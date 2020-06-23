AR's management painted a very favorable picture for NGL production declining due to Oil Shale shut ins and dramatically lower drilling (~67% of NGLs are from Oil Shale basins).

During its Q1 Fy 2020 conference call, Antero's management team put on a clinic. They discussed the math behind the dramatic FY 2020 Capex cuts.

As my attention and bandwidth has been diverted away from my two favorite natural gas names: Antero Resources (AR) and Range Resources (RRC) throughout much of May 2020 and June 2020, I figured it was time to circle back. As way of explanation, my attention moves to the most compelling places to make money, so given the smart rebound in shares of Antero from an intra-day low of $0.66 low made on April 1st to an intra-day high of $3.61 printed on May 5th, my view was that the market needed to digest the break-taking recovery and that AR share needed to consolidate until we see AR's Q2 FY 2020 earnings print, which will be released at some point in late July 2020.

Given that I got waylaid chasing other ideas and new ventures, I forgot to share my Antero Resources Q1 FY 2020 conference call notes with free site readers.

That said, before we go there, I want to highlight Antero's important news issued on June 15, 2020.

Source: Antero Resources IR (June 15, 2020)

Incidentally, if we quickly rewind back to February 2020 and March 2020 rumors of Antero's death and upcoming bankruptcy were swirling. For example, see this excerpt from a February 19, 2020 Financial Times article: Bankruptcy Risks Rise For US Shale.

Companies already rated at subinvestment level and those focused on natural gas are especially exposed and will face investors that have developed a "risk aversion" to the sector, said the Moody's report. Natural gas-focused Antero Resources, EQT and Chesapeake, which between them hold debt of more than $5bn due to mature between now and 2024, were among 12 companies Moody's said would face a "particularly challenging" refinancing outlook.

Both the ratings agencies and sell side fell into the dangerous groupthink trap. Despite Antero's management team signaling that an ORRI deal was possible and that they could handle the debt, the market didn't believe them. When there is a disconnect between management's view and street consensus, and the management team delivers, investors makes money.

Anyway, in today's piece, I will share my review of Antero's April 30, 2020 Q1 2020 conference call.

Let's discuss the Q1 2020 Conference Call

Quite simply, Antero's management put on a clinic. Before we get into the details, I couldn't believe how flat footed many of the sell siders sounded on the call.

The conference call was short and sweet:

Here are the five highlights:

1) FY 2020 Total Savings of $600 million compared to the start of FY 2019. Drilling and Complete cost per lateral foot of $715 vs. $970 in Q1 2019. This equates to $320 million in savings. $74 million from water savings, $180 million from lower gather processing & transport and lower net market expense, and a $24 million reduction in G&A.

Source: Antero Resources Q1 FY 2020 presentation

2) AR's management shared a good slide showing how dramatic Antero's Capex budget has come down compared to FY 2019. In February 2020, Antero guided FY 2020 at a CAPEX budget of $1.15 billion, reduced it to $1 billion in March 2020, and had the big reveal, on April 29th, that FY 2020 Capex would now only be $750 million.

As you can see on slide number 6 titled Cost Savings Momentum Leads to Lower Capital. Our new capital budget is 41% below the 2019 capital budget and 35% below the initial 2020 budget set in February of this year. We anticipate a decline in capital spending each subsequent quarter in 2020 reflecting continued efficiencies, the broader impact from service cost deflation and the release of three drilling rigs and two completion crews in the second quarter. Importantly, we are projecting $175 million of free cash flow in 2020 based on today's strip prices.

Source: Antero Resources Q1 FY 2020 presentation

3) The next big theme on the call was how NGL prices are holding up much better than crude, as NGL demand is residential/ commercial and for chemical feedstocks. This is a most welcome favorable divergence (think the NGL price ratio to WTI).

Now let's turn to Slide 7 and discuss the NGL macro environment. Global demand for NGL products has been much less impacted when compared to the significant decline in oil demand since COVID-19. The restart of economic activity in Asia coupled with lower refinery LPG production in the U.S. and abroad has led to strengthening prices for LPG on a relative basis to WTI as shown on the left hand side of the page. NGL prices have decoupled from WTI prices highlighting the inelasticity of global NGL demand for petrochemical and residential commercial markets further supported by government subsidies in countries like India. This is particularly evident as NGLs as a percentage of WTI has nearly doubled since February and the strengthening has occurred during the shoulder season when NGL prices are historically the weakest.

