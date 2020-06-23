CytoDyn has been on a roll; its increasing market cap is a blessing for existing shareholders while raising risks for newcomers.

At least until widespread availability and acceptance of a safe and effective vaccine, the search for a therapeutic is of critical moment.

COVID-19 traveled around the world spreading fear, devastation and death in a world that was caught unprepared. The United States' response to this worldwide pandemic has been highly reactive and has left many citizens angry and disoriented. People want things to move on.

Many, if not most, agree that this will not happen absent an effective vaccine or treatment or both. As our world struggles to resolve its pandemic woes and to reopen, the landscape for COVID therapeutics and vaccines has been in constant flux. An unheralded entrant is about to take the lead.

This is the story of CytoDyn's (OTCQB:CYDY) blossoming as a significant entrant into these highly competitive lists in terms not of a vaccine, but of a highly differentiated and powerful therapeutic. This article only addresses leronlimab in treatment of COVID-19. Over the next few weeks I expect its developing COVID-19 prospects to be the primary driver of its share price.

The COVID-19 vaccine race is on

At this point during the start of summer 2020, the world has a huge catalog of unproven COVID-19 vaccines in early development, some in phase 2, more in phase 1, most have yet to reach the clinic. A Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) sponsored tracker lists a few of the more prominent candidates. WHO publishes a more comprehensive list of 13 candidates in clinical development and 128 preclinical candidates.

The "when", "how widely available", and "how effective" questions as to these candidates are currently unknowable. President Trump has set an ambitious timetable for a vaccine yet in 2020. Some are hoping the timetable can be moved even faster.

The push is on to accelerate this process in every possible way. Howsoever long it takes before an announcement of a safe widely available vaccine first takes place will reflect a massive acceleration of the process. Usually it takes years for a vaccine to proceed through a standard progression of development followed by clinical trials to prove efficacy and safety.

Coming from an early background in HIV, Dr. Bruce Patterson, CEO and founder of IncellDx, is not optimistic on rapid development. In his presentation discussed at length below he emphasizes vaccines' hurdles extend beyond safety which can be determined in a phase 1 study.

The tougher questions which can be difficult are whether it produces antibodies against the disease and are they effective in preventing the disease (23:19-23.50/3:08:37). There are also questions around the durability of protection from a vaccine.

While we await development of one or more effective and available vaccines, therapeutics are essential

As I write on 6/21/20 there is no available COVID-19 vaccine, nor is there any clear timetable by which we can be certain one will be available. In the interim, doctors and patients must look to therapeutics. There the landscape is equally opaque.

The first therapeutic to advance in the popular press was the repurposed malaria drug chloroquine. Recently the FDA revoked its emergency authorization reflecting the unsatisfactory support for its safety and effectiveness in treatment of COVID-19.

Putting chloroquine aside, the current frontrunner in terms of a COVID-19 therapy is Gilead's (NASDAQ:GILD) remdesivir. Dr. Anthony Fauci crowned it as the standard of care for COVID-19 back on April 29, 2020, based on a large well designed clinical study.

I am a long term Gilead chronicler, shareholder and bull, but so far remdesivir has totally failed to impress me. It has been studied since 2009 as an Ebola therapeutic, and also has several COVID-19 clinical trials in progress. Its write up in the New England Journal of Medicine [NEJM] described it and its results as follows:

A total of 1063 patients underwent randomization. The data and safety monitoring board recommended early unblinding of the results on the basis of findings from an analysis that showed shortened time to recovery in the remdesivir group. Preliminary results from the 1059 patients (538 assigned to remdesivir and 521 to placebo) with data available after randomization indicated that those who received remdesivir had a median recovery time of 11 days (95% confidence interval [CI], 9 to 12), as compared with 15 days (95% CI, 13 to 19) in those who received placebo (rate ratio for recovery, 1.32; 95% CI, 1.12 to 1.55; P<0.001).

This shorter time to recovery was certainly significant for those whom were so benefited, however it falls far short of what one might want from a COVID-19 therapeutic. While there were modest benefits in key secondary outcomes, such as odds of improvement or of survival, these were not deemed statistically significant at the time of the report.

Looking further afield for a therapeutic champion takes me to a recent report in Nature resurrecting an old warhorse, the steroid dexamethasone as a potential therapy for COVID-19. Cheap and available, it certainly has its attractions. On the other hand it is also controversial. As noted in the article:

Treatment guidelines from the World Health Organization and many countries have cautioned against treating people with coronavirus with steroids... The drugs suppress the immune system, which could provide some relief for patients whose lungs are ravaged by an overactive immune response that sometimes manifests in severe cases of COVID-19. But such patients may still need a fully functioning immune system to fend off the virus itself.

Moving on from these three, working to evaluate the state of the art in terms of additional candidate therapies, one risks exhaustion by the amazing cottage industry of therapies posited for this purpose. A "COVID-19 therapeutics tracker" published in Regulatory Focus provides a detailed, but not exhaustive, overview of the field.

