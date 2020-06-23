Residential construction player, Lennar (LEN) has managed to surpass both revenue and EPS estimates for the second quarter ending May 31, 2020. The company’s revenues are down 4.95% YoY to $5.29 billion, but still ahead of the consensus by $51.60 million.

Contrary to the majority of other companies withdrawing their 2020 outlooks, Lennar has in fact reinstituted its 2020 guidance. The company expects fiscal 2020 home deliveries to be in the range of 50,500 – 51,000, gross margin of 21.5%, and net margin on home sales of 13.0%. Accepted that the guidance is on the conservative side for orders and deal closings to account for the many uncertainties in today’s market, but still, it is an optimistic one.

Lennar has already seen a 20% YoY spike in orders in the first two weeks of June 2020, something totally unexpected and unprecedented in times of massive unemployment. Against this this backdrop, let us see what makes Lennar an attractive albeit risky pick in 2020.

The Covid-19 pandemic has changed the way people live and work

The U.S. Census Bureau and the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development reported some encouraging metrics related to new residential construction for May 2020. Although the growth numbers for building permits, housing starts, and housing completions are definitely much lower than normal, they are definitely trending in the right direction. The home building industry was visibly shaken in the mid-March through April period along with the broader market. However, since late April, this industry has definitely picked up faster than the overall economy.

Prior to the pandemic, Lennar had been already benefiting from the trend of millennials moving to suburbs for having a family. This trend has been further exacerbated during the pandemic as people have been moving in huge numbers from densely populated areas in cities to suburbs. The demand for transient, high-rise, shared-amenity rentals has been replaced with that for stable, owned single-family homes with a yard or even single-family home rentals. The demand is also more for new, safe, and clean homes over existing homes, maybe as a safeguard against the possibility of contracting Covid-19 infection.

Lennar is also working on a home office within a home, to cater to increasing demand from the work-from-home economy. While the company is not sure about the stickiness of the trend of people migrating from cities to suburbs, it remains pretty confident of the long-lasting nature of the work-from-home and office-at-home trends.

Lennar is enjoying pricing power, thanks to low-interest rates and limited housing inventory

The ultra-low interest rates in the U.S. have emerged as a major driving force for housing demand. The rates are set to stay low for a considerable period of time. This coupled with production deficit in the housing space has bestowed Lennar with significant sales momentum and pricing power, even amidst these rocky times. The supply deficit in housing space especially for multi-family, rental, single-family, and suburban homes is a result of the country underproducing for almost 10 years. Hence, this supply challenge will continue to be a positive driver for Lennar for a few more quarters. While the company has gradually raised prices, the low-interest rates have not had a significant impact on affordability for consumers.

Effective cost-management and rapid technology adoption are positives for Lennar

Lennar has managed to consistently improve margins despite increased labor costs and shifting consumer preference for smaller-lower priced homes. The company has effectively controlled expenses by working collaboratively with trade partners to optimize the supply chain. Besides, the company has also made available multiple virtual tools and digital technologies for home consultants to work more effectively and efficiently. The company has also managed to successfully reduce its build cycle time by 15 days on a YoY basis in the second quarter of 2020. All these improvements are reflected in the company’s margin improvement.

However, investors should consider these risks

While Lennar has seen some solid recovery in the second quarter, the company remains uncertain about the stickiness of this trend. Hence, it has opted to not give out revenue guidance for fiscal 2020. The company is not sure whether the June performance is an aberration caused by the push ahead of sales from the second quarter which has traditionally being a strong selling season or hints at a more permanent change in consumer behavior. The uncertainty is fueled mostly by factors such as unemployment, the impact of social unrest, and the very high probability of the country seeing a second wave of Covid-19 infections.

Lennar had reduced land purchases during late March and April stall. This will have a cascading effect and result in reduced deliveries in the third and fourth quarters. However, the company managed not to lose deposits or housing deals due to its relationship with land sellers.

Amidst the pandemic, Lennar also opted for reducing land development spend. This was done after evaluating demand and economics in every targeted community. Accordingly, the company paused new housing starts by 4,100 or 27% of what was previously planned in the second quarter. The company has been working to control its sales pace to match its production pace.

Despite reduced land acquisitions, the company has ended the second quarter with 3.9 years of land owned. Although lower than the 4.5 years of land owned in the second quarter of 2019, the company is still away from its target of becoming a land-light company with 3 years of land owned. At the end of the second quarter, Lennar also managed to increase the percentage of home sites owned through options by 700 basis points YoY to 32%. Again, this is pretty far away from the company’s target of 50%.

What price is right here?

According to finviz, the 12-month consensus target price for the company is $71.00. I believe that this share price fair representation of the risk-adjusted value of the company. The company's forward PE of 9.63x seems decent in this environment.

The company had cash and short-term investments of around $1.4 billion and a $2.45 billion undrawn revolving facility, which implies total liquidity of $3.85 billion at the end of May 2020. The company has also managed to significantly reduce its home building debt to total capital ratio from 38.3% at end of May 2019 to 31.2% at end of May 2020. The company now has only one debt maturity worth $300 million due in November 2020. The company’s strong balance sheet is one of the major factors that makes this an attractive pick in the current uncertain times.

The majority of the analysts are optimistic about Lennar’s growth prospects. On June 18, Raymond James analyst Buck Horne raised the target price on Lennar to $75 from $41 and reiterated Outperform rating. On June 17, RBC Capital analyst Michael Dahl raised target price to $68 from $61 and reiterated Sector Perform rating. On June 17, Wells Fargo analyst Truman Patterson raised target price to $72 from $67 and reiterated an Overweight rating. On June 17, Credit Suisse analyst Adam Baumgarten raised target price to $71 from $62 and reiterated a Neutral rating. On June 17, Barclays analyst Matthew Bouley also increased target price to $70 from $63 and reiterated an Overweight rating. On June 17, BTIG analyst Carl Reichardt raised target price to $75 from $70 and reiterated Buy rating. On June 17, Keefe Bruyette analyst Jade Rahmani raised target price to $75 from $56 and reiterated an Outperform rating.

In this backdrop, I believe that this is house-building stock makes solid sense for value investors with above-average risk appetite and time horizon of at least one year in 2020.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.