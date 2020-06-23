Super Retail Group (SUL) announced a A$203 million pro rata entitlement offer at A$7.19 per share to invest in omni-retail customer experience and supply chain, business model simplification, footprint optimization and working capital to take advantage of accelerated sales and organic market share opportunities.

For the nine weeks to 23rd May, LFL sales were led by SCA (+3.7%), with declines in Rebel (-2.3%), BCF (-0.7%) and Macpac (-38.8% [NZ closure impacted]). For May YTD, group LFL sales rose 1.2%, with total sales up 1.9%. Gross margins fell in April and May due to product (higher value but lower margin) and channel (online) mix, with cost mitigation offsetting this partially. Pre-tax abnormals of A$40 million will be recorded in 2H20, while cash is being tightly managed (capex only A$61 million May YTD), with inventory down A$65 million vs. pcp at end May.

Sales Update

SUL has provided regular trading updates throughout 2H20. The trading update for the period ended 23rd May, 2020, followed a very volatile trading period. Group LFL sales in April fell 26.2% due to COVID-19 restrictions (including closures of SCA and Macpac stores in New Zealand) and reduced store visitation, yet sales recovered dramatically in May, up 26.5%. While no trading update beyond 23rd May, 2020, was provided, SUL management indicated that “June trading is strong across the board”.

Gross Margin Update

Gross margins for May 2020 YTD have fallen 20bps on the 1H20 (45.0%) due to negative product (higher value but lower margin) and channel (more online, and lower click & collect [29% in April, 36% May and 43% May YTD]) mix. Looking to the final five weeks of FY20, I expect gross margins to expand due to reduced promotional activity and strong sales in June.

SUL identified several medium-term drivers, including the shift to online, health & wellness and domestic tourism.

Shift to online: This has been a strong theme for some time and has accelerated further in April and May 2020. Yet, delivery is somewhat gross margin dilutive (and it was a significant skew of April and May 2020 online sales), with further investments in capex required from SUL to improve the customer digital and supply chain experience.

Health & wellness: COVID-19 has reminded consumers of the advantage of heath & wellness, and remaining active is likely to become increasingly important. Post COVID-19, the rate of return to gyms may be slow, providing support to the many that spent at Rebel as part of an exercise-from-home regimen. Given its leading position in a still-fragmented market provides Rebel, in particular, significant exposure to this positive.

Domestic tourism: International tourism, especially outside of New Zealand and some Pacific Islands, is expected to be modest for the remainder of 2020, with expectations for 2021 mixed but any recovery to be more measured than exuberant. Domestic tourism is likely to be more skewed to road travel, a boost for SCA, which is also being assisted by the ageing car parc in Australia (given weak new car sales). Yet, the biggest beneficiary is expected to be the challenged camping category, which bodes well for BCF and, to a lesser extent, Macpac (more apparel and some exposure to international tourism). Pent-up demand for domestic tourism exists post COVID-19 restrictions, and BCF should participate well in this tailwind.

Hence, I see SUL as a retailer that performed admirable during COVID-19, yet the real opportunity is its leverage to a post-COVID-19 recovery.

Well-Timed Equity Raising to Prepare for Uncertain Outlook

The SUL share price fell in March, down to a low of A$3.54 (March 19, 2020) during the peak period of COVID-19 concerns. Despite an uncertain environment, SUL wisely chose not to raise equity rather quickly securing A$100 million in further committed debt facilities from ANZ. Now that the share price has recovered, the timing of the equity raising is better, with the A$7.81 closing price pre raising down from its recent high of A$8.61 (June 10, 2020), yet still indicative of prudence by SUL.

While I did not believe SUL needed to raise equity, its capital structure has been an issue for some investors. Its fixed charge cover ratio was 2.1x in 1H20 and has broadly been in the low 2x. SUL has a target of 2.2x, yet this financial leverage has been an impediment for some investors. As a result, the decision by SUL to initially cancel its interim dividend and now raise equity indicates a move toward a balance sheet with lower levels of leverage.

The equity raising also improves the SUL balance sheet during a time of improving performance, yet where the outlook remains uncertain. SUL indicated it enjoyed a working capital benefit of ~A$160-180 million due to the combination of the cancellation/deferral of orders from suppliers, extending payment terms with suppliers, reducing costs, receiving JobKeeper in Australia (Macpac) and wage subsidies in New Zealand (Macpac and SCA), freezing capex (A$61 million May 2002 YTD), standing down staff, reducing advertising and cancelling the interim dividend. This benefit is temporary, although replaced by operating cash flow as trading improves.

More importantly, there remains significant uncertainty regarding the outlook for FY21. The consumer outlook later in CY20 is difficult to predict with unemployment to rise and fiscal stimulus to moderate, while the prospect of involuntary consolidation from peers is a longer-term benefit, yet, the near-term market dislocation can be painful for survivors. Hence, a stronger balance sheet is sound.

Key Takeaway

The 2019/2020 Australian bushfires and COVID-19 have weighed on revenue and earnings. Yet, SUL retains an attractive business mix and is well-positioned for a COVID-19 recovery. It is anchored by a resilient, low-growth but consistent SCA business, while Rebel operates in a growing industry (health & wellbeing) and has solid market share. BCF and Macpac have been disappointing due to the subdued near-term camping category challenges and execution issues, with risk remaining elevated given the patchy track record of these businesses. Looking forward, a skew to domestic versus international travel (BCF, Macpac, SCA) and health & wellbeing (Rebel) support the future outlook. SUL has not been a beneficiary of COVID-19 despite strong performance, yet is well-positioned for a recovery post COVID-19. I expect around 10-15% upside potential from today’s share price of A$8.05 over the next 12 months.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.