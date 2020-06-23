Profit From Mexico's Bear Market: 3 Names To Watch

Mexican stocks, as tracked by the iShares MSCI Mexico ETF (EWW) have been in a crushing bear market for seven years now:

Data by YCharts

An investor in Mexico at the 2013 peak has lost around 40% of their money, even counting dividends. There are various factors for this, some specific to Mexico, most however being due to aversion toward emerging markets more broadly. And the novel coronavirus hasn't helped matters.

Mexico, unlike most other emerging markets, isn't a resource-based economy. Instead, it's increasingly the manufacturing arm of North America Inc., a role that it cemented with the new USMCA trade agreement. As such, as long as the U.S. economy comes out of the coronavirus well, Mexico will come along for the ride, even if the rest of Latin America remains in a deep bust. And Mexico should benefit as manufacturers look to pivot away from China.

As such, with Mexican stocks currently left for dead, I'm out looking for bargains.

In my May IMF Buys article, I discussed the case for Walmart de Mexico (OTCQX:WMMVY) (WALMEX on the Mexican exchange). And I've covered the Mexican airports at length on numerous occasion.

However, there's much more to the country than just those stocks. I've got a full-length report coming up on one of my favorite Mexican value stocks. And for now, here are some quick takes on some other companies I like in Mexico that I have stakes in or that are on my watchlist.

Fomento Economico Mexicano aka Femsa (FMX)

Femsa is a Mexican conglomerate. Its primary business is Oxxo, a fast-growing convenience store chain that is approaching 20,000 locations in Mexico and Colombia. It also owns about half of Coca-Cola Femsa (KOF), Mexico's leading Coke bottler. In addition, it owns 15% of the brewing giant Heineken (OTCQX:HEINY). This is a nice combination of businesses, as Oxxo stores can give plenty of shelf space to the company's associated soda and beer brands. It also has operations such as gas stations and pharmacies.

Not surprisingly, everything in this group is getting marked down thanks to the market crash, though Heineken has started to recover:

Data by YCharts

The parent company, Femsa, is down from $90 to $65. In addition to the parts of the conglomerate being at a discount, presumably investors are willing to pay less for Femsa's operating Oxxo retail business as well given the change in market conditions.

You may notice, however, that pretty much everything Femsa is involved in is an essential or at least not-prohibited service. Their convenience stores are open, and doing brisk business at least from what I've seen on social media. The pharmacies are a solid line of business to be in right now.

And beer and soda should be among products that fare reasonably well despite the quarantines. Oxxo stores also provide financial services including money transfers and some banking operations. Given quarantine conditions, Oxxo may see solid business on these fronts as the chain is omnipresent in Mexico and thus close to most potential clients.

As a conglomerate, it's not surprising that Femsa is generally following the value of its other major holdings such as Heineken and Coca-Cola Femsa.

I am a fan of Femsa (and Coca-Cola Femsa for that matter). Femsa has always looked expensive on a pure EPS basis. However, it's a conglomerate - a mini Berkshire-Hathaway (BRK.B) sort of structure - rather than just one operating company. The actual economic power of the business significantly exceeds what you see in reported earnings or cash flow.

And they continue to diversify, adding new businesses in places as far away as the U.S. and Chile. Femsa has proven to be a strong capital allocator, and I believe foreign investors will absolutely love the Mexican conglomerate once the country's next bull market kicks off. Until then, I expect shares to head back up to their usual $80-$100 range, offering 25-50% upside from here.

Kimberly-Clark De Mexico

Kimberly-Clark de Mexico (OTCPK:KCDMY) (Mexico:KIMBERA) is the Mexican subsidiary of the U.S. paper goods giant. I've previously profiled this one. I recommended shares following Trump's election victory in 2016 around $9 for the ADR. They popped to $11 in following months as Mexican stocks recovered. After that quick gain, however, shares haven't done much. The stock was still hanging around $11 earlier this year until the outbreak of the coronavirus. Since then, however, it's been in freefall, putting the stock squarely back on my radar:

Data by YCharts

As you can see, the recent decline has now been even larger than the Trump-induced plunge in late 2016. That despite the fact that a virus should have little meaningful impact on Kimberly-Clark's business one way or the other.

That said, the stock had been an underperformer even before the virus. It has produced a positive total return, but that's all due to the large dividend yield, rather than any gains in the share price.

