Like most apparel companies reporting weak results due to COVID-19 shutdowns, Gildan Activewear (GIL) first-quarter revenues dropped by 26.4% year over year, missing analyst estimates by $22 million, and it reported non-GAAP EPS of $0.06, short by $0.05 from the consensus view.

Shares have rebounded slightly but are still way below where they were at the beginning of the year. From a valuation perspective, trailing and forward EBITDA multiples are diverging, with forward EBITDA multiples at 14.9x, trading above their 5-year average of 12x. GIL’s trailing EBITDA multiple stands at 8.3x, below its 5-year average of 14x.

The company has taken measures to secure liquidity, two of which were the suspension of its dividend payment and its stock buyback program, reasonable actions given the tough environment.

With forward EBITDA multiples trading at slightly above their average range, we don’t see a compelling risk/reward opportunity. However, weakness in share price would be good enough reason to revisit the idea in the future.

Putting aside the impact of COVID-19, GIL had a tough 2019

Results began to deteriorate for GIL during their first, third, and fourth quarters of last year, with revenues declining 3.6%, 1.9%, and 11.3% respectively, year over year. Throughout 2019, the company saw pressure in its Activewear segment, which contributes approximately 80% of total sales. The reason given for the weakness in the segment was low restocking levels from distributors and weak POS sales which started in the company's second half and continued throughout the year.

GIL’s Hosiery and Underwear segment is also under severe pressure. Although the segment performance was relatively stable if compared to the company's Activewear operations in 2019, the overall health of this segment doesn’t look good. Revenues from its Hosiery and Underwear segment have been declining. From 2017 to 2019, the segment has lost $145 million in sales.

The declining revenues in the segment were mostly attributed to lower sales in the company's socks category. On a positive note, the roll-out of its contract with Walmart (WMT) for a new private-label brand had a strong start. Management believes they gained market share and additional shelf space during 2019. However, we believe the gains from the Walmart contract are going to be offset by lower sales from Gildan’s branded underwear. For example, during the 4Q 2018 call, management noted the lower sales from branded underwear to the company's mass retail channel:

Our sales in the hosiery and underwear category, as expected, were down about $15 million for the quarter, mainly due to lower Gildan-branded sock sales and lower replenishment levels of Gildan-branded underwear in the mass channel. - Q4 2018

Although in the short term the Walmart contract is definitely a positive for Gildan, as the volume generated by a private-label Walmart brand should offset any decreases in branded sales (it’s also a higher-margin business), the long-term relationship with Walmart creates some degree of uncertainty, as it are known to squeeze margins from suppliers. This also increases customer concentration risks. Just some points to keep in mind.

The strength of Gildan comes from its vertical integration

Gildan has invested significant amounts of capital to build its large-scale supply chain. For the past 5 years, the company has spent almost $1 billion in CAPEX, while generating approximately $2.5 billion in cash from operations. Although the amount of CAPEX has come down, the company is still investing in reinforcing its supply chain. Last year, it purchased land in Bangladesh to build a new production facility. It is important to note that Gildan’s manufacturing operations are in Central America, North America, the Caribbean, and Bangladesh, which isolates the company from trade tensions with China.

The large volumes the company generates allows it to benefit from some economies of scale. It also helps that the company's manufacturing operations in low-wage countries allow it to have a slight cost advantage over competitors. In Gildan’s business, price is the only important factor to win market share. Having a better cost position allows it to undercut competitors based on that factor.

“Back to Basics” restructuring program can boost margins

In 2018, the company started a restructuring program it calls “Back to Basics”. The main purpose was to simplify the operational structure of the business. Gildan merged its Printwear and Branded Apparel segments under one umbrella to increase productivity and create a leaner organization. The company continues executing the program. In 2019, it consolidated its sheer hosiery manufacturing in Canada within its global supply chain and decided to move high-cost textile and sewing operations out of Mexico into its Central and Caribbean operations.

Management also decided to exit unprofitable operations, such as its ship-to-the-piece business, and reduce the amount of imprintables SKUs. That should simplify its product catalog, which, in turn, should drive more productivity and efficiencies, boosting margins along the way.

Bottom Line

Currently, analysts are expecting revenues to decline by 40% to $1.69 billion in 2020. However, the consensus view is for a strong rebound in sales for the next three years. By 2023, revenues are expected to reach $2.77 billion but we are cautious about such expectation, as it is only one analyst predicting that outcome.

With shares trading at a reasonable range based on an EBITDA multiple, we believe there is not enough risk/reward opportunity to take a position. We are still far from ending the COVID-19 pandemic. With recent talks of a second wave coming, there is too much uncertainty to start a position in a company we think has been fairly priced by the market. We are neutral on Gildan.

