -7.88% 7.25% 2.71% 0.0 -1.27% -33.06% Western Asset Mortgage Defined Opp (DMO) -7.38% 11.95% -0.21% -1.2 -1.88% 5.39% Stone Harbor Emerg. Mkts Income Fund (EDF) -6.81% 13.17% 12.67% -2.0 -8.53% -3.00% DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund (DLY) -6.58% % -1.74% 0.0 -5.89% 0.44% Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure (TPZ) -6.10% 15.79% -21.81% -1.7 -11.55% -4.63% ClearBridge MLP and Midstream TR (CTR) -5.64% 11.19% -21.43% -1.7 -14.88% -8.77% PCM Fund (PCM) -5.62% 10.14% 12.34% 0.2 -5.11% -0.35% Special Opportunities (SPE) -5.58% 10.38% -13.73% -2.2 -3.63% 2.61% Cohen & Steers Qual Inc Realty (RQI) -5.52% 8.63% -9.15% -1.0 -7.18% -1.53%

(Source: Stanford Chemist, CEFConnect)

Conversely, individual CEFs that have undergone a significant increase in premium/discount value in the past week, coupled optionally with a decreasing NAV trend, a positive z-score, and/or are trading at a premium, are potential sell candidates.

Fund Ticker P/D increase Yield P/D z-score Price change NAV change Gabelli Utility Trust (GUT) 20.48% 7.93% 89.72% 2.9 4.99% -6.34% Gabelli Go Anywhere Trust (GGO) 11.04% 2.00% 5.94% 0.7 4.17% -8.10% DNP Select Income (DNP) 5.88% 7.01% 26.61% 1.7 -1.85% -6.40% Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term (IHIT) 5.72% 7.47% 6.92% 2.8 6.50% 0.81% Western Asset Income (PAI) 4.88% 4.06% 1.13% 0.5 4.94% -0.07% Calamos L/S Equity & Dynamic Inc Trust (CPZ) 4.17% 8.01% -11.45% 0.0 -4.02% -3.53% Duff & Phelps Sel Enrg MLP Midstrm Enrg (DSE) 4.14% 99.40% -1.05% 0.0 -18.62% -10.29% Duff & Phelps Utility and Infra Fund Inc (DPG) 3.63% 12.51% -6.28% 0.6 -6.83% -10.43% CushingÂ® MLP & Infras Total Return (SRV) 3.57% 40.33% -7.00% 2.8 -6.39% -9.97% Cohen & Steers Total Return (RFI) 3.46% 7.04% 5.03% 0.8 5.33% -4.26%

(Source: Stanford Chemist, CEFConnect)

Distribution changes announced this month

These are sorted in ascending order of distribution change percentage. Funds with distribution changes announced this month are included. Any distribution declarations made this week are in bold. I've also added monthly/quarterly information as well as yield, coverage (after the boost/cut), discount and 1-year z-score information. I've separated the funds into two sub-categories, cutters and boosters.

Cutters

Name Ticker Change Previous Current Yield Discount z-score Coverage Announced Ex-date CushingÂ® NextGen Infrastructure Income (SZC) -61.0% 0.5468 0.2132 32.59% -22.66% -1.6 43% 6/1/2020 6/12/2020 Kayne Anderson Midstream Energy Fund (KMF) -60.0% 0.225 0.09 22.78% -22.93% -2.0 75% 6/9/2020 6/17/2020 Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream (KYN) -58.3% 0.36 0.15 31.41% -17.08% -1.6 77% 6/9/2020 6/17/2020 Guggenheim Enhanced Equity Income Fund (GPM) -50.0% 0.24 0.12 9.04% -10.00% -2.5 1% 6/1/2020 6/12/2020 CushingÂ® MLP & Infras Total Return (SRV) -46.9% 0.3612 0.1919 40.33% -7.00% 0.0 102% 6/1/2020 6/12/2020 MQ Global Infrastructure Ttl Ret (MGU) -46.4% 0.14 0.075 1.65% -15.20% -1.3 97% 6/2/2020 6/18/2020 Herzfeld Caribbean Basin (CUBA) -45.5% 0.284625 0.15525 16.09% -20.68% -1.8 -4% 6/9/2020 6/18/2020 Delaware Enhanced Global Div and Inc (DEX) -32.1% 0.0714 0.0485 7.19% -14.66% -1.3 56% 6/2/2020 6/18/2020 Delaware Investments Dividend & Income (DDF) -31.5% 0.0743 0.0509 7.09% -0.69% -1.9 36% 6/2/2020 6/18/2020 The India Fund Inc (IFN) -26.3% 0.57 0.42 10.78% -10.87% 0.2 2% 6/9/2020 6/18/2020 Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Inc (AEF) -20.9% 0.054 0.0427 2.79% -13.78% -0.8 33% 6/9/2020 6/18/2020 Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund (AFT) -14.3% 0.077 0.066 6.40% -17.06% -1.8 149% 6/4/2020 6/16/2020 Delaware Inv MN Muni Income II (VMM) -13.3% 0.0375 0.0325 3.12% -13.95% -1.4 118% 6/2/2020 6/18/2020 Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. (AIF) -11.1% 0.081 0.072 7.01% -15.94% -1.5 142% 6/4/2020 6/16/2020 Delaware Inv CO Municipal Income (VCF) -11.1% 0.045 0.04 3.50% -7.37% -2.6 115% 6/2/2020 6/18/2020 Voya Prime Rate Trust (PPR) -10.3% 0.0165 0.0148 4.32% -12.77% -0.7 149% 6/1/2020 6/9/2020 Royce Value Trust (RVT) -7.1% 0.28 0.26 8.61% -12.53% -0.6 5% 6/1/2020 6/10/2020 Royce Micro-Cap Trust (RMT) -6.3% 0.16 0.15 8.63% -15.14% -1.5 0% 6/1/2020 6/10/2020 Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income (EFT) -3.4% 0.058 0.056 5.87% -14.81% -1.3 139% 6/1/2020 6/22/2020 EV Floating-Rate Income Plus Fund (EFF) -3.4% 0.059 0.057 4.83% -8.53% 0.4 143% 6/1/2020 6/22/2020 Eaton Vance Float-Rate 2022 Target Term (EFL) -2.7% 0.037 0.036 5.30% -6.54% -1.1 116% 6/1/2020 6/10/2020 Eaton Vance Senior Floating Rate (EFR) -1.5% 0.065 0.064 6.63% -12.40% -0.4 123% 6/1/2020 6/22/2020