Moreover, Antero noted that its propane exports are already sold for $0.55 per gallon. This is about half of Antero's NGL production.

For perspective, Mont Belvieu propane is only selling for $0.37 to $0.42 per gallon, as of May 8th. So the fact that Antero is the major shipper on Mariner 2 for LPG is a big deal.

LPG prices in Europe have been slower to recover as economic activity has yet to return in a meaningful way as storage levels remain elevated. Consequently, Antero was targeting Asia destinations with our discretionary cargoes. Meanwhile, AR has had essentially all of its projected 2020 European propane exports at $0.55 per gallon at Marcus Hook, net of shipping, or 37% above current strip prices.

4) This is a powerful slide that suggests FY 2020 natural gas production will be down 5.5 Bcf/d at year end 2020 compared to year end 2019. Moreover, associated NGLs in U.S. oil shale plays are ~67% of U.S. NGL production. With the material shuts in and reduced second 2020 drilling and competitions (as the producers don't have cash flow or access to capital to drill), this should materially (and favorably) tighten the NGL supply and demand dynamic. This is a good setup for a second half 2020 and 2021 rebound in NGLs. Antero is the king of NGLs (notably C3+)!

Source: Antero Resources (April 30, 2020) slides

Here is another great slide. Antero saves me the countless hours it would have taken me to tally those NGL production numbers.

Source: Antero Resources (April 30, 2020) slides

5) Asset sales are still on the table and active discussions are ongoing.

Our updated development plan is projected to generate $175 million of cash flow in 2020 further improving our liquidity position, assuming execution of our asset sale program with up to $900 million, we would have over $2.1 billion in liquidity at year end 2020, more than sufficient to handle both the 2021 and 2022 maturities which have a total par value just under 1.5 billion at March 31 as you can see on the right hand side of that Page 12. Over the last two quarters, we have taken a proactive approach to debt reduction, repurchasing $608 million of notional debt at a 20% weighted average discount, thereby reducing total debt by $120 million and the interest expense by $16 million. The remaining market value of the 2021 to 2022 senior notes net of what has been repurchased to-date is shown on the right hand side of Page 12 and totals $1.1 billion. On the asset front we continue to stay focused on executing our 2020 asset sale target range of $650 million to $900 million.

Q & A

This was almost embarrassing as Antero's management pulled a rabbit out of its hat. The questions were pedestrian and again, Antero's management put on a clinic.

Glen Warren introduced Goldman Sachs' analyst the advance concept of multiplication.

JP Morgan's analyst really looked flat footed and like he didn't understand basis math.

BofA's analyst made sure to put it on the record that Antero has a bunch of LCs outstanding due to its recent credit downgrade by the credit agencies (February 2020). Those ratings agencies are always so ahead of the curve ; )

As I said, the Q & A was weak, but those are the three questions that stood out to me, especially because we are talking about Goldman Sachs, JP Morgan, and BofA.

The only good question, at least in my view, on the Q & A section was from Holly Stewart asking about FY 2021 cash flow. Antero's management is guiding to flat based on the April 30th futures curves. Remember, in FY 2021, Antero doesn't have those 26,000 barrels per day of oil and C5+ volumes hedge at $55 per barrel (think they do in FY 2020).

Conclusion

My current view is that Antero's stock makes a run for $5 per share over the next six month, depending on the trajectory of the 2022 natural gas Strip and as well as how quickly NGL prices rebound during the second half of 2020 (and how quickly and materially the 2021 NGL Strip moves up). The other big catalyst, of course, would be an outright asset sale or an overriding royalty interest (ORRI). This would definitively take the $1.5 billion (face value) of November 2021 and December 2022 debt overhang off the table and would re-rate Antero's equity.

(Lo and behold, we got the catalyst on June 15th!)

My price target is still $5 per share and the recent pullback to just under $3 looks like a buying opportunity to me.

