It's been an exciting start to the year for the gold exploration space as the market is finally recognizing some outstanding projects, and many gold juniors have put up triple-digit year-to-date returns. Prime Mining (OTCQB:PRMNF) is one of these companies and one of the top-10 performers in 2020, with a 275% year-to-date gain as of this week's advance. The significant share price appreciation is a result of continued exploration success and a massive boost in total resource ounces at the company's Los Reyes Project in Mexico. The most recent resource estimate has pushed the company's global gold resource above the 1 million gold-equivalent ounce threshold, a respectable figure for any junior mining company. However, while Prime Mining is an exciting story, the stock is beginning to get a little extended short-term, up 350% now off of its March lows. Based on this, I believe investors would be wise not to chase the stock at current levels.

Prime Mining (OTCQB:PRMNF) is a relatively new company in the junior gold mining space, as the company acquired the Los Reyes Gold Project in Q2 of last year, and changed its name from EPower Metals to Prime Mining. Thus far, the sub US$10 million acquisition cost has paid off nicely, as the company has nearly doubled the resource at Los Reyes. The most recent resource estimate showed a total ounce count of 1.09 million gold-equivalent ounces at a grade of 1.27 grams per ton gold-equivalent. The most significant portion of the resource lies in the Zapote North & South deposits, which are home to 464,000 gold-equivalent ounces at an average grade of 1.14 grams per ton gold-equivalent. However, the most exciting part about the project is that the company envisions a low-cost heap-leach operation at Los Reyes, and this should require relatively modest upfront capital to move into production. The company's ambitious target is small-scale production by FY-2022. While I'm skeptical they can move this quick, it is possible, given the metallurgical, environmental, and engineering studies already in place. Let's take a closer look at the project below:

For those unfamiliar with Prime Mining, the company's flagship Los Reyes Project is in Sinaloa, Mexico, southeast of Americas Gold & Silver's (USAS) Cosala operations, and First Majestic's (AG) San Dimas Mine. The company's land package comprises of just over 6,000 hectares, with road access, and a local labor force. To date, the company has barely scratched the surface in terms of exploration, as Prime has focused on half of the current mineralized strike length, with just 7 kilometers of a total 17.5 kilometer strike tested to date. This is quite encouraging, as it suggests that the company could certainly prove up 2 million gold-equivalent ounces long-term at this project, pointing to an operating with a 10 plus year mine life, assuming they head into production. We can take a look at the area of focus below where the company has defined its current resource:

As noted above, nearly half of the Los Reyes resource is at Zapote North and South with over 460,000 gold-equivalent ounces here, and the company has highlighted with yellow circles the areas for rapid expansion. This shows that Zapote remains open to the north and southeast towards Tahonitas, with further potential outside of the Zapote North pit towards San Miguel West. Meanwhile, the highest-grade portion of this resource is at San Miguel East, where the company's resource estimate showed 238,000 gold-equivalent ounces at 1.54 grams per ton gold-equivalent, an exceptional grade for a possible heap-leach operation. Generally, heap-leach operations can be quite profitable, even below 0.65 grams per ton gold equivalent. Therefore, any further ounces proven up at San Miguel would be quite significant, assuming they come in at similar grades. Finally, Guadalupe East remains open in both directions, and this is undoubtedly another potential area to quickly add ounces. Given that Prime should be cashed up with over US$7 million following its recent financing, it should be a busy year for definition drilling at current resource areas, and step-out drilling to test extensions to the several targets here.

To put the company's exploration outside of this focus area into perspective, we can look at the property concessions map above. As we can see, the current resource is contained to the middle portion of this map (shown by El Zapote North, El Zapote South, San Miguel West, Guadalupe West, Guadalupe East, and Noche Buena), and we've seen minimal follow-up drilling elsewhere on the property. Therefore, if the company could manage to prove up 1.4 to 1.8 gold-equivalent ounces in its current focus area, there still lies significant upside elsewhere, assuming the ground is even half as prolific as the current focus area. The next steps for the company are a Pre-Feasibility Study to define the economics at Los Reyes, and I would expect to see this out within the next twelve months. Assuming a positive Pre-Feasibility Study, we could then begin to entertain the company's goal of gold production by FY-2022.

So, how does the valuation stack up against peers here?

Currently, Tier-2 jurisdiction ounces that are pre-development stage are being valued at close to US$40.00/oz. However, most of these explorers do not benefit from engineering, metallurgical work, and the infrastructure that Prime Mining does currently. Therefore, a more fair value for Prime Mining's ounces is US$55.00/oz, and the company could quickly re-rate to US$70.00/oz if the company were to move into the development stage, with a positive Pre-Feasibility Study completed. Currently, Prime Mining's market cap is US$67 million, based on 79 million shares and a share price of US$0.85, which means that it's currently valued at US$61.24/oz based on its 1.09 million gold-equivalent ounces at Los Reyes. Therefore, while not expensive, it's not cheap either after this rally as we're trading slightly above my fair value for ounces. Having said that, if Prime Mining can execute on its goal of gold production by FY-2022, there is significant re-rating potential in the next two years. I do not believe it's worth entertaining the production scenario until we've got a good look at an updated economic study here. Still, it's nice to see a company with ambitious plans and a team that's quite experienced, with CEO Daniel Kunz being the former CEO of Ivanhoe Mines (OTCQX:IVPAF).

So, why not rush out and buy the stock here if one can potentially own a future gold producer for less than US$100 million? Unfortunately, the technical picture is the issue, and it suggests that things have moved too far too fast. As we can see in the chart above, Prime Mining has seen a huge run since its mid-March lows and is now up over 350% in less than 70 trading days. This has left the stock more than 40% above its 200-day moving average (yellow line), and this can be a headwind for a stock short-term, as it's rare that stocks can live this far above their long-term moving averages for long. Instead, we typically see some consolidation or a pullback before the next move higher. Therefore, while the stock could go higher long-term, I do not see this as an ideal area to be adding any exposure to Prime Mining.

Prime Mining is an exciting story in the junior gold space, and the enterprise value of just US$61 million certainly leaves further room for upside long-term if the company can build on the current resource. However, with the stock up nearly 300% year-to-date, I think the stock is overdue for a rest here, and we could certainly see a pullback to shake out some weak hands. Therefore, for investors interested in Prime Mining, I believe they would be wise to wait for sharp pullbacks to add exposure, and not be tempted to chase the stock above US$0.86. In fact, if Prime Mining were to head above US$0.94 before August, I would view this as an opportunity to book some profits.