Boosters

Name Ticker Change Previous Current Yield Discount z-score Coverage Announced Ex-date MFSÂ® Government Markets Inc (MGF) 0.1% 0.0292 0.02923 7.43% -2.88% 1.0 33% 6/1/2020 6/16/2020 MFSÂ® Intermediate Income (MIN) 0.5% 0.02807 0.02822 8.73% -3.96% 1.4 31% 6/1/2020 6/16/2020 MFSÂ® Charter Income (MCR) 2.0% 0.05474 0.05581 8.18% -5.43% 0.8 53% 6/1/2020 6/16/2020 MFS Special Value (MFV) 2.2% 0.04061 0.0415 9.29% 4.08% -0.5 31% 6/1/2020 6/16/2020 MFSÂ® Intermediate High Income (CIF) 2.4% 0.01745 0.01787 9.84% -7.63% -1.4 63% 6/1/2020 6/16/2020 MFS Multimarket Income (MMT) 2.6% 0.03793 0.03892 8.25% -7.36% -0.2 61% 6/1/2020 6/16/2020 MFSÂ® Investment Grade Municipal (CXH) 2.7% 0.037 0.038 4.82% -9.64% -0.1 97% 6/1/2020 6/16/2020 MFSÂ® High Yield Municipal (CMU) 2.8% 0.018 0.0185 5.32% -7.63% -0.8 103% 6/1/2020 6/16/2020 Templeton Global Income (GIM) 3.1% 0.0129 0.0133 3.06% -16.37% -1.7 216% 6/2/2020 6/12/2020 BlackRock Municipal Income II (BLE) 3.4% 0.058 0.06 5.05% -1.18% -0.2 100% 6/1/2020 6/12/2020 BlackRock Muniholdings II (MUH) 3.5% 0.0565 0.0585 4.93% -6.87% -0.7 100% 6/1/2020 6/12/2020 Templeton Emerg Mkts Income (TEI) 3.7% 0.0454 0.0471 7.42% -14.77% -1.4 101% 6/2/2020 6/12/2020 MFS Municipal Income (MFM) 3.8% 0.026 0.027 5.18% -10.19% -1.1 104% 6/1/2020 6/16/2020 BlackRock MuniYield MI Quality (MIY) 4.1% 0.049 0.051 4.58% -13.58% -1.2 104% 6/1/2020 6/12/2020 BlackRock NY Municipal Income (BNY) 4.2% 0.048 0.05 4.54% -10.37% -1.0 99% 6/1/2020 6/12/2020 MFSÂ® High Income Municipal (CXE) 5.0% 0.02 0.021 5.38% -6.59% -0.7 103% 6/1/2020 6/16/2020 Eaton Vance CA Muni Inc (CEV) 5.6% 0.0446 0.0471 4.45% -11.12% -0.9 91% 6/1/2020 6/10/2020 BlackRock Municipal Income (BFK) 5.6% 0.0535 0.0565 5.13% -5.17% -0.5 97% 6/1/2020 6/12/2020 Eaton Vance NY Muni Inc (EVY) 5.8% 0.0433 0.0458 4.35% -13.86% -1.2 91% 6/1/2020 6/10/2020 BlackRock Invest Qual Muni (BKN) 6.8% 0.059 0.063 4.92% -3.82% 0.6 91% 6/1/2020 6/12/2020 BlackRock MuniHoldings NJ Qty (MUJ) 7.4% 0.054 0.058 5.33% -14.63% -1.5 97% 6/1/2020 6/12/2020 Massachusetts Tax-Exempt Trust (MHE) 7.5% 0.04 0.043 3.94% -2.82% 0.9 102% 6/1/2020 6/12/2020 BlackRock MD Municipal Bond (BZM) 7.6% 0.0395 0.0425 3.72% -7.43% -0.6 99% 6/1/2020 6/12/2020 BlackRock Municipal Bond (BBK) 8.9% 0.056 0.061 