While the company has strongly grown revenues in recent years, and it earns strong profit margins while doing so, it has seen margins slip. It has had a variety of plausible explanations for why the business has underperformed expectations - and surely the weak Mexican market has hurt matters as well; its price keeps dropping on a P/E and Price/cash flow basis.

That said, at some point, the company needs to demonstrate that it can convert its high single digit revenue growth into more stable earnings growth before investors get too excited. At these levels, the stock pays a 5% dividend, so there's a nice yield for patient holders. This is a fine choice for defensive investors, and I may take a position if it remains down here while the overall market keeps rallying. However, it will take margin expansion (or a general Mexican bull market) to really get the stock moving again.

Grupo Herdez

Group Herdez (Mexico:HERDEZ) (OTC:GUZOF) - If you've been reading me for awhile, you may remember Mexican packaged foods maker Herdez, which I called out as a buy after Trump won. The company is known for its namesake Herdez salsas (the best-selling brand in Mexico). It has a wide array of other food businesses as well including canned vegetables, honey, ice cream (and ice cream retail shops), and tomato sauces. It also distributes a wide variety of foreign products such as McCormick (MKC) jams and teas, Kikkoman soy sauce, and Barilla pasta. Additionally, it has a joint venture with Hormel (HRL) to distribute its Mexican products into the U.S. market.

It even has company-owned tuna trawlers to procure its supply of fish for its canned tuna brand:

Source: Corporate Website

Herdez stock had done a whole lot of nothing over the past five years, consistently trading around 38 to 45 Mexican Pesos. That's resulted in a steady 15-20x P/E ratio range as the company has had relatively even earnings. The company made some strategic errors, such as overpaying for its ice cream store business which kept earnings and the share price from rising. Still, the core salsas and other canned grocery items business has been reliable.

Since the bear market kicked off, however, shares have come unglued, plunging from around 40 Pesos down to 28 Pesos, before bouncing to 34. On a trailing earnings basis, the stock is now selling for around 13x earnings. Using the U.S. listing which is quoted in dollars rather than pesos, the drop is even more dramatic, with shares down nearly 40% in a few weeks before making a modest recovery:

Just judging the business on its actual outlook, it's hard to argue that this sort of fall makes any sense. Admittedly, it's hard to say what the exact impact of the corona virus will be on earnings. There's a lot of moving parts within the packaged foods industry, particularly for a Mexican company that has a fair number of expenses in Dollars. While sales are almost certainly up in the short run thanks to the increased demand for canned food, I'm not sure what impact the virus will have on profit margins. Some of the import distribution business may fall off, for example, depending on global trade routes - I can't speak for Mexico, but I've seen a fair number of out-of-stock imported grocery goods here in Colombia.

Overall, however, it's hard to see why the market would be so negative on Herdez stock. Sales of core products like canned tuna, salsas, and sweet products like jams and honey should be up significantly. The company produces essential products, so it should have a muted impact from the virus. And in recent years, the company has shown solid improvements in revenues and - most importantly - operating cash flow:

Source: Bloomberg

The company has a fair bit of debt, however it only has one maturity in the near-term, a 1 billion Peso ($40 million) note due next June. That should not be a significant concern given that it produces around 1 billion Pesos per year in net income and nearly 3 billion Pesos of operating cash flow. Additionally the company is locally rated AA by S&P and AA- by Fitch. The company has paid a rising dividend over the years, and with the recent fall in the share price, the yield is up to 3.5%. Here's their dividend history:

Source

Why is Herdez stock so cheap now, despite it being in a sector that is doing relatively well? The answer seems like a simple one - the stock has a market cap of just 14 billion Pesos ($550 million) and thus is too small to appear in the primary Mexico ETF or most international ETFs. Average trading volume is around just $500,000 per day and you can see the stock frequently jump or drop 1% or 2% in moments on the Mexican exchange on any decent-sized order. The stock is closely-held and the float is tight.

Besides not having enough trading volume for most institutional funds, it simply doesn't have much visibility. Its U.S. Pink Sheets listing is not widely-traded. And with minimal ETF ownership, there's simply not many people looking at it.

However, I expect it to trade back up to its old 40-50 Peso range, representing significant gains from here. And shares should eventually move to new all-time highs once a new Mexican bull market kicks off and/or the company demonstrates rising profit margins. The market is still skeptical of the business after the missteps with ice cream, but that's largely behind it. Profits have been rising recently, and should get another boost off the coronavirus-induced stock up period.

Disclosure: I am/we are long HRL, FMX, KOF, HEINY, MKC, WMMVY. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.