It lists a handful of therapies it characterizes as frontline candidates, including remdesivir, convalescent plasma, Favilavir/Avifavir, Lopinavir-ritonavir (Kaletra), infliximab. Next it lists ~10 so-called "novel therapies, including leronlimab. Finally it lists ~9 therapeutics approved for other indications, starting with the controversial hydroxychloroquine (Plaquenil) and chloroquine (Aralen) and including others such as Tocilizumab and sarilumab.

Its list is incomplete as made obvious by its failure to include antiviral favipiravir which was just launched in India for the treatment of patients with mild-to-moderate COVID-19.

Leronlimab's COVID-19 therapeutic attractions are compelling

In short, leronlimab as a COVID-19 therapy is competing in a crowded field. Its most effective proponent is Dr. Bruce Patterson. He has a particularly powerful vantage point from which to evaluate leronlimab as CEO of IncellDx:

... a single cell diagnostic company committed to advancing Precision Medicine by offering transformative diagnostic and prognostic clinical patient information based on an innovative technology platform that enables simultaneous cell classification and single cell analysis of proteomic and genomic biomarkers.

In July 2019 IncellDx and CytoDyn executed an agreement under which CytoDyn sells leronlimab in noncommercial grade quantities for it to use in its immunoassays. Since that time Dr. Patterson has worked closely with CytoDyn assisting it in evaluating leronlimab's role as a therapeutic in various indications, including COVID-19.

His 6/17/20 TEDx Traverse City 2020 presentation (from 09:08-28:50/3:08:37) presents a powerful overview of the leronlimab COVID-19 treatment data to that point. Dr. Patterson has impressive credentials having started his career working on HIV, then as head of virology at Stanford during two other pandemics, SARS 1 and H1N1 (13:56-14:11/3:08:37), during which he cut his teeth on battling emerging infections.

In evaluating COVID-19 he compares it to HIV which also creates immunosuppression albeit by a different route (12:50-13:11/3:08:37). He characterizes COVID-19 as taking place in two phases as illustrated by this COVID-19 disease course slide below:

He characterizes it as highly unpredictable. It is the immunological phase of the disease that occurs in some cases that creates the terrible damage sometimes wreaked by COVID-19.

In working to determine what caused the switch from a virologic disease to an immunologic disease, he looked into cytokines, the proteins that are made by immune cells to enable them to function and fight off pathogens in diverse locations. He noted very high levels of protein called RANTES, CCL5.

RANTES acts as a magnet drawing the body's immune cells into the area of inflammation, which is fine except when it is overactive. When it is overactive this results in hyperimmunity and a so-called cytokine storm causing damage to diverse organs. (15:40-17:38/3:08:37).

Leronlimab works to block the binding of RANTES to immune cells, thereby preventing the mass migration of cells causing damage and the release of the proteins causing the cytokine storm; it also restores the immunosuppressant, taking CD8 cells back to normal. After that leronlimab actually shut off the virus knocking the viral load back to zero after 14 days (19:20-20:27/3:08:37).

Dr. Patterson notes that an effective COVID-19 therapy must fulfill three roles:

it must quiet the cytokine storm, it must restore the immune response and it must shut off the virus. (20:40-21.02/3:08:37).

Dr. Fauci and others have suggested this may take two drugs. Leronlimab accomplished all three. After seeing results from hundreds of patients over multiple weeks of therapy, Dr. Patterson is optimistic. He has observed that leronlimab may stop COVID from transforming from a viral disease into an immunological disease if administered early enough, and if administered later, repair damage from immunosuppression (22:05-23.20/3:08:37).

For those wanting to familiarize themselves with CytoDyn's COVID-19 trials check out "CytoDyn: COVID-19 Crunch Time".

Leronlimab's clinically supported safety record bodes well for its treatment by the FDA

Leronlimab has an unusually clear safety profile for a molecule with its dynamic therapeutic impact. This safety profile has yet to be blessed by the FDA with an approval for leronlimab. It's highest expression so far exists in company statements and in the BLA the company recently submitted to the FDA (but not yet approved for filing as discussed below) for leronlimab in treatment of HIV as a combination therapy.

The only potential safety problem I have considered is that it carry a class label burden from its fellow CCR5 antagonist maraviroc which, unlike leronlimab, has been associated with a variety of safety issues. The only reason I mention it is because I encountered such concern when researching Gilead's JAK inhibitor filgotinib at risk of label contamination from upadacitinib.

There has been no discussion of any such possibility to date as regards leronlimab of which I am aware.

CytoDyn has done yeoman's work in preparing itself for the production challenges inherent in a successful pandemic response

It's all well and fine to have a sophisticated biologic molecule proven to combat COVID-19, as CytoDyn is hoping to be the case with its leronlimab therapy. The FDA will require proof that you can manufacture this therapy to its standards. CytoDyn has recruited Samsung Biologics, one of the world's foremost companies in its field, to handle this issue for it.

