Gold Will Feed Off Renewed COVID Fears

Don’t look now, but gold is making a silent comeback after spending the last several weeks in the shadow of the resurgent U.S. equity market. In this report, we’ll look at how the recent action of the gold price reveals that, despite widespread optimism surrounding re-openings, investors still anticipate bad things ahead and are accordingly still supporting gold. I’ll also make the case that gold and the mining stocks are still in an intermediate-term bullish trend based on technical factors and will likely see higher prices this summer.

After suffering quite possible the worst ever case of cabin fever during the recent lockdowns, millions of Americans are ready to get back to business as usual. But while businesses both here and around the world are opening up again, investors are hedging their bets against another possible coronavirus outbreak. That they’re doing so can clearly be seen in the recent action of the gold price, which is trying to break out to new 7-year despite strong competition from equities.

Source: BigCharts

The front-month gold futures price (above) has stubbornly refused to close under the psychologically-significant 50-day moving average for more than a couple of days in the past three months. This is an undeniable technical affirmation of the metal’s strength in the face of the increased demand for risk assets like equities. Moreover, gold has confirmed yet another immediate-term (1-4 week) bullish breakout signal—per the rules of my technical trading discipline—by closing two days in succession above the 15-day moving average after temporarily breaking below this trend line about a month ago. After two months in the doldrums, things are finally starting to look up again for gold.

What are the reasons for the yellow metal’s latest show of strength? While gold’s latest breakout attempt could be ascribed to a desire to hedge equity exposure on the part of stock investors, a much more cogent explanation is that the latest increase in mainstream media reports of rising COVID infection rates in several U.S. states has injected fear into the market once again. Gold is primarily a hedge against economic weakness and geopolitical uncertainty and, as such, nothing boosts its price quite like a spiking “fear factor” among participants.

There’s no denying that fear has found its way back into the minds of investors; this much can be seen by recent sentiment polls, including the latest one conducted by the American Association of Individual Investors (AAII). It found that 48% of respondents (17% above the historical average) were bearish on the U.S. stock market’s intermediate-term outlook in spite of the latest new highs in the Nasdaq.

Further testimony that fear abounds is found in daily news reports, including the June 22 article which suggested that U.S. banks are “swimming in money” as deposits have increased by $2 trillion—the largest amount ever. As CNBC observed:

The wall of money flowing into banks has no precedent in history: in April alone, deposits grew by $865 billion, more than the previous record for an entire year.

The extent to which money is in such high demand among scared individuals is also reflected in the following graph from a recent Scott Grannis blog. It shows the 3-month annualized rate of change in money demand, which Grannis bases on the sum of bank demand and savings deposits. As you can see here, the public’s reach for safety has become insatiable since the initial outbreak of COVID earlier this year and shows no sign of letting up anytime soon.

Source: Calafia Beach Pundit

Also keeping gold demand strong are continued efforts by the world’s leading central banks as they support financial markets by purchasing government and corporate bonds and other securities. The Fed’s latest quantitative easing (QE) efforts have acted to suppress bond yields, which in turn decreases the competitive edge that bonds have traditionally enjoyed over non-yielding bullion. Indeed, with interest rates in many countries effectively negative, gold has enjoyed increased interest from safety-conscious investors who want to protect their capital on an inflation-adjusted basis.

Turning our attention to the gold mining stocks, the PHLX Gold/Silver Index (XAU) was under some profit-taking pressure in the last three weeks, yet now appears to be stabilizing and is even showing evidence of renewed buying interest among mining stock investors. Note the latest breakout above the 15-day MA on June 22 in the XAU chart below. A follow-up higher close in the XAU this week (above the 122 level) would confirm another immediate-term breakout signal for the miners based on my trading system.

Source: BigCharts

I would also point out that the 4-week rate of change (momentum) of the new highs and lows for the 50 most actively traded North American gold stocks—which I use to gauge the path of least resistance for gold stocks—has been in decline for several weeks. Normally this would mean that gold stock prices would be in decline, but that hasn’t really been the case as most major gold stocks have been more or less stuck in a sideways range lately.

My take on this is that while the near-term internal condition for mining shares has been weak since last month, no one is really interested in selling them right now. I’ve seen this happen a few times in the past, and whenever it has happened, it has meant that the gold stocks are in strong hands. That is, informed investors are in control of the market and refuse to sell despite the temporary technical weakness.

What’s more, once the 4-week momentum indicator (below) stops declining and finally turns up again (which it appears to be doing), gold stocks should take off strongly to the upside. If my assessment is correct, we will soon have another entry point for buying gold mining equities.

Source: NYSE

In conclusion, it would appear that while interest in gold was waning in May due to the powerful rebound in the U.S. equity market, hardly anyone was actually selling their safety-related holdings of the yellow metal. The evidence we’ve discussed here suggests that investors are still worried about the possibility of another COVID outbreak, and fears over falling interest rates are also serving to bolster gold demand. The persistence of both these widespread concerns should continue to be a supportive factor for gold prices in the coming months. Accordingly, a bullish intermediate-term (3-6 month) posture toward gold and the mining stocks is still warranted, in my opinion.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.