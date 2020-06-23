Nasdaq, Tech, Growth Keep Going

With Technology rallying and once again outperforming to start the new trading week, we wanted to note that the sector's weighting in the S&P 500 has pushed above 27% recently up to 27.2%.
With Technology rallying and once again outperforming to start the new trading week, we wanted to note that the sector's weighting in the S&P 500 has pushed above 27% recently up to 27.2%. That's nearly twice as big as the next biggest sector in the S&P - Health Care - at 14.5%. Just three other sectors have weightings above 10%, and they're all just only slightly above the 10% mark - Communication Services, Consumer Discretionary, and Financials. We'd note that Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) makes up about a quarter of the Consumer Discretionary sector's 10.8% weighting in the S&P, and while it is technically a retailer, between its web services division, and strong technology platform, you could argue that it's just as much a Technology stock as it is Consumer Discretionary.
The tech-oriented Nasdaq 100 continues to outperform as well. Below is a chart of the ratio between the index levels of the Nasdaq 100 vs. the S&P 500. The ratio has been on a non-stop march higher since the end of the Dot Com bust in late 2002.
There have only been three trading days in history where the Nasdaq 100 to S&P 500 ratio was higher than the 3.25 level it's at right now. Those three days came on March 8th, March 9th, and March 10th of the year 2000 - the very peak of the Dot Com Bubble.
Finally, the Growth vs. Value trade remains lopsided towards growth. Below is a chart of the ratio between the S&P 500 Growth and S&P 500 Value index since 1995. This ratio actually took out its highs from the Dot Com Bubble in mid-2019, and it has exploded even higher over the last year. Value did outperform for a bit in May and early June, but over the last two weeks, we've seen Growth soar and the ratio has once again made new highs.