Not only is Samsung helping with its FDA application it is also providing "... large-scale biologics manufacturing capacity ... to meet the expected demand growth in a cost-effective and timely fashion."

Depending on its label, if leronlimab receives an FDA approval to treat COVID-19, it will likely face demand that exceeds amounts currently available through Samsung. In such case, CytoDyn's financial position should improve to the point that it can recruit other manufacturers. The important point is that it has made a significant start with over 1.5 million vials, enough to treat about 375,000 patients, to be available in 2020 (13:50-14:03/1:01:21).

CytoDyn's COVID-19 prospects have sparked a surge in its share price, significantly raising the price of entry

The text and graph on the chart below, taken from my most recent CytoDyn article, "CytoDyn: COVID-19 Crunch Time", provide an overview of CytoDyn's recent price action to early June.

Now as the month has progressed with CytoDyn's COVID-19 prospects looking strong as discussed above, CytoDyn shareholders are enjoying the "more to come" in terms of upwards price action. As I write in early afternoon on 6/22/20, CytoDyn is taking a little breather, resting at ~$4.15 after streaking to a high of $4.30 earlier today.

Bulls have been firmly in control of the stock since June 19, 2020. Reading the hundreds of comments to various articles and news items reveal a variety of optimistic portrayals. To me the most convincing are the prospects for favorable COVID-19 trial result which would potentially validate leronlimab in its tripartite role as quieting the cytokine storm, restoring immune function and clearing virus.

If indeed that is confirmed as time unfolds, there can be little doubt that such action would serve leronlimab in multiple indications beyond COVID-19. Further supporting its continued upward run are the increasing opportunities it has to raise much needed moneys and to actually complete its uplisting that has taken on increasing management focus as time unfolds.

When the sun is shining with nice breezes in the air, no one wants to hear about the possibility of upcoming storms, nonetheless that is proper protocol as I have learned that there are always gremlins lurking to subvert the strongest story.

Where are CytoDyn's gremlins lurking? While its COVID-19 prospects have been heavily derisked, they are far from nil. Recent sentiment has been stoked by company promotions. Disappointing data would likely deflate this balloon as quickly as it has blown up.

Also while this article has focused on leronlimab in treatment of COVID-19, we can't entirely lose sight of the rest of CytoDyn. During CytoDyn's recent investor call, CEO Nader Pourhassan [NP] reminded us that CytoDyn's BLA for HIV combination therapy has not been approved by the FDA. It will act on this by July 10 and set a PDUFA date once it accepts same.

NP further assured us that the FDA's latest request for information on manufacturing was under control. Should such acceptance of the BLA filing not occur by July 10, I would be sorely disappointed. I can imagine the share price would react badly in such event. There is no specific reason to expect a problem, but it would not be out of character with past experience relating to the BLA for this to happen.

Investors who have been in CytoDyn during its travails over the years are well aware of its risks and its potential. For newcomers to this name it is important to recognize that it is an OTC biotech stock with no visible means of support in terms of FDA approvals of leronlimab in any indication. CytoDyn's finances are weak to say the least, insofar as its CEO draws comfort from the percentage of its accounts payable current within 30 days, albeit there are numerous paths to improving this situation.

My biggest concern about CytoDyn expressed at great length in previous articles is that it has dozens upon dozens of indications for leronlimab to treat but has been unable to reel in a lucrative corroboration with any reputable large pharma company.

Conclusion

I submit that, by the end of July, leronlimab stands a significant chance of counting as the world's lead COVID-19 therapy in terms of safety, benefit, development status, and availability for the reasons outlined above.

As a long, playing CytoDyn with the house's money, I am hard pressed to be too critical of the company. It has certainly done far better than I ever expected...CAW, CAW for those who count such things.

I am optimistic about CytoDyn's prospects as a COVID-19 therapy based upon Dr. Patterson's analysis. I have been selling pieces of my modest stake as CytoDyn's price has been rising. When I realize how hesitant I am to cash in further on CytoDyn's current enhanced share price, I realize that CytoDyn has me well in its fold for the time being.

While it is definitely a high risk bet, I am looking for the potential for gain in the name as outweighing its significant ongoing risk. For those who have been jeering my CytoDyn skepticism every step of the way, be forewarned, my change of heart could be an ill portent.

As I read CytoDyn's comment streams on Seeking Alpha, shareholders are getting giddy with its possibilities. Under such circumstances it is tempting to get carried away with the potential and to lose sight of the risks. It is critical to size your investment so that you are comfortable with it. Otherwise it becomes devilishly difficult to properly assess the situation when sharp downdrafts occur.

It is an awful feeling to sell in a panic only to watch a stock recover shortly thereafter. It is an even worse feeling to lose more in a risky bet than you can properly afford to lose.

Disclosure: I am/we are long CYDY, GILD, JNJ. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I may buy or sell shares in CYDY, GILD and JNJ over the next 72 hours.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.