4.83% -5.78% 0.7 100% 6/1/2020 6/12/2020 BlackRock MuniYield NY Quality (MYN) 9.4% 0.0425 0.0465 4.48% -12.19% -1.0 98% 6/1/2020 6/12/2020 BlackRock Munienhanced (MEN) 10.3% 0.039 0.043 4.77% -9.24% -0.7 97% 6/1/2020 6/12/2020 BlackRock NY Municipal Bond (BQH) 10.4% 0.048 0.053 4.17% -4.27% 1.3 93% 6/1/2020 6/12/2020 BlackRock MuniHoldings CA Qty (MUC) 10.9% 0.046 0.051 4.39% -10.18% 0.6 92% 6/1/2020 6/12/2020 BlackRock MuniYield AZ (MZA) 10.9% 0.046 0.051 4.60% -7.57% -0.4 93% 6/1/2020 6/12/2020 BlackRock Muni Inc Inv Qty Tr (BAF) 11.7% 0.0515 0.0575 4.91% -6.15% 0.6 94% 6/1/2020 6/12/2020 Eaton Vance Municipal Income (EVN) 11.7% 0.0427 0.0477 4.64% -9.60% -0.6 93% 6/1/2020 6/10/2020 BlackRock NY Municipal Income II (BFY) 11.9% 0.0505 0.0565 5.09% -12.72% -1.0 84% 6/1/2020 6/12/2020 Eaton Vance NY Municipal Bond (ENX) 12.8% 0.039 0.044 4.58% -13.04% -1.5 87% 6/1/2020 6/22/2020 Eaton Vance Tx-Mgd Glbl Buy-Write Opp (ETW) 13.1% 0.0643 0.0727 10.44% -8.23% -0.8 6% 6/1/2020 6/22/2020 BlackRock Muniyield Quality (MQY) 13.2% 0.053 0.06 4.72% -4.03% 1.8 91% 6/1/2020 6/12/2020 BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality (MUS) 13.5% 0.0445 0.0505 4.93% -9.30% 0.2 88% 6/1/2020 6/12/2020 BlackRock Muniyield Quality II (MQT) 13.6% 0.044 0.05 4.72% -8.82% 0.4 94% 6/1/2020 6/12/2020 BlackRock Muniyield Inv Qty (MFT) 14.0% 0.05 0.057 5.30% -6.71% -0.4 89% 6/1/2020 6/12/2020 BlackRock MuniHoldings Qty II (MUE) 14.8% 0.044 0.0505 4.88% -9.21% 0.3 92% 6/1/2020 6/12/2020 BlackRock MuniYield CA Quality (MCA) 15.2% 0.046 0.053 4.60% -11.18% -0.4 91% 6/1/2020 6/12/2020 BlackRock MuniHoldings NY Qty (MHN) 15.7% 0.0445 0.0515 4.71% -11.17% -0.3 94% 6/1/2020 6/12/2020 BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration (MUI) 18.0% 0.0445 0.0525 4.63% -11.97% -1.1 87% 6/1/2020 6/12/2020 Eaton Vance CA Municipal Bond (EVM) 19.0% 0.0352 0.0419 4.55% -12.51% -0.8 87% 6/1/2020 6/22/2020 BlackRock MuniYield PA Quality (MPA) 19.6% 0.046 0.055 4.86% -12.85% -0.4 93% 6/1/2020 6/12/2020 BlackRock NY Muni Inc Qty (BSE) 19.8% 0.0405 0.0485 4.52% -12.79% -0.9 93% 6/1/2020 6/12/2020 JHancock Investors (JHI) 27.8% 0.2956 0.3778 9.97% -7.23% 0.0 26% 6/1/2020 6/10/2020 JHancock Income Secs (JHS) 46.3% 0.1401 0.205 5.77% -8.27% -1.3 23% 6/1/2020 6/10/